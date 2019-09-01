Monthly wrap-up – August 2019

Hi friends! ☀️ I kind of can’t believe it’s SEPTEMBER already. I know summer’s not technically quite over yet in the Northern Hemisphere, but… I miss it already.

August went by in a blur and now it’s back to September, fall time and getting back into that sour, stupid mood that fall and winter always bring onto me. It’s getting darker in the mornings and my mood is plummeting down and down but what can you do, that’s life.

This last month has been a whirlwind of emotions and dreams coming true. I ended July and started August 6 000 km away from home in Montréal, Canada and continued the first days of the month in Toronto with my travel buddy and incredible sister. We fell in love with the country, bought books (could I really not buy books, you ask, and the answer is obviously NO), walked a lot and overall just had the time of our lives.

You can read more about my trip to Canada in my first travel post, on Montréal!

The rest of the month has been back to work and its tiring routine and my travel, lively mood going a tiny bit down, too. September, please be kind and sunshiny to me, is all I ask. x

I kind of don’t know what happened in August, but I’ve been getting through books and books and books and I’ve read, A LOT, for me. I kind of can’t believe how much I’ve read and, if I’m happy about it, I also feel like I need to calm down and slow down because what’s the rush? Oh. Right. All the books I want and have left to read.

📖 Books I read

COLOR ME IN ☂️ This was a very strong debut. Loved the family dynamics, the complex relationships and the main character’s growth. Definitely recommending it 📖 read my full review

PERMANENT RECORD ☂️ I read my most anticipated read of the year and I’m sobbing okay. This wasn’t as great as Emergency Contact, unfortunately, but I still loved it so much and will scream about it soon in a review, I promise.

SHE’S THE WORST ☂️ A little disappointed by this one… Sisters vibes and road trips around L.A, this had so much potential, but it kind of fell short. Still entertaining, but I’m sad. 📖 read my full review

MADE YOU UP ☂️ Well, I like Francesca Zappia’s books A LOT. I loved Eliza and Her Monsters, this one is a little below it, but still a great read for me. 👯‍♀️ buddy read with the lovely Lily!

BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY ☂️ Wow what a nice surprise this one was. I liked the unique voice of the main character, the originality of the story (bees!) and the strong friendships, too. Such a great read.

ALEX, APPROXIMATELY☂️ YES TO MORE JENN BENNETT in my life!!!! It’s official, I really love her books okay. 👯‍♀️ buddy read with the lovely Taasia!

Goodreads Challenge: 51/60 books 🔥 11 books ahead of my reaching challenge ahhh.

51/60 books 🔥 11 books ahead of my reaching challenge ahhh. Year of The Asian Reading Challenge : 6/10 books !

📖 Currently reading

In a strange turn of events… I’ve been writing almost every single day since the middle of the month, approximately. I never pegged myself as an every-day kind of writer, but I figured that if I need to get this draft done, I need to put in the work and get some words out.

Is it messy as hell? Do I know what I need to edit and work on way better in edits already? Yes and oh, yes. But I’m writing and getting this skeleton of a story on a document and, for now, that’s good.

Also this story is getting way more relatable to me than I ever wanted it to be. #why

My writing goal is to finish this draft before NaNoWriMo, which gives me two entire months. Ideally, I’d love to finish it a bit before that, so I can actually prepare for NaNoWriMo, which should be edit-wrimo for me (I know. Not a thing, but… well.), but we’ll see. I have no idea if I’ll ever manage to finish it before the end of the year anyway, but… all I can do is try, right?

Here are some aesthetics, because I’ve been doing a lot of them, too…. it’s RESEARCH OKAY.

Words written: 11 782 (!!!!!!)



Since I’ve tried to prioritize writing lately, I kind of slowed down on my blog hopping lately. You might not have noticed it at all, but I have and I’m trying not to beat myself up too much about it, either and when I don’t. I actually feel better than I ever did. I feel more in touch with my writing and creative side and… a little less overwhelmed.

Self care, right. Who knew.

The earlier part of the month has been slower, since I went on holidays, but the later part has been fantastic. I’ve been inspired and happy to get back to it and back to the community. I also kind of can’t believe how many posts I wrote this month even despite the holidays and break. Maybe I need to calm down? I hope you’re not sick of me yet.

Apparently people have been enjoying my content, too… since I found out that I’ve won not one, but two awards at the Book Bloggers Awards 2019? I’m still speechless and still so, so very thankful and underserving and impostor syndrom and all that. I’m just, thank you for thinking of me, thank you for voting for me, thank you for enjoying my content, I’m unworthy and you’re the best.

Also small reminder that May did an INCREDIBLE job with these awards, that whether or not you’re in them doesn’t mean a single thing because you’re all freaking FABULOUS.

📖 Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

💻 Book blogging

📚 Book discussions & tags

💬 Author Interviews

🌍 Travelling

I.. don’t know? I’m just kidding, I have LOTS of blog post ideas and lots of reviews to get through, so…here’s to hoping you’ll enjoy it all.

I don’t have as many blog posts as usual since I’ve been a little slower at blog hopping, but.. here is my small selection.

📚 Books & Reading

💻 Book Blogging

📝 Writing, Lifestyle & Other Posts I Loved

