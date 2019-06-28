Bullet Point Review: Are We All Lemmings and Snowflakes, Holly Bourne

There are no spoilers in this review.

Are We All Lemmings and Snowflakes, Holly Bourne



Published on August 9th, 2018 by Usborne Publishing.



Welcome to Camp Reset, a summer camp with a difference. A place offering a shot at “normality” for Olive, a girl on the edge, and for the new friends she never expected to make – who each have their own reasons for being there. Luckily Olive has a plan to solve all their problems. But how do you fix the world when you can’t fix yourself?

Fair warning: this book is not an easy read, especially if you’re dealing with mental heath issues on your own. Beware of the trigger warnings (listed below) and take care of yourself!

I ENJOYED…



☂️

Holly Bourne is, for sure, one of these authors I’m always looking forward to reading more from. I feel like she is so, so very good at tackling books dealing with mental health and, with Lemmings & Snowflakes, it once again, shows. There are so many moments and quotes that just, hit all the right notes.

“Because trying to use logic to explain anxiety is like using a banana to open a locked safe.”

The author doesn’t take any precaution in this book and throws us right into the main character’s mind, an experience that was raw, emotional and intense . As we slowly get to know her and her issues, as we see her slowly but certainly unravelling, in both positives and negative ways, it’s hard to look away.

. As we slowly get to know her and her issues, as we see her slowly but certainly unravelling, in both positives and negative ways, it’s hard to look away. Olive, the main character, was so complex and sometimes hard to follow , sometimes frustrating, really flawed, too, yet she had such a unique voice, too. If I wasn’t entirely loving her course of action in the story, I rooted for her as a character and really wanted her to feel better and most of it all, not to feel like a bad person.

, sometimes frustrating, really flawed, too, yet she had such a unique voice, too. If I wasn’t entirely loving her course of action in the story, I as a character and really wanted her to feel better and most of it all, not to feel like a bad person. We get an interesting cast of characters in Camp Reset just as well and I liked the diversity of them all dealing with different mental illnesses . I especially liked Lewis, kind and sweet, loving-maths-Lewis.

. I especially liked Lewis, kind and sweet, loving-maths-Lewis. I really loved the message of the book overall about kindness and, most importantly, being kinder to yourself. It’s a message that really hit home for me and my own mental health issues and I really appreciated that the author highlighted that. It’s such an important message.

“You don’t have to stop looking after yourself just to help the world. In fact, sometimes it’s better for the world if you put yourself first. That’s not being selfish, in fact looking after yourself is the greatest act of kindness you can give the world. Loving yourself first is the best way to spread love.”

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



☂️

The pacing of the story felt a little, off at times and, with Olive’s trail of thoughts and narrative, sometimes compelled me to read on, sometimes slowed me down.

felt a little, off at times and, with Olive’s trail of thoughts and narrative, sometimes compelled me to read on, sometimes slowed me down. I kind of wish we got to know the other characters a little more, they lacked a little bit of depth for me. If I liked how different they all were and thought overall it was a nice little group, I would have loved to get to know them a little more because I feel like there was a lot of potential there.

OVERALL



☂️

If this book wasn’t my favorite by Holly Bourne, it certainly convinced me that she’s such a gifted writer, especially when it comes to talking about mental health. I really can’t wait to read more and more from her.



Final rating: 3,5 drops!





Trigger warnings: suicide idealisation, discussion of sexual assault, depression, panic attacks, OCD, bipolar disorder, hypomania, slut-shaming.

Diversity: this book is filled with characters dealing with mental illnesses. Agoraphobia, social anxiety, panic disorder, anxiety disorder, OCD, depression, bipolar disorder etc.

