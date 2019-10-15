Another year, another October 15th coming and going. It’s funny how things change, in a year, or how they.. don’t. This time last year, I spent half the day in the hospital, my right foot broken and in a cast and spent the other half of the day crying and burying myself in The Night Circus, the book I was currently reading. My physical and mental health was terrible.

Needless to say, my quarter-of-life celebration wasn’t the best. That being said, I had a lot of fun writing about my year on my blog, my 24th year come and gone and all of its happenings at the moment and…. well, today, I thought I’d do the very same. (Also, I’m okay now, in case you’re wondering. Physically, that is).

By the way…. well, you might have guessed it, by now, today, October 15th is my birthday… so, happy birthday to me!

I’m 26 today and…. I feel so old. I feel like I still should be a teenager and I feel like I should have bought a house already as well, it’s…. confusing. Being in your twenties is a lot of fun, friends. Instead of dwelling on it all and having an existential crisis along with it all, I thought I’d share instead some things that happened in my 25th year, before heading into this new one…

Learned how to walk again after breaking my foot last October,

after breaking my foot last October, Celebrated 4 years of book blogging and…. going towards my 5th year this November (screaming!!!),

and…. going towards my 5th year this November (screaming!!!), Went to my town’s Christmas market , a.k.a one of the most beautiful of the world. (I’m not kidding. It’s in the New York Times. Not going to tell you which one),

, a.k.a one of the most beautiful of the world. (I’m not kidding. It’s in the New York Times. Not going to tell you which one), Finally finished one rewriting – a.k.a a first round of edit for my contemporary/mystery WIP,

Received some of my most anticipated reads of 2019 as ARCs and cried,

as ARCs and cried, Went back to London, my love of all times,

Drank a lot of tea…. what can I say, I love tea too much.

too much. Visited Croatia for the first time and kind of fell in love with it,

Finished writing a first draft of another WIP , a contemporary sisters story I adore,

, a contemporary sisters story I adore, Travelled internationally for the second time in my life,

for the second time in my life, Realized one of my biggest dreams , going to Canada….

, going to Canada…. Where we visited Montréal , a beautiful, beautiful city, then

, a beautiful, beautiful city, then Headed to Toronto, the bustling big New-York like-city I loved,

And discovered the Niagara Falls , stunning wonders of the world.

, stunning wonders of the world. Celebrated three years at my current job …. still not sure how I feel about that.

…. still not sure how I feel about that. Felt tired, depressed , very low mentally at times,

, very low mentally at times, Went back to Lille a couple times, as always,

a couple times, as always, Ate crepes, cakes, pies, massive cookies with chocolate, caramel and M&Ms …. what can I say, I love food,

…. what can I say, I love food, Reached a milestone I never thought I ever would on my blog,

I never thought I ever would on my blog, And got some incredible blogging opportunities I’m still crying about,

I’m still crying about, Read a whole damn lot of books ,

, And obsessed about some new shows (Grand Hotel, because all the drama okay)

Felt disappointed and worthless ,

, Felt reconnected with my writing, creative self in the latest half of my 25th year,

in the latest half of my 25th year, Worried about social media, interacting and just overthought everything ,

, Fell in love , over and over again,

My goals for the next year:

Travel, forever and always . Some places I want to go back to, some places I want to visit for the first time. The bucket list is huge, as always.

. Some places I want to go back to, some places I want to visit for the first time. The bucket list is huge, as always. Figure out what I want to do with my life , professionally, and where I want to be,

, professionally, and where I want to be, Write, more and more stories and keep on finding the writer in me : get back to writing this ya contemporary/mystery WIP and editing the heck out of it. Hopefully do the same for my sisters ya contemporary WIP.

and more stories and keep on finding the writer in me : get back to writing this ya contemporary/mystery WIP and editing the heck out of it. Hopefully do the same for my sisters ya contemporary WIP. Overall, just be easier and kinder on myself and my mental health. Apparently I’m good at doing that for others and terrible at being kind to myself .

When is your birthday, friends? If you’re in your twenties, do you also feel all of the life confusion of it all?

I hope you enjoyed this, little different and a little bit more personal post. I’d love to hear your thoughts in comments!

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog