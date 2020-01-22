I should have read all of these books a long time ago….

I feel like my TBR is a mountain I’ll never, ever conquer and, when I think I just might, there is another thousand of books coming to crush me.
I know, this isn’t really a happy thought, it is? Oh, but it is, because when you think of it, it means that there is just an infinite number of books to be read and to enjoy and isn’t this incredible??
In that TBR mountain, there are some books I should have read a long time ago, though. Books that have been sitting there, waiting, wishing to be picked up, bought, and that I just didn’t manage to just yet. Hopefully, I will soon, please feel free to scream at me to do so, okay?
I’m taking the very fun questions of the I Should Read That Book Tag, that the wonderful Caitlin tagged me to do, so… here goes!
A book that a certain friend is always telling you to read
Always is a bit… intense, to be honest and there are certain people telling me to read some books, over and over again (Kat telling me to get over with His Dark Duet already, I mean… I’m sorry Kat I’m terrible and I will read it).
More recently, I want to talk about Jenna & Alex who told me both to read THE TEN THOUSAND DOORS OF JANUARY. I want to talk about this, because both their reviews were stunning and I feel like I’m going to be reminded to read this book a whole damn lot lately, too and… I don’t mind. It seems really good and I should read it. Just…. give me a couple months okay.
A book that’s been on your TBR forever and yet you still haven’t read it
Oh, my Goodreads TBR is a black hole and, aerm, there are many, many books I should have read by now, but still haven’t. I’m going to pick one of the oldest books on here, THE LOST & FOUND by Katrina Leno. It’s a book I’ve been wanting to read for a long time (it’s been on my TBR since, drumrolls…. 2016. OOPS) and… now that I finally discovered the author’s lovely writing with Summer of Salt, I’m even more eager to read more from her!
A book in a series you’ve started, but haven’t gotten around to finishing
I KNOW this said A BOOK but….I am absolutely TERRIBLE at series, okay. I tend to start them, and it takes me ages to finish reading them. It’s not that I don’t love these series, on the contrary, it’s just that I never get around to getting the second book, either because
- I’m not getting any more ebooks before I lower my physical TBR a bit, for the ones I have as ebooks,
- I’m terrified and I got spoiled for that very last book in the list and I’m still bitter okay,
- Apparently I love Marie Lu yet have commitment issues,
- I’m just terrible at it okay.
A classic you’ve always liked the sound of, but have never actually read
Someone help me, I can’t think of ANY classic at all.
A popular book that it seems everyone but you has read
I wanted to say The Cruel Prince, but now I’ve read it…. I think I could go with the MORTAL INSTRUMENTS series as a whole. I’ve read City of Bones, like, ages ago (so long ago I couldn’t even tell you what happens) and… well, I’ve heard incredible things about the rest of the series and THE DARK ARTIFICES series from the author, too. I feel like everyone’s raving about these books and this world and I’m here, like…
A book that inspired a film/TV adaptation that you really love, but just haven’t picked up yet
Okay, so I have no idea which one to pick here, so I’m going to turn this question a whole other way and say: A book I really love that inspired a TV adaptation, but that I haven’t seen just yet. I’m going to pick HIS DARK MATERIALS.
This is one of my favorite book series of ALL times, really, and I haven’t seen the tv adaptation just yet, but I’m so, so eager to do so.
A book you see all over Instagram but haven’t picked up yet
Confession time: I might not be on bookstagram, but I follow a whole damn lot of bookstagrammers, because I love their feeds so much and these people are so talented. And the patience they have, oh that patience I admire that very much.
I think I might pick SPIN THE DAWN for that answer. It’s a book I’ve been seeing a whole lot on my feed and a book I’ve been highly anticipating, too. I’m really looking forward to hopefully get a copy this year and read it.
I’m tagging….
- Macey @ Brine and Books
- Lais @ The Bookish Skies
- Michelle @ Blonde That Babbles
- Kat @ Life & Other Disasters
- Tasya @ The Literary Huntress
- Laurie @ A Court of Books
- Crystal @ Lost in Storyland
- Sophie @ Sophie Li
- Margaret @ Weird Zeal
- Sophie @ Me and Ink
Are there any books you should have read a long time ago, just as well? Any books we have in common?
Do you also struggle with series a whole damn lot? Let me know in comments!
8 thoughts on “I should have read all of these books a long time ago….”
I find that unless I read the first book in a series after all of the books in that series are out I lose steam and never get to next book, or the third book. I also have so many unfinished series on my list. Rick Yancy’s The Fifth Wave, The Red Queen, Laini Taylor’s Strange the Dreamer, and also her monsters series! She’s a tough one for me because her writing is beautiful but its work to read her novels. Now I am going to start my day thinking of series I need to finish. Thanks Marie! Oh, the guilt! Lol.
Ohh I can understand that. I think I never tend to read or buy book series alltogether so…. I just tend to forget about them and I’m not sure why haha.
I agree about Laini Taylor! I love her writing but I feel like it takes focus, too. I need to continue her series someday 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤
Thanks for the tag, Marie! This is really fun but definitely made me think about my TBR xD I also love Marie Lu’s books, but I can’t seem to find the motivation to read them. But I always fell in love with them! So I don’t even know why I keep pushing them off! xD
You’re so welcome! 🙂 I KNOW right I’m the same way, I love her books and yet somehow it takes me ages to get to the next books in her series. Not sure why haha.
I’m pretty sure I have books on my TBR spreadsheet that I put there in 2015. I should probably look at them and decide if I still want to read them. I also read This Savage Song and then didn’t continue with the series. I don’t have a good reason why.
There are just too many books to read haha 🙂 I hope you’ll continue with The Savage Song series, I’d be interested in what you think of the second book 🙂
My TBR pile is never ending lol So daunted by it now!
Lotte | http://www.lauvlotte.wordpress.com
Same here hahah 🙂
