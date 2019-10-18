Review: Starfish, Lisa Becker

There are no spoilers in this review.

Starfish : A Rockstar Romance, Lisa Becker



Publishing on May 21st, 2019.



Ambitious graduate Marin Collins accepts a four-month internship at a prestigious public relations firm to work on a tech account, but her plans are derailed when she’s assigned to go on the road with touring rock band Kings Quarters, hailed by Rolling Stone as the next big thing.

Enter Brad Osterhauser, the reluctant rock star who would rather be coding computer games than penning Grammy-nominated songs.

Traveling by bus, city to city with a group of practical joking bandmates and a greedy manager, Marin and Brad forge a friendship and forbidden romance over a shared love of Seinfeld episodes, stolen moments and Red Vines.

But when Marin’s accused of betraying her company and the band, will Brad come to her defense or believe she was disloyal to him for the sake of her career?

Told in alternating perspectives of Marin and Brad, Starfish is a contemporary romance of unexpected love, the redemptive power of music and hogging the bed.

HELLO THERE! This is Nyx over here and this is my first review ever… Okay, I’m nervous now! Since this blog pretty much focuses on young adult books, please note that Starfish is an adult book and it contains sexual content that might not suit younger readers… Let’s dive in bookish people!

I ENJOYED…



☂️

The context! Marin’s got an internship at a prestigious public relations firm and she’s assigned to go on the road with a touring rock band. Doesn’t that sound amazing??! I’m always really into stories about celebrities, gossips and all the drama that surrounds it. I guess I want to take a little peak behind the scenes. In this one, we’re following Marin traveling city to city, trying to make the band look good on social media, planning interviews and trying to stay profesional while harbouring a huge crush on Brad, the band’s lead guitarist.

I liked Marin's character. She's driven, smart and independant. I really connected to her as she struggled over her feelings for Brad, since dating a client is off limits. She worked really hard to get where she is now and she refuses to let this go all because of a man. She's slightly flawed with some family issues and she really grows through the story. Books definitely should have more ambitious women like Marin!

I really enjoyed all the dialogue. It was sassy and full of banter! It was like a fun game of ping pong… I don't know if I'm making any sense but I wish I wrote those scenes, there were really great to read.

The dual POV can be a win or a deal breaker… In this case, it was nice to see both points of view especially when it comes to romance.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



☂️

Unfortunately, I didn't like Brad's character very much. Sure, he was a rock star who'd rather be coding computer games. Sure, he's more than what he seems to be. He's not only easy on the eyes but he's also geek smart but I don't know… I just didn't get hooked. It all seemed too cliché. I wish he was more flawed or deep or something.

I enjoyed the slow-burning romance but for me, it was missing something. I felt like their relationship was only physical (there is a lot of sexy scenes!). I wish they would connect on a deeper level like they did towards the end of the book.

OVERALL



☂️

If you enjoy light contemporary romance with witty dialogues and sexy scenes… I’d definitely recommend Starfish. The story lacked a little bit of depth for me to really get hooked, but I still had a lot of fun reading it. You’ll get through the pages really fast and end up with a dumb smile on your face, that’s for sure!



Final rating: 3 drops!





Thank you to the author Lisa Becker for sending me this book. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating. Trigger warnings: drug abuse, swearing, sex scenes

Did you read Starfish? What did you think?



What was the last contemporary book you read and enjoyed? Let me know in comments!

