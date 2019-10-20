The Fall Bucket List Book Tag

It’s fall time here in the Northern Hemisphere, fallen colored leaves, pumpkin and big sweaters are back….And, aerm, I hate it. Not as much as I hate winter, but well. Sorry.

That being said, my friend Tiffany created for this season the loveliest tag ever, I couldn’t help but put my downer, seasonal mood aside for the time of this post. We’re talking about lovely, light, fluffy reads and books we adored – because yes, obviously I’m inviting my sister and co-blogger to tag along…. We all need more books recs, don’t we?

Marie: I’d go with Small Town Hearts for that one, because it is such a wonderful read and one of my favorites, for sure. It’s soft and sweet and heartwarming, with delicious cakes and an adorable love story, yet it also deals with complex friendships, too. I loved it.

Nyx: I’d choose Famous in a Small Town. What is it about small towns really?? This book is an adorable contemporary read about a lovely group of friends. It was sweet, funny and charming. Basically, you end up having a really good time reading it.

Marie: Let’s go with Six of Crows for that one, because it’s one that immediately comes to mind when thinking of a hyped book. I personally enjoyed it a lot, especially this cast of characters.

Nyx: Emergency Contact and I feel like it’s a perfect read for autumn so I’m totally staying on topic! Like any hyped book, I was a bit scared to be disappointed…but Mary H.K. Choi totally delivered. It was relatable and those characters…damn, I loved them! I ended up rating this 5 stars on Goodreads, what else can I say?!

Marie: It’s been a while since I mentioned The Brightsiders and it’s a stunning read, so… let me do just that, okay. I’d say it has pretty fun friendships, because the main characters are in a music band and how much more fun can this get?

Nyx: I’m going to go with Am I Normal Yet?. It’s girl power all the way! The story talks about three best friends that call themselves The Spinster Club (you need to read it to get it, muhaha). It’s about female friendships that are healthy and supportive and I can’t say I have seen a lot of those in books… It’s not always fun but there is support and trust. The relationships are well depicted and I loved that.

Marie: Heartstopper will always, always be one of these comforting reads that warm my heart. I love Nick and Charlie with all my heart and will protect them with everything I have okay.

Nyx: I’m picking an old one for this question : The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants! This book symbolizes all my teenage years and it warms my heart just thinking about it. It’s about friends and family, love and heartbreak, growing up and letting go. The story moved me and it still does to this day.

Marie: The first one that comes to mind is Lara Jean, because she bakes cookies and all kinds of baked goods and anyone who knows me knows I adore these kind of pastries. I LOVE HER a whole damn lot.

Nyx: Lara Jean for sure! She bakes yummy cookies and all kind of delicious food. I remember being hungry just reading about it! Plus, she’s the sweetest person ever. How can you not fall in love with her?!

Marie: Okay so.. I’m going to take this quite literally and go with If I’m Being Honest, because when I received a copy of the book, I literally jumped for joy and screamed and cried all at one. Also, it’s one of the best books I’ve ever read and I adore it and JUST READ IT PLEASE.

Nyx: Just For Clicks! I was SO excited when it came out and I wasn’t disappointed. It has sisters, social media issues and a swoony romance. It’s everything I love combined in one little book. I really enjoyed the ride and if you haven’t read it yet, you should just drop everything and get to it!

Do you like the fall season…. or are you a little bit like we are? Can you relate to some of our answers here? Did you read any of these books, or do you want to?



We’d love to hear from you in comments!

