Travel diaries – Croatia: Split, Krka National Park, Hvar Island

Hi friends! I’m a little rusty, because apparently I haven’t written a travel blog post in almost an entire year and I’ve been asking myself for quite a while whether or not I should be writing this. I’m mainly a book blog and you’re used to me screaming about young adult books. Would you even be interested in this kind of blog post? A couple of adorable souls mentioned that they would be when I last asked (thank you!) and…. well, I realized that, even for myself, I do love writing these kind of posts, so… here I am.



☂️ In case you missed it and are a tiny bit curious, my last travel post was about the wonderful Edinburgh and you can read it right here!

I hope you’ll enjoy reading this post and travelling with me to Croatia, a lovely little coastal country in Europe that I really, really loved.

👟 Discovering the city of Split, Croatia

On July 1st, we hopped on a plane heading south (I live in France, in case you missed that) and, less than a couple hours later, landed in the small city of Split (or, well, the nearby airport). It was mid-afternoon when the shuttle bus dropped us off at the main bus station and, right across from the busy streets, behind all of the boats, private boats, company boats, little boats that looked like they came out straight from Pirates of the Carribean, there it was, the Adriatic Sea, all blue and gorgeousness and, beside it all, farther away, the hint of some of all the islands that Croatia is composed of.

After getting lost, climbing the paved streets with our small suitcase towards our appartment for the week, settling down to rest for a little bit, taking the travel maps out to see what we would do next, we headed to explore the lovely city of Split.

Split is a small, adorable little town close to the sea. We easily explored the city by foot, walking through the small maze of streets (it really is a maze… I mean, it’s confusing. Really confusing) and discovering the historic sides of the city, swarmed by tourists even early in the season, sweating by the 33°C heat but happy.

We discovered the Diocletian’s Palace, which actually forms about half of the old town of Split and used to be an ancient palace built for a Roman Emperor in the 4th century AD. We walked through the Golden Gate, one of the entrances to the palace (and therefore, the old town). We saw Saint Domnius Cathedral and its stunning Bell Tower walked along the sea and the Riva Promenade and it was all kind of crowded and very hot okay but also very beautiful.

On our second day in Split, always on the lookout for a great view, armed with our map and pastries in our bellies (a girl’s gotta eat okay), we went in search of Marjan Forest Park, its hills and forest and, most of it all, its stunning views of the city. After getting a little bit lost in the maze of streets, we finally found the entrance to Marjan Forest Park, where people happily walked on the forest’s path, armed with their backpacks, swim suits and beach towels, ready to go to the beach. It took us a while and a lot of turn arounds to finally find the streets and paths winding up, up towards the beautiful view of the city.

We took a long staircase back down to the sea, where we explored the sea side, tried to find a beach without success (or maybe it was just too far away and we were already pretty winded down) and just relaxed in the lovely city of Split.

🌊 Krka National Park

On our third day in Croatia, we headed towards one of the most popular attractions of the country and, if you ask me, one of my favorites of the trip: Krka National Park. This park is mostly known for its stunning succession of waterfalls.

💦 Skradinski buk

After a couple hours ride through the Croatian mountains, ups and downs and ups and downs and deserted roads and all, we arrived at our first stop in the park, Skradinski buk… the most popular spot and the one you will see in all of the touristic shots of this park. We walked along the Krka river on wooden platforms, discovering the forest and small, tiny waterfalls and finally, the touristic spot everyone is talking about, Skradinski buk. It was beautiful, but crowded because of the 34°C heat, even at 11 in the morning, so we decided against taking a swim, preferring to walk along and explore the place.

💦 Roški Slap

Our second stop in the Krka National Park was this lovely, a little less crowded, waterfall with a stunning, stunning landscape surrounding it. Less walking, a lunch break and a little almost swim in the water in this lovely, peaceful stop.

💦 Visovac Monastery

Our third and last stop was the Visovac Monastery, in the middle of the Visovac Lake, seen from the road above… A quick stop under a 35°C heat for pictures, definitely worth the sweat for the incredible views.

🏝 The island of Hvar, Croatia

On our last day in Croatia, we wanted to explore one of the countries’ islands…. but there are so, so many, it was so hard to pick just one. After much consideration and our host’s recommendation, we decided to pick Hvar’s island.

After an hour and fifteen minutes’ boat ride, we arrived on Hvar Island and right away, I heard people speaking French and knew somehow that we had picked indeed, one of the most popular islands to visit. Even at the start of the season, it was tourist-filled and suitcases filled, just as well and we were glad to had taken a boat in early. Right away, we explored the small town of Hvar, its main square St Stephen’s Square and cathedral, its little paved streets and staircases everywhere.

We climbed towards Napoleon Fortress to take in all of the views of the island, its houses, its surroundings and the sea.

We headed back home the next day, minds filled with memories and legs hurting from walking, but happy to have discovered this wonderful place for sure. If you’re looking for small, human-sized towns easily explored by foot and stunning landscapes and sea side time, definitely put Croatia on your bucket list, friends. I know I’ll want to go back someday.

Do you want to go to Croatia? Did you get the chance to visit already? What are some places on your travel bucket list?



I hope you enjoyed reading this, I had a lot of fun writing it, please let me know if you’d like more travel posts in comments!

