Participating in my first readathon – #Pondathon sign-up post and TBR!

I’m really excited and, well, also quite nervous, to share today’s post. If you’ve known me for a while, you know that I’m not much of a readathon kind of person, for many reasons, the main reason being that, well… I’m a little bit stressed out (read, A LOT) and I don’t want to put unnecessary pressure on a hobby that I love.

Yet, when there are incredibly fun readathons that allow me to participate without feeling pressured, well…. I feel like I have to join in, because I really really want to take part in all this fun, too. So, today, I’m really really excited to introduce you to my sign up post and my first readathon, THE PONDATHON!

Technically, the Pondathon isn’t my first readathon. I participated in the Year of the Asian Challenge last year and intend to low-key participate in it this year, too. Though, since the Pondathon is a readathon limited by dates, while the YARC is all year long, I consider this my very first readathon. EXCITMENT and nervousness, y’all.

✨What is the Pondathon?

The Pondathon is a co-operative and story-driven readathon hosted and run by the wonderfully creative CW from The Quiet Pond. The aim of the Pondathon is to read books and collect points to protect the friends over at The Quiet Pond from the encroaching malevolent forces that threaten our friends in the forest.

Exciting, isn’t it? If I ADORE the uniqueness and originality of it all, I also just love how the readathon is divided in 5 teams, with great ways for each of them to collect points and win, some of them being very no-pressure and fun-like and, you know, I’m here for it!

✨My Pond Character

I feel like one of the most exciting things in this readathon is how interactive it is. With CW’s incredible work, we each get to create our own little Pond character, give them weapons and dress them up nicely, give them a name and these will be our little companion all thorough the readathon.

I just love this so much. I’m really proud to introduce you to my pond character. She’s tiny, but fierce and fearless. Also she’s a koala, because I adore koalas okay.

Mara is, despite her small height, a koala not to be messed with. Determined and protective, she will do everything to protect her friends and what’s dear to her heart. Never seen without a book in her hand, she might be spotted turning a few pages in between fierce battles with her bow and arrows.

✨ My Pondathon Team

As I mentioned it before, you can pick between 5 different teams for this readathon. After thinking it over for a little bit, I have decided to be a proud member of the Xiaolong team!

For me, I feel like this was the best solution to participate in this event without pressuring myself too much with different goals. With Xiaolong, all I have to do is read to gain points and that’s just wonderful.

✨ My Pondathon TBR

Ahh, it’s time to talk about THE BOOKS. I have a couple of books on my TBR, ARCs and backlist titles, that I need to get through. Realistically, in six weeks, I can read 6 books for certain, a little more if you’re really lucky, I read short contemporaries and so on.

This is also not a definitive TBR, because I tend to read according to my mood anyway, so I might not get to these and read completely other books anyway….. but hey, the aim is to read so I guess I’m still good?

The Electric Heir, Victoria Lee

Why I want to read it 🔎 I’m so pumped and honored and crying to actually have been lucky enough to get an early copy of this book. I’ve read and loved The Fever King so much and I just can’t WAIT to see what happens next even if, yes, I am terrified. If you haven’t read The Fever King, please do!!!

The Places I’ve Cried in Public, Holly Bourne

Why I want to read it 🔎 I’m a big fan of Holly Bourne’s books and The Places I’ve Cried sounds like such an incredible read…. emotional and heartbreaking and, as every other Holly Bourne book I’ve read, just, REAL.

Only Mostly Devastated, Sophie Gonzales

Why I want to read it 🔎 I feel like I got really lucky to get my wish for this book, one of my most anticipated read of the year as well. This releases in March and I’m hoping to get to it really soon, it sounds like such a great contemporary read and I’m excited!!

Almost Adults, Ali Pantony

Why I want to read it 🔎 I kind of want to read more books with young adults in it, too, meaning like over 20, since… well, I am even though I don’t like to be. Adulting sucks, friends. ANYWAY not the point here. Almost Adults is a lovely read that was on my sister’s radar and came onto mine, too, it’s about these girls in their twenties trying to figure out adulting and being messy, basically and I’m excited!!

Meet Me At Midnight, Jessica Pennington

Why I want to read it 🔎 Epic pranks and hate to love romance? This sounds like the perfect kind of contemporary for me, if you ask me and I’m really really excited to read it!

The Kiss Quotient, Helen Hoang

Why I want to read it 🔎 This book has been on my TBR for a little while now and I’m eager to get to it…. when I feel in the mood for an adult read. I’ve heard great things overall about this romance and I can’t wait to read it!

Are you participating in the #pondathon? What’s your character like? What team are you on?



Do you like to participate in readathons? Did you read any of the books on my TBR? Let me know in comments!



