Bullet Point Review: The Undoing of Thistle Tate, Katelyn Detweiler

There are no spoilers in this review.
The Undoing of Thistle Tate, Katelyn Detweiler
Publishing on July, 23rd by Margaret Ferguson Books.
Famous teen author Thistle Tate struggles to keep her biggest secret: the real identity of the author of her bestselling books.
Thistle Tate is a glittering wunderkind–only seventeen, and a bestselling author of the wildly successful Lemonade Skies series, with the highly anticipated final book due to publish next year. She has diehard fans across the globe, flashy tours, and steep advances. And now she’s finally started to date her best friend and next-door-neighbor, Liam, the only one who knows her deep dark secret: she’s not the real author of the Lemonade Skies books.
Thistle’s guilt about lying intensifies after she meets the surprisingly charming Oliver, who introduces her to his super-fan little sister–but how can she have friendships based on deception? All she wants is for this last book to be written so she can be done with the ruse for good.
Then with just two weeks left to deliver the manuscript to her agent and editor, a dramatic turn of events puts everything in jeopardy, and Thistle must grapple with her own identity. Is she a victim, a fraudster, or both? On top of that, Liam is increasingly jealous of Thistle’s budding friendship with Oliver–a friendship that leaves Thistle more than a little confused about her own heart.
As the book deadline looms closer, the stakes ever higher, a startling family truth comes to light, and it’s only a matter of time before something gives–and Thistle’s world becomes undone.
I ENJOYED…
☂️
- Right from the synopsis, I thought I could love this book and… well, turns out I was right, I loved this book SO much, it was such an addictive read I wanted to devour it all.
- The main character in the story, Thistle, is far from being perfect, on the contrary: at times, she is kind of frustrating and at other times, she was wonderful. Most of it all, I feel like everything she did was understandable and oh, so very human and I loved her all the more for it. As the story went on, I found her growth wonderful, taking matters into her own hands and realizing her own potential, too.
- At the heart of the book was Thistle’s complex relationship with her father as she finds him struggling with his career, battling with his own demons especially after his wife’s death, as she wishes to make him happy, putting her own feelings into parenthesis for him for so many years. I loved how we saw their relationship through working on their novels, their different vision of things and how the entire Lemonade Skies world, the book’s deadline, the book events and everything else completely shaped their dynamics together. There were family secrets, especially about Thistle’s mother, kept and discovered, making the family dynamics even more complex .
- The side characters in the story were wonderful, too, and I especially loved the neighbor, Mrs Rizzo towards the end of the book and seeing Thistle’s relationship with her grow through confidences and cookies and this warmed my heart. I also loved Emma and wish we got more scenes with her.
I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…
☂️
- The one thing that made me drop my rating was a little bit… the romance. It was a sort of a complex love triangle. I have nothing against love triangles well done and this one was…. surprisingly, quite okay, because for me one side of the triangle represented the past while another clearly felt like the future. Yet, I wasn’t entirely feeling the chemistry between the characters and would have liked to feel more development in the relationship overall to really root for them.
- I wanted more of the publishing, writing, editing world to be featured in the story than it actually was…. but maybe that’s just something I’m craving because I’m curious like that about all of this process.
OVERALL
☂️
The Undoing of Thistle Tale was a surprisingly entertaining and addictive read. Even if, ultimately, I craved for more of the publishing world, I really loved the main character’s growth and the complex father-daughter relationships, making this a book I’d definitely recommend!
Final rating: 4 drops!
Trigger warnings: multiple thoughts about a car accident, loss of a parent (happened prior to the book’s timeline, but still present in the story), scenes at the hospital, Crohn’s disease, depression.
Diversity: multiple POC side characters in the story (Liam, Mia, Miss Rizzo)
Did you read The Undoing of Thistle Tale? Do you want to?
What are some books you’ve read with writers, or bookish main characters? Any recommendations? Let me know in comments!
