Monthly wrap-up – September 2019

Hi friends! ☀️ I know it’s fall and October, but I WILL NOT get rid of that sunshine. Trying not to okay.

I feel like everyone around me is excited about fall being here, fallen leaves and colors and colder weather and warm blankets and… I’m just not because I’m depressed this time of the year every single time. Anyway. September hasn’t been really exciting and I wish I had more to share here, but I just don’t? Working routine and exhausting feeling with the days getting shorter and honestly that’s just it.

October is my birthday month and hopefully it will be better! It’s on the 15th, if you’re any curious, by the way. Honestly I’m just like Joey right now but well…

Also, I never ever did this before, but well, if you ever want to give me a little gift or something and support me and my work for my birthday, do know that I have a little wishlist right here and a ko-fi account just as well. I’m very very thankful for all of your incredible support every single day. ❤️



I’ve been reading.. a lot, apparently, I don’t know how or why this happened, but I’m pretty happy about it? Some mixed reads this month though, some I absolutely adored and others I felt disappointed by.

📖 Books I read

DAISY JONES AND THE SIX ☂️ I am officially OBSESSED with Taylor Jenkins Reid’ books. That is all. 📖 read my full review

THE LIBRARY OF LOST THINGS ☂️ What a fantastic debut, I kind of fell in love with it. The bookish setting, the swoony romance, the mother-daughter relationship, the relatability, loved it.

THE BEAUTIFUL ☂️ I’m… I’m disappointed, because I expected more after loving Renée Ahdieh’s previous books. I felt like this one was slow and just didn’t made me… feel it overall.

DARIUS THE GREAT IS NOT OKAY ☂️ I will protect Darius with everything I can because I adore him and he deserves the world OKAY I LOVE THIS BOOK. 📖 read my full review

WE SPEAK IN STORMS ☂️ What a promising debut. Beautiful writing, intriguing premise with magical realism and ghosts and past and present and friendships and no romance and just, a great debut.

FANGIRL ☂️ So.. I finally read this book. This is now one of my favorite books of all times it was just too relatable and too good okay I LOVE THIS WITH ALL MY HEART.

Goodreads Challenge: 57/60 books 🔥 13 books ahead of my reaching challenge ahhh. I’M SO CLOSE.

57/60 books 🔥 13 books ahead of my reaching challenge ahhh. I’M SO CLOSE. Year of The Asian Reading Challenge : 7/10 books !

📖 Currently reading

I’ve been low-key aiming to finish my first draft of my current WIP before NaNoWriMo (In November, for those who are not familiar with it) and…. Okay, so I don’t want to be overly enthusiastic here, but I might be able to do this????

I’m over 37K at the moment and I’m so happy with everything I’m writing. It’s messy and will need a lot of revision and definitely a lot more fleshing out and such, but I know it’s a story that matters a lot to me and I’m pretty proud I manage to write it, even if sometimes it’s hard and pretty personal, too.

I wrote almost every single day in September, sometimes only 100 words, sometimes 1,5k, but I wrote almost every single day and well, I’m really really happy about that.

Words written: 21 714 (I don’t know who I am.)



I think I slowly need to accept that I can’t blog hop the way I used to and, despite the guilt I feel about it all, I hope no one is mad at me. I just don’t have time anymore and, to be honest, I’ve been focusing more on my writing and…. I’ve been really finding my grove and loving it and I don’t want to lose that.

I’m still blog-hopping, I’m still visiting blogs and supporting all of your lovely work as much as I can, I just can’t continue to exhaust myself the way that I did. It’s also better for me and I’m sorry.

Anyway, moving on. I had an okay-month, blogging-wise, I think? Moments where I felt a little like I’m not doing good enough, but I‘m doing my best and focusing on doing what I love so… I guess it’s okay, too.

📖 Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

💻 Book blogging

📚 Book discussions & tags

🌍 Travelling

I have a couple authors interviews coming back next month!! Really excited to share them. Other than that, I’ll be doing my very best to keep on writing things I love, I guess.

As I said before, I’ve been slower at blog hopping and bad at bookmarking the posts I loved, but here’s my little selection…. hope you’ll find new posts to love!

📚 Books & Reading

💻 Book Blogging

📝 Writing, Lifestyle & Other Posts I Loved

Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!



How was your September? Did you have a great month? Anything exciting happening or anything you’re looking forward to? Please tell me I’m not the only one being mad that it’s fall time….



What were your favorite books this month? Did you discover new favorites? Any recommendations for me? Tell me everything in comments!



Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin’ ☂️ Support the blog