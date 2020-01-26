Hi friends! I’m not really the kind of person that does a whole damn lot of reading challenges. I know, I just joined the Pondathon, but well…. aerm.

Yet, last year, I participated in the Year of the Asian Reading Challenge and, surprisingly, I made it. I think it’s due to two reasons:

It’s a year long reading challenge , which means I don’t feel that pressured to get through all the books in a certain amount of time, and I already had a couple books fitting the challenge I was planning on reading during that year, so…. it was a win-win, really.

I was so, so happy to see that the wonderful souls behind the #YARC2020 challenge were back to it once again this year, but it took me a couple weeks to tell myself I would, could participate. I told myself in my reading resolutions for 2020 that this should be a low-key, fun reading year…. then, I started compiling a list of books fitting this challenge, for no reason and realized I had over 20 books I wanted to read fitting this.

So I told myself, why the hell not?

Long story short…. I’m going to join the Year of the Asian Reading Challenge once again this year.

The Year of the Asian Reading Challenge’s goal is to read as many books by Asian authors as you can. Here are the wonderful creators of this challenge.

For this year, I’m aiming again to reach the Philippine Tarsier goal, meaning I’m aiming to read 1 to 10 books fitting the challenge.

Now, beware because here’s my list of 21 books I could read for this challenge and… there were more, but for your sake and mine, I just decided to keep it at that random number. Whether you’re doing this challenge or not, I hope you’ll find some books to read!

You can click on the covers to get to the goodreads page of the book!

🍂 Backlist Titles by Asian Authors

The Storyteller, Traci Chee

Why I want to read it 🔎 I loved the first two books in the series so much, even if I have to admit that I’m a tiny bit terrified by them, too. They’re fascinating and just so well thought out and damn, this is why I adore these kind of books. I can’t wait to see how it all ends in The Storyteller.

📖 read my full review of the reader

Wildcard, Marie Lu

Why I want to read it 🔎 I really enjoyed Warcross when I read it… a long time ago now, and I’m really hoping to get to the sequel soon. I’ve heard it’s kind of disappointing, so I’m a little nervous to get into it, but I also really want to know how it ends?



The Downstairs Girl, Stacey Lee

Why I want to read it 🔎 I want to read ALL of Stacey Lee’s books. I only read The Secret of a Heart Note so far, but I loved it and am just eager to read more from the author now. The Downstairs Girl sounds wonderful and I am in love with that cover okay.

The Kiss Quotient, Helen Hoang

Why I want to read it 🔎 An adult read, for a change! I’m hoping to get to reading this book soon, as I’ve heard some great reviews about it so far and, when I’m in the mood for romance and adult reads, it sounds like I’d enjoy that one!

This time will be different, Misa Sugiura

Why I want to read it 🔎 This Time will Be Different sounds like the kind of contemporary I’d fall for. A main character with a skill and passion her mom doesn’t really understand, complex family vibes, apparently great friendship and incredible character growth… this is my kind of contemporary.



Spin The Dawn, Elizabeth Lim

Why I want to read it 🔎 I’ve been wanting to read Spin the Dawn ever since it released and even before. This just sounds SO good and everyone I know has loved this and yes okay I might be a tiny bit influenced. Also I mean this is Project Runway meets Mulan, this has magic dresses and romance and hello where is my copy?



Picture Us in the Light, Kelly Loy Gilbert

Why I want to read it 🔎 I honestly want to read this because of May’s wonderful recommendation. I also feel like I’m going to cry while reading this and isn’t that a good enough reason? This has a best friend romance and family secrets and one of the best covers as well and ahh. I need this.

Want, Cindy Pon

Why I want to read it 🔎 I think I will always remember CW’s recommendation when thinking about Want. This is a dystopia where rich people buy longer lives, this is about environmentalism and seems to have such a badass cast and apparently is a thrilling undercover-befriending enemies kind of read and I’m just excited to read this!



I Love You So Mochi, Sarah Kuhn

Why I want to read it 🔎 You know me. I’m here for adorable contemporaries and I Love You So Mochi fits the bill just right. The main character goes to Kyoto to meet her grandparents for the first time and also tries to figure out her passion and this sounds soft and heartwarming and here for it. Also Kat heavily recommends it and I trust her!



A Reaper at the Gates, Sabaa Tahir

Why I want to read it 🔎 I need to read this book this year, SOMEONE MAKE ME OKAY. I’ve been loving this series a whole damn lot, but I haven’t gotten to A Reaper At The Gates because…. I’m terrified. It’s a brilliant series, really. The world-building, the characters, the tension, I LOVE it all and can’t wait to see what happens next. but.scared.



We Hunt The Flame, Hafsah Faizal

Why I want to read it 🔎 Okay so I’ve read snippets and quotes from this here and there and… I really want to discover the author’s writing style. I’ve heard mixed reviews about this book, but I am personally still curious about the world, the writing and its characters!



A Match Made in Mehendi, Nandini Bajpai

Why I want to read it 🔎 This book sounds like so much fun! The main character makes a matchmaking app to pair up her schoolmates, this is about technology and tradition and has really cute romance vibes and I’m so curious about it!



Frankly in Love, David Yoon

Why I want to read it 🔎 I’ve heard that Frankly in Love is pretty incredible and okay, I’ll bite. This has the fake dating trope and apparently it’s kind of a hard-hitting contemporary, too and I’m very much here for these kind of books.



🍂 New YA Releases by Asian Authors – 2020

We Are Totally Normal, Rahul Kanakia

Why I want to read it 🔎 Ahh I’m very very hyped about that one, as I’ve heard incredible things about it already. It’s about questioning your sexual identity, it’s about finding yourself while going through high school and it sounds lovely and I’m just so excited to read this!

The Silvered Serpents, Roshani Chokshi

Why I want to read it 🔎 I really really loved The Gilded Wolves, it was such a fantastic, thrilling read and I AM SO HYPED to get to the second book and to see what happens next, especially given what has happened at the end of The Gilded Wolves.



📖 read my full review of The Gilded wolves

Parachutes, Kelly Yang

Why I want to read it 🔎 I only recently found out about this book, but it sounds so good and I adore that cover, I can’t wait to read it. It’s about teenagers staying in private homes in the US while their parents remain in Asia, about them trying to navigate this new freedom and life and it sounds really good.

Of Curses and Kisses, Sandhya Menon

Why I want to read it 🔎 I already mentioned this book in my most anticipated reads and I can mention it here, too, because it fits the bill and it sounds really good. It’s a Beauty & The Beast retelling set in boarding school and has everything I could love in stories and I am excited!!

Scavenge the Stars, Tara Sim

Why I want to read it 🔎 Another most anticipated reads of mine! Scavenge the Stars is a Monte Christo retelling and a story about revenge and my mind can’t help but think of the tv show Revenge that I loved, too and I can’t wait to try out that one.



Anna K, Jenny Lee

Why I want to read it 🔎 This book gives me all the Gossip Girl drama vibes with its setting in Manhattan, its cast of diverse, rich and flawed characters and messed up lives and I’m just so very excited to read this okay.

Where Dreams Descend, Janella Angeles

Why I want to read it 🔎 Where Dreams Descend sounds atmospheric and magical and I’m very excited to discover this debut novel that was blurbed as a mix of Phantom of the Opera and Moulin Rouge and promises to be an exciting read!!

Harley in the Sky, Akemi Dawn Bowman

Why I want to read it 🔎 I loved Starfish so, so very much and I’m eager to read more from the author. Harley in the Sky is a book with a main character following her dreams to join a circus against her parents’ wishes and I’m eager to discover this world and this character following her dreams and figuring out what this really means.

