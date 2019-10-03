A Talk With: Laura Taylor Namey, on The Library of Lost Things

Hi friends! I’m so happy to share my A Talk With today, because I’m chatting with the author of one debut I absolutely LOVED with all of my heart. Keep on reading to find out more!



1. Can you tell us about The Library of Lost Things… but only using emojis?

Cracks knuckles…

2. What were your inspirations behind this story? Did any fun, strange, significant changes happened, from the first draft to the final book?

My own love of books inspired this story. All my life, I have used books to escape tough or stressful situations. And I thought, what if there was a teen girl who did this to obsessive extremes? And what would her life have to be like to spark and backdrop this behavior?

Changes are the mainstay of the process from draft to bookshelf. I learned so much about myself as a writer while working through revision on this story, and I probably changed and deepened or tuned each scene at least ten times.

3. From teacher to writer, you’ve always been passionate with words. What made you take the plunge from writing stories to trying to get published? Did you ever think that The Library of Lost Things would be the story that made it as your debut?

I think it was more than I couldn’t NOT write anymore. Five years ago, when I started writing seriously, it just felt like my time. I was entering a new phase where my children were at school longer and I had more time to devote to craft and learning, and just playing with storytelling.

The Library of Lost Things was chosen as a Pitch Wars alternate title, so I felt it might be something that could go somewhere. I worked really hard with my mentor, revising and revising until that draft was ready to query. After that, it went fairly quickly. I got my wonderful agent and my book deal less than a year later.

4. What is your writing process like? Do you have to write every day, or can you take breaks when you’re currently drafting? Do you outline or are you more of a panster?

I am blessed and thrilled to write full time now. I might not draft or edit every day, but I definitely do something writing related every day. This is a whirlwind time for me. I am balancing three young adult titles in three different stages of publishing. And then I’m also always forecasting the next thing, too. I take days off, but they are few and far between now that my debut season is here.

I do not outline, and I would call myself a “plant-ser.” I plot out the major beats and turning points in my book and spend a lot of time constructing character arcs before I begin drafting. But I leave a lot of room for serendipity in my drafts. I know the beginning, middle, and end, but the road between them is often a surprise.

1. Can you share some of your favorite books you’ve read so far this year? Any recommendations for us?

There are too many to list! I will leave out so many fabulous titles. Please check out all the titles from my YA and MG debut group, the Novel19s. Some of my favorites are: Don’t Date Rosa Santos, You’d Be Mine, All of Me, Crown of Coral and Pearl, A Dress for the Wicked, and Scars Like Wings.

2. You’re stuck in a library with one of the characters from your book… which one would you prefer it to be and why?

Marisol, Darcy’s Mexi-Cuban best friend and aspiring fashion designer. She’s the personality mash-up of myself and my best friend, and she was so much to write!

3. Can you share one line of The Library of Lost Things with us?

“How could I hold real love inside an invisible heart?”

From the moment she first learned to read, literary genius Darcy Wells has spent most of her time living in the worlds of her books. There, she can avoid the crushing reality of her mother’s hoarding, and pretend her life is simply ordinary. But when a new property manager becomes more active in the upkeep of their apartment complex, the only home Darcy has ever known outside of her books suddenly hangs in the balance. While Darcy is struggling to survive beneath the weight of her mother’s compulsive shopping, Asher Fleet, a former teen pilot with an unexpectedly shattered future, walks into the bookstore where she works…and straight into her heart. For the first time in her life, Darcy can’t seem to find the right words. Fairy tales are one thing, but real love makes her want to hide inside her carefully constructed ink-and-paper bomb shelter. Still, after spending her whole life keeping people out, something about Asher makes Darcy want to open up. But securing her own happily ever after will mean she’ll need to stop hiding and start living her own truth—even if it’s messy.

Content warnings: hoarding, abandonment.

Laura Taylor Namey is a Cuban-American Californian who can usually be found haunting her favorite coffee shops, drooling over leather jackets, and wishing she was in London or Paris. She lives in San Diego with her husband, two superstar children and her beloved miniature schnauzer/muse. The Library of Lost Things is her first novel.

