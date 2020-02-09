Hi guys! How are you? How was your January? Mine was cold and pretty lame. Between getting back to work and being sick, ugh… it was not my month! I’m so happy it’s done. And next month, it’s spring!! Finally!

I’m back on the blog today to talk about…*drumrolls please* BOOKS! Yeah, you didn’t see that coming, did you?! No, more seriously, I’m going to talk about why books matter to me, why I enjoy reading so much, what stories are bringing to my everyday life. Let’s dive in, shall we?

🌪 Books allow me to escape to another world

When I’m reading fantasy or science fiction, I’m entering a whole new world with original settings, complex characters and societies with different rules that ours. Reading those stories allow me to experience multiple realities. You know the saying that goes “A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one.“, well… that couldn’t be more accurate! I do live someone else’s life and that feels so good to escape reality for a little while.

🌪 Books keep boredom at bay

That’s a bit awful to say but oh so true, reading passes the time. When you’re traveling, when you’re getting to work, when you’re waiting at the doctor’s office, it’s the perfect way to get rid of boredom. Plus, it’s portable entertainment. Even if books are sometimes really heavy (hello e-readers…), you can read anywhere! That’s not the case with a lot of other hobbies. I don’t think you can play tennis on the plane…

🌪 Books make me think

I love it when books make me think. First, reading gives me knowledge, I’m always learning something new (it can be about technology or another’s country traditions, anything really). Second, it develops my critical thinking skills. It’s especially the case with dystopia stories. They typically reflect contemporary sociopolitical realities and extrapolate worst-case scenarios as warnings for necessary change. It makes you question yourself and the society you live in.

🌪 Books ignite my imagination

I’m not a writer or anything but whenever I’m reading, I get SO inspired. It expands my horizons and I get a new perspective with every new story. My creativity runs wild and working in communication, I think it develops my creative skills. Plus, when I see my sister with her writing…oh man, reading more than 70 books a year really does improve her writing. It makes me want to write too. Maybe one day, I’ll write something with her (hi, that’s the dream).

🌪 Books make me feel less lonely

I can relate to the characters, their little quirks, their stories… and it makes me feel seen! I’m not the only one feeling this way or that way, books even sometimes gives me little tips on how to cope with a certain situation. Contemporary stories are pretty awesome for that! It also makes you more empathetic towards others. You read a story about someone going through something and when it happens in real life, it may be dumb, but you know how to handle it better. Maybe it’s controversial because when you read…well, you read alone but books are great for socialization. You can talk about what you read, what you liked and didn’t like and be part of a whole community, isn’t that great?

🌪 Books are good for my brain

Yes! Books are good for my brain! Not to sound like a doctor (I’m really not), but it’s important to stay mentally stimulated. Studies show that reading keeps your brain healthy. It improves your memory but also your focus and your concentration. And since I’m reading in English (I’m French in case you missed that), I’m so happy because it really improves my English. It builds my vocabulary and maybe someday I could even call myself fluent (yeah…dream on girl).

🌪 Books give me peace and tranquility

I suffer from anxiety and reading really helps me deal with that. Books manage to reduce my stress and it helps me sleep better. Whenever I get freaked out or something, I would pick up a book and just read a few lines, it helps me to stop the incessant monologue going on in my head. Moreover, there are so many kind of reads to choose from that, according to your mood, you’ll definitely find what you’re looking for.

What about you? Why books matter to YOU? Why are you reading?

Tell me, which books make you feel less lonely?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

