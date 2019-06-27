A Talk With: Elizabeth Lim, on Spin The Dawn

Hi friends! So, very excited today to be back with my feature, A Talk With…!



1. Can you describe your upcoming book to us only using 5 words?

Enchantment. Dresses. Journey. Demons. Lies.

2. Spin The Dawn is your first original story: how did you come up with the idea of your book? What and who were your main inspirations for the story?

I was inspired by the fairytales my father used to tell me as a child. SPIN THE DAWN draws influence from three in particular: Donkeyskin, East of the Sun, and the Chinese legend, The Cowherd and the Weaver. My grandmother, who spent many years working as a seamstress when she first moved to the United States, inspired the creation of Maia Tamarin.

3. Both of your released books so far have been fantasy books: what draws you to this particular genre? Do you ever think you might branch out of it and try writing in another genre (or did you already try?) ?

I actually started out writing Women’s Fiction and would love to try my hand at it again one day. But for now, I love writing fantasy — it was my favorite genre to read when I was growing up; I devoured everything by Robin McKinley, Juliet Marillier, Tamora Pierce, and Patricia Wrede. Historical fiction is probably the genre I most wish I could write, but I haven’t given it a try yet!

1. What’s one food item you could always eat, without even being hungry?

Red bean soup! It’s a Chinese dessert that I’ve always loved, ever since I was kid.



2. Do you have one book recommendation to share?

Only one? Hah, that’s rough. Hmm…there are way too many fantasies that I’ve read and loved recently, so I’m going to pick a historical fiction book: I read Outrun the Moon by Stacey Lee recently and loved it. I’m from the San Francisco Bay Area, and she does a fabulous job evoking Chinatown in the early 1900s. Highly recommend!

3. If you could go anywhere in the world right now, where would it be?

I’d love to visit Patagonia!

4. Lastly, can you share one line of Spin The Dawn with us?

“Seize the wind. Don’t become the kite that never flies.”

Maia Tamarin dreams of becoming the greatest tailor in the land, but as a girl, the best she can hope for is to marry well. When a royal messenger summons her ailing father, once a tailor of renown, to court, Maia poses as a boy and takes his place. She knows her life is forfeit if her secret is discovered, but she’ll take that risk to achieve her dream and save her family from ruin. There’s just one catch: Maia is one of twelve tailors vying for the job. Backstabbing and lies run rampant as the tailors compete in challenges to prove their artistry and skill. Maia’s task is further complicated when she draws the attention of the court magician, Edan, whose piercing eyes seem to see straight through her disguise. And nothing could have prepared her for the final challenge: to sew three magic gowns for the emperor’s reluctant bride-to-be, from the laughter of the sun, the tears of the moon, and the blood of stars. With this impossible task before her, she embarks on a journey to the far reaches of the kingdom, seeking the sun, the moon, and the stars, and finding more than she ever could have imagined.

Elizabeth Lim grew up on a hearty staple of fairy tales, myths, and songs. Her passion for storytelling began around age 10, when she started writing fanfics for Sailor Moon, Sweet Valley, and Star Wars, and posted them online to discover, “Wow, people actually read my stuff. And that’s kinda cool!” But after one of her teachers told her she had “too much voice” in her essays, Elizabeth took a break from creative writing to focus on not flunking English.

Over the years, Elizabeth became a film and video game composer, and even went so far as to get a doctorate in music composition. But she always missed writing, and she turned to penning stories when she needed a breather from grad school. One day, she decided to write and finish a novel — for kicks, at first, then things became serious — and she hasn’t looked back since.

Elizabeth loves classic film scores, books with a good romance, food (she currently has a soft spot for arepas and Ethiopian food), the color turquoise, overcast skies, English muffins, cycling, and baking. She grew up in Northern California, with a brief stint in Tokyo, Japan, but now lives in New York City with her husband and their daughter.

Elizabeth graduated from Harvard College with a degree in music and a secondary in East Asian Studies, and completed her graduate degrees at The Juilliard School.

