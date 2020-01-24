Blog Tour Review: Tweet Cute, Emma Lord

There are no spoilers in this review.

Tweet Cute was one of my most anticipated reads of 2020 and, needless to say that I was kind of ecstatic to get to participate in this blog tour and to discover this book early, just as well. I’m even happier to be able to state that, yes, this book defied my expectations and I will scream about it forever okay? OKAY.



A TWITTER WAR, A MODERN ROM-COM I LOVED



Tweet Cute is about two classmates from a preppy New York high school, both taking care of their respective food company’s twitter account and starting a twitter war with each other over who does the best grilled sandwich. Basically. Obviously, they don’t know they’re fighting with each other, obviously they’re also, on another, school app, exchanging messages, as friends, this time. Basically, it’s a really modern spin of You’ve Got Mail and it’s fun and filled with banter and laughter and social media. It’s modern and fun and twisted and it’s all I ever wanted in a tweet contemporary romance.

A CAST OF RELATABLE CHARACTERS I WANT TO HUG

Told in two point of views, we get to see both Jack and Pepper’s points, each on their side of this twitter war, each with their own family issues, struggles, fears, hopes and dreams. Both point of views felt different and unique and I loved both characters so, so much my heart melted like cheese.

Pepper was one of the most relatable characters, for sure. She’s trying to balance school and her mother’s expectations, trying to handle the social media of one of the biggest food chain companies in the country. She’s a perfectionnist, she’s hard working and she’s incredible, she also tries to do way too much and is terrified of getting out of her comfort zone and the familiar blocks she’s used to in the city of New York. Honestly? I found Pepper to be VERY relatable and I really, really wanted her to chill, to be okay and to, just, relax and find her own self and her own wants, aside from her mother’s expectations.

Jack was another character I’d like to add to the “characters I need to hug” master-list. He’s working in his father’s small deli, he feels like he’s living in the shadow of his popular twin brother and he loves coding and creating apps, but also deals with his own family’s expectations to take the deli once he graduates. I loved Jack so, so much and I found myself rooting for him, too, wanting him to get out of his shell and to affirm his passions, too.

THE BANTER, THE SLOW BURNING ROMANCE AND THE FAMILY VIBES

I think that one of my favorite things about Tweet Cute, was the banter between Jack and Pepper, a.k.a the very foundation of their relationship. From the A+ tweeting content they both put out to each other (without really knowing it), to their conversations in real life, their every interaction was so much fun to read and always, always had me smiling. Their slow burning relationship, growing from strangers to friends to more, was wonderfully done, too and had me rooting for them to finally grow these feelings, face them and get together already.

Aside from the romance, Tweet Cute also explores family relationships and expectations in a great way. I loved seeing both sides of the story and how, both Jack and Pepper had their own expectations to deal with and how the situation grew thorough the story. I also loved how the story included siblings dynamics. We got to see Pepper’s sister, Paige, away for college and the complex relationship she had with their mother, too. I loved how close Pepper and her were, their Skype conversations and more. I also loved seeing how complex Jack and Ethan’s relationship was and how it influenced the plot, even if I wish we got more interaction between those two.

Another thing I loved was the exploration and growth of an unlikely friendship between Pepper and Pooja, because yes yes yes to girls friendships growing and helping each other out.

OVERALL



A whole lot of banter, a slow-burning relationship, family pressure and expectations, unlikely friendships and a whole lot of cheese…. Tweet Cute has got it all in this modern rom-com that had me smiling from page one. I devoured this book and I just can’t, can’t wait for you all to fall in love with these characters the way I did.

Final rating: 5 drops and a hurricane of love (and cheese)





Trigger warnings: none in particular – please let me know if you found some, so I can add them.

Diversity: m/m side relationship.

