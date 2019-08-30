Review: American Royals, Katharine McGee

There are no spoilers in this review.

I think it’s time I admit it: I’m trash for all the drama-kind-of-books. I have read the first two books in Katharine McGee’s The Thousandth Floor series and I am just low-key obsessed with them, these characters and all of the bingeable, dramatic quality they have. They’re just the kind of books I end up falling in love with and my guilty pleasure, for sure. Obviously, I was so looking forward to American Royals, for that exact reason: the drama it promised, and ROYALS. I mean. What more could I ask for. Thankfully, I wasn’t disappointed at all. In fact, right after finishing this book, this is what I wrote on Goodreads:

I have found my new obsession.

Friends, I really have.

A ROYALY ADDICTIVE KIND OF DRAMA



☂️

Fair warning beforehand: if drama is not for you, you might be better staying away from American Royals, but if you don’t mind it or, are just a little bit like me and really, really enjoy it, you might just fall in love with it like I did.

American Royals basically follows, in an alternative world, the American royal family with its drama, rivalties, forbidden romances and complex siblings relationships. It’s a little more drama than politics, it’s a little more character-focused than you could imagine and I. Was. Completely. Obsessed with it all, okay. Katharine McGee has, for me, this talent to write stories that hook you in right from the very first pages, the talent to make her stories so addictive, I loved this so, SO much.

STRONG, DETERMINED, FLAWED MAIN CHARACTERS I LOVED



☂️

Told from multiple point of views, we get to follow a variety of characters in this story, just like in the author’s previous series and, for me, they all stood out. If I obviously had some favorites in the lot, I absolutely loved following all of them, with their own goals and motives driving them and the story forward, bringing on twists and turns you can sometimes predict, yet don’t really want to believe in.



We have Beatrice, the future heir to the throne, rising up to her responsibilities and hating it all. Next to her, Samantha, her sister, the “spare”, the one that seems to be too often forgotten for her taste. On the sidelines, wishing to be in the spotlight, Daphne, Prince Jefferson’s ex girlfriend, determined, manipulative and deliciously dramatic. Finally and one of my favorites, Nina, the outsider to the royal family, somehow making her way into this world and discovering its dangers.

All of these incredible main characters, strong women, carried the story in different ways and their relationships as they met, fought and got together to fight, made me keep on reading and made my obsession and love for it all grow stronger. I, somehow, found something to love and to root for in all of these characters, despite their flaws and their mistakes.

COMPLEX RELATIONSHIPS & DRAMA



☂️

Obviously, what would be an American Royalty kind of book without its complex relationships? There are two things I absolutely loved and rooted for in American Royals: the siblings and the romances.

The relationship between Beatrice and Samantha isn’t always bright, but I absolutely loved seeing it grow as the story went along and loved seeing them getting closer together, too. I’m all for sisters’ relationships after all.

after all. The romances were, both of them, interesting to follow as well, even if I rooted more for the forbidden romance than for the blooming relationship, both were endearing and I just wanted them all to be okay.

Oh and the drama. The twists and turns and addictive quality of it all, coming from the characters’ destinies to fulfill as royals, the complex relationships, the whispers and rumors and paparrazis and low blows and I lived for it all okay.

OVERALL



☂️

If you enjoyed Katharine McGee’s previous series, The Thousandth Floor, read this. If you like your contemporaries on the dramatic side, read this. With all the Gossip Girl and The Royals vibes, American Royals certainly lived up to my own hype and, with that ending, I can’t, can’t wait to see what will happen next.

Final rating: It’s a hurricane!





A million thanks to Penguin Random House UK for sending me an ARC of this book. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating. Trigger warnings: scenes set at the hospital, lung cancer.

Diversity: hispanic main character (Nina). f/f relationship (Nina’s moms), japanese side-character (Himari)

Katharine McGee, American Royals, Published by Penguin, September 5th, 2019.



Two princesses vying for the ultimate crown.

Two girls vying for the prince’s heart.

This is the story of the American royals. When America won the Revolutionary War, its people offered General George Washington a crown. Two and a half centuries later, the House of Washington still sits on the throne. Like most royal families, the Washingtons have an heir and a spare. A future monarch and a backup battery. Each child knows exactly what is expected of them. But these aren’t just any royals. They’re American. And their country was born of rebellion. As Princess Beatrice gets closer to becoming America’s first queen regnant, the duty she has embraced her entire life suddenly feels stifling. Nobody cares about the spare except when she’s breaking the rules, so Princess Samantha doesn’t care much about anything, either . . . except the one boy who is distinctly off-limits to her. And then there’s Samantha’s twin, Prince Jefferson. If he’d been born a generation earlier, he would have stood first in line for the throne, but the new laws of succession make him third. Most of America adores their devastatingly handsome prince . . . but two very different girls are vying to capture his heart. The duty. The intrigue. The Crown. New York Times bestselling author Katharine McGee imagines an alternate version of the modern world, one where the glittering age of monarchies has not yet faded–and where love is still powerful enough to change the course of history.

Did you read American Royals? Do you want to?



Are you a fan of drama in your books, or not? Do you have any recommendations of dramaaaaaaaaa books for me? I’d love to hear from you in comments!

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin ‘☂️ Support the blog