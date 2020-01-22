I should have read all of these books a long time ago….

I feel like my TBR is a mountain I’ll never, ever conquer and, when I think I just might, there is another thousand of books coming to crush me.

I know, this isn’t really a happy thought, it is? Oh, but it is, because when you think of it, it means that there is just an infinite number of books to be read and to enjoy and isn’t this incredible??

In that TBR mountain, there are some books I should have read a long time ago, though. Books that have been sitting there, waiting, wishing to be picked up, bought, and that I just didn’t manage to just yet. Hopefully, I will soon, please feel free to scream at me to do so, okay?

I’m taking the very fun questions of the I Should Read That Book Tag, that the wonderful Caitlin tagged me to do, so… here goes!

A book that a certain friend is always telling you to read

Always is a bit… intense, to be honest and there are certain people telling me to read some books, over and over again (Kat telling me to get over with His Dark Duet already, I mean… I’m sorry Kat I’m terrible and I will read it).

More recently, I want to talk about Jenna & Alex who told me both to read THE TEN THOUSAND DOORS OF JANUARY. I want to talk about this, because both their reviews were stunning and I feel like I’m going to be reminded to read this book a whole damn lot lately, too and… I don’t mind. It seems really good and I should read it. Just…. give me a couple months okay.

A book that’s been on your TBR forever and yet you still haven’t read it

Oh, my Goodreads TBR is a black hole and, aerm, there are many, many books I should have read by now, but still haven’t. I’m going to pick one of the oldest books on here, THE LOST & FOUND by Katrina Leno. It’s a book I’ve been wanting to read for a long time (it’s been on my TBR since, drumrolls…. 2016. OOPS) and… now that I finally discovered the author’s lovely writing with Summer of Salt, I’m even more eager to read more from her!

A book in a series you’ve started, but haven’t gotten around to finishing

I KNOW this said A BOOK but….I am absolutely TERRIBLE at series, okay. I tend to start them, and it takes me ages to finish reading them. It’s not that I don’t love these series, on the contrary, it’s just that I never get around to getting the second book, either because

I’m not getting any more ebooks before I lower my physical TBR a bit, for the ones I have as ebooks,

before I lower my physical TBR a bit, for the ones I have as ebooks, I’m terrified and I got spoiled for that very last book in the list and I’m still bitter okay,

and I got spoiled for that very last book in the list and I’m still bitter okay, Apparently I love Marie Lu yet have commitment issues,

issues, I’m just terrible at it okay.

A classic you’ve always liked the sound of, but have never actually read

Someone help me, I can’t think of ANY classic at all.

A popular book that it seems everyone but you has read

I wanted to say The Cruel Prince, but now I’ve read it…. I think I could go with the MORTAL INSTRUMENTS series as a whole. I’ve read City of Bones, like, ages ago (so long ago I couldn’t even tell you what happens) and… well, I’ve heard incredible things about the rest of the series and THE DARK ARTIFICES series from the author, too. I feel like everyone’s raving about these books and this world and I’m here, like…

A book that inspired a film/TV adaptation that you really love, but just haven’t picked up yet

Okay, so I have no idea which one to pick here, so I’m going to turn this question a whole other way and say: A book I really love that inspired a TV adaptation, but that I haven’t seen just yet. I’m going to pick HIS DARK MATERIALS.

This is one of my favorite book series of ALL times, really, and I haven’t seen the tv adaptation just yet, but I’m so, so eager to do so.

A book you see all over Instagram but haven’t picked up yet

Confession time: I might not be on bookstagram, but I follow a whole damn lot of bookstagrammers, because I love their feeds so much and these people are so talented. And the patience they have, oh that patience I admire that very much.

I think I might pick SPIN THE DAWN for that answer. It’s a book I’ve been seeing a whole lot on my feed and a book I’ve been highly anticipating, too. I’m really looking forward to hopefully get a copy this year and read it.

I’m tagging….

Are there any books you should have read a long time ago, just as well? Any books we have in common?



Do you also struggle with series a whole damn lot? Let me know in comments!



