12 YA books to read for National Hispanic Heritage Month

Hi friends! I’m back today with tons of recommendations for you yet again. I’ve been inspired lately for these kind of lists, so I hope you’re enjoying them!

From September 15th, to October 15th (hey! that’s my birthday! Sorry. Getting off track here), it’s National Hispanic Heritage Month & Latinx Heritage Month, a month where Americans celebrate histories and cultures and contributions of Americans, whose ancestors are coming from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. I’m so happy that I found out about this wonderful celebration and even happier to, hopefully, contribute to it a little bit with some book recommendations to inspire you and celebrate Hispanic authors.

Today this recommendation list will be divided in two parts: the books I have read and adored and would definitely recommend you check out, and the books I really really reaaaaaaaaaally want to read.

You can click on the covers to get to the goodreads page of the book!

✨The books I’ve read and would recommend

We Set The Dark On Fire, Tehlor Kay Mejia

Why I recommend it 🔎 This is one of my favorite books of all times, that’s why. This is a stunningly realistic read, with incredible writing and world-building, a f/f romance I fell for and all the badass main characters you always dreamed of. Definitely a book I always, always will recommend and adore.

📖 read my full review

Don’t Date Rosa Santos, Nina Moreno

Why I recommend it 🔎 Don’t Date Rosa Santos is another favorite read of mine. It has everything I love in a contemporary read: an amazing main character, incredible and complex family vibes and a swoony adorable love story, too. Basically this is a book you should be reading okay.



The Library of Lost Things, Laura Taylor Namey

Why I recommend it 🔎 This book releases early October, but I heavily recommend you keep an eye on it, because it IS ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC. It has all I adore in my contemporary reads and the books and the swoony romance and complicated mother-daughter relationship and I LOVE THIS.

Color Me In, Natasha Dìaz

Why I recommend it 🔎 Another recent release and a wonderful, wonderful coming-of-age story about figuring out who you are and where you fit in. Complicated families and friendships and romance, Color Me In was just so real and such a promising debut.

📖 read my full review

More Happy Than Not, Adam Silvera

Why I recommend it 🔎 Don’t read this book without having tissues near and don’t read this book without checking the triggers because it is HEAVY. That being said, I found it to be a powerful story about Puerto-Rican teen and the complexities of being a teenager and depression and this was a great read.

✨ The books I want to read

The Poet X, Elizabeth Acedevo

Why I want to read it 🔎 I’ve heard SO much praise about The Poet X and all of the author’s other releases as well, even if I never tried out reading a book in verse, I’m going to try this one for certain.



Analee, In Real Life, Janelle Milanes

Why I want to read it 🔎 Another contemporary that sounds really perfect, if you ask me. It has a main character hiding online to express herself (hello relatable), fake-dating and what seems to be complex family relationships after a loss. HERE FOR this book.

Dear Haiti, Love Alaine, Maika & Maritza Moulite

Why I want to read it 🔎 I already mentioned this book before, but I am so very very impatient to be able to get a copy of it, because it sounds so wonderful. The family vibes, the mixed-media kind of book, everything about it gives me a feeling I’d adore it and I’m here for it.

📖 read my interview with the authors!

When the Moon Was Ours, Anna Marie McLemore

Why I want to read it 🔎 I haven’t read any book by this author, even though I’ve been wanting to FOR YEARS. I could have picked any title, really, but I decided to go with When The Moon Was Ours because I love that title. This also sounds like such a beautiful, character-focused read with magical realism and I can’t wait to try it out.

The Resolutions, Mia Garcia

Why I want to read it 🔎 I need this because this is about a group of friends growing apart and I’m just all for books focusing on friendships and we need way more of these stories. This sounds fantastic and I can’t wait to read it.

Labyrinth Lost, Zoraida Córdova

Why I want to read it 🔎 Labyrinth Lost sounds like such a fascinating read, filled with magic and Latinx culture and I’ve heard so many great things about this story and its writing, I can’t wait to try it out!

The Universal Laws of Marco, Carmen Rodrigues

Why I want to read it 🔎 I recently found out about this book and it sounds like the kind of contemporary I’d really adore, with a first love coming back, told between the past where Marco’s first love was there and the future where everything has changed. I feel like I could love this one.



Other interesting blog posts about the National Hispanic Heritage Month & book recs:

The Latinx Book Club is a wonderful twitter and book club dedicated to booting Latinx voices and authors and I love everything they do.

Sofia @ Bookish Wanderess shares her 5 favorite books by Latinx authors.

24hyabookblog shares a wonderful list of recommendations for the month.

If you have a blog post with recommendations for this month, please share it below!

Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them? Do you want to read them? (You should!)



Do you have any recommendations of books to read for this month? Let me know in comments!



Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin ‘☂️ Support the blog