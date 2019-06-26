Monthly wrap-up – June 2019

Hi friends! I know, I know, I’m a couple days too early for a monthly wrap-up, but I like doing monthly wrap-ups and I wanted to do this one because I won’t be able to later on for reasons detailed below. (exciting ones!!) Happy almost-July everyone!! ☀️
It’s been the usual routine of working-blogging and everything, other than that I’d say June hasn’t been too exciting and not much has happened except for… well, waiting for holidays to come, buying my travel guides (because I’m old school like that and I like paper maps and travel guides), booking train tickets and sightseeings and such and just, waiting for long days at work to go by.
I’ve been getting ready for July and August, which will be filled with blogging breaks and holidays and travels with my favorite people in the entire universe, too which is very exciting. I’m even more excited knowing I’ll have two very exciting places to visit this year and since I know you all might be curious…. I’m leaving next Monday for a couple days in my first destination, Croatia.
I’m excited because I don’t go to the seaside too often and everything looks postcard pretty and I can’t wait.
If you want to take a guess, funnily enough, my next travel destination for the end of July, with my sister this time, also starts with a “C” and I might be screaming very loudly about it because dream, friends.
I somehow feel like I should be reading more, but I also know that, honestly, reading 6 books a month while working full time is still something… I mean, it has to be right? There are just sooooo many books.
It’s been a fairly good reading month, with some new favorites and exciting discoveries so, yay!
📖 Books I read
RED WHITE & ROYAL BLUE ☂️ Worth all of the love and hype, if you ask me. I loved this one SO MUCH. 📖 read my full review
ARE WE ALL LEMMINGS & SNOWFLAKES ☂️ It wasn’t my favorite Holly Bourne book, but I still had a good time with it overall and… I love that Holly Bourne always writes about mental health.
BEFORE I DISAPPEAR ☂️ I was a little disappointed by this one: it had a lot of potential and I liked the overall idea, characters and siblings vibes, but…. I was a little confused, too?
THE BLACK VEINS ☂️ This book was such a wonderful surprise, I fell in love with the wonderful cast of characters and ahh, I’m excited to read more from the author!
THE LAST THING YOU SAID ☂️ This was such a lovely contemporary, a little emotional at times, with a complicated romance and I loved the strong friendship, too.
WICKED FOX ☂️ I’m currently reading this one as I’m drafting this and so far it’s really entertaining!
- Goodreads Challenge: 38/60 books : I’m 9 books ahead of my goodreads challenge, still, I’m pretty happy about that! 🔥
- Year of The Asian Reading Challenge: 4/10 books – I haven’t read more books for that challenge so far, need to.
I haven’t really done much writing-wise this month. I still have this new project in mind and I’m still at the planning stages of it all, trying to figure out a rough outline before heading into drafting something, forever staring at my Pinterest board while brainstorming or… well maybe procrastinating a little bit, too. It’s hard to throw yourself into this whole new project… especially when you’re getting thoughts on your previous one.
I’ve received some incredibly heartwarming emails that made me scream and sob about my previous WIP from beta readers and…. well apparently it’s not that bad? It’s even good? Someone said they believed in my words and story??? and I ended up reading the email a gazillion times to make sure it was true. This has given me so much hope for this story and for my writing overall.
I still have a lot of work and editing to do, obviously, but still it feels like such a… relief to know that my writing could be loved. (key-word being could, I mean, I’m still me).
I still haven’t written much this month, I’ve been preoccupied, I’ve been procrastinating, too, but… I’ll do something soon once I start outlining better?
- Words written: 0.
It’s been an usual month on the blog, even though I’d say I’ve been a little stressed out about staying on track with everything, soooo…. I’m happy to say what’s coming next.
I’m going to be on a blogging break from this Saturday, June 29th, until at least the next Sunday, July 7th. I still have an author interview and a blog tour scheduled and my sister will be there with her monthly post in July, too, but I won’t be there. No blog hopping and answering to comments at all and I apologize I promise I am not ignoring you, and I already feel a little anxious about it all, but it’s time for adventures.
Also it’s really time I take a small break too and step away from here to feel refreshed, let’s be honest here.
I’ll still be over on twitter, though I’ll do my very best to step away from it, too, and most likely sharing travel pictures over on instagram, in case you’re curious about this.
📖 Book reviews
💻 Book blogging
📚 Book discussions
📝 Book Tags & Awards
Breaks.
As stated above, I’ll be on a blogging break at the end of the month and the start of July and… on a break again at the end of July and start of August as well because it’s holidays time, also because I need it, too.
Not to worry, I still have a couple exciting authors features and will bother you in-between my travels with my reviews and blog posts. It’s time to relax though and it’s summer and I want to do my best to do so.
Okay so here’s my…. medium round-up of blog posts I enjoyed reading this month, I hope you’ll find new favorites here!
📚 Books & Reading
- Katie @ Never Not Reading shared a very interesting post about reading “wrong”: I Didn’t Know I Was Reading Wrong
- Sarah @ Written Word Worlds shares 10 Weird Bookish Things Non-Readers Don’t Understand – Written Word Worlds
- Vicky @ Vicky Who Reads wrote a very insightful post and a must-read: So. Your Favorite Books Are Problematic. Now What?
- Sophie @ Sophie’s Corner talks about Re-Thinking Reading Goals
- Lauren & Megan @ YA Bookers talked about UKYA in a very interesting post!
💻 Book Blogging
- Taasia @ Librae Paints Pages shares 15+ Teenage Bookish Influencers You Should Follow Immediately (ft. Book Bloggers, Booktubers and Lots of Links)
- May @ Forever and Everly shares 10 Pieces of Blogging Advice I Wish I’d Given My 2017 & 2018 Blogging Self (and My Advice To You!)
- Nicole @ Feed Your Fiction Addiction wonders How Often Do You “Randomly” Visit New Blogs?
- CW @ The Quiet Pond shares an INCREDIBLE resource: Stuck on How to Review That Book? Here are 63 Prompts to Help You Write That Book Review!
- Angela @ Musings of a Literary Wanderer shares: Six Things That Make Me Want to Read a Blog
- Trang @ Bookidote shares 6 Brutal Truths About Blogging
- Malka @ Paper Procrastinators shared a very interesting post: Why I Care About Stats
- Lashaan @ Bookidote talks about Proper Blogging Etiquette
📝 Writing, Lifestyle & Other Posts I Loved
- Melina @ Melina Elisa is one of my favorite lifestyle bloggers and she wrote about at 25, am I an adult yet? And I loved it so much.
- Sophie @ Sophie’s Corner talks about the 15-Beats writing method.
Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!
Did you have a great month? Anything exciting happening or anything you’re looking forward to?
What were your favorite books this month? Did you discover new favorites? Tell me everything in comments!
Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin’ ☂️ Support the blog
20 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – June 2019”
Hey Marie! I’m excited for you! Enjoy your summer travels — Croatia looks beautiful. Looking forward to all your content (as few as they may be). I recently wrote about what makes a good book to me on my blog. I’m trying to write more book discussion style posts. Here’s a link if you’d like to take a look 🙂 https://afomaumesi.com/what-makes-a-good-book/
Ahh thank you so much, you’re so sweet! ❤ ❤
I'm so happy you're trying out discussion posts, they're so much fun to write, I'll definitely read that one! 😀
I hope you'll have a lovely month ❤
ahhh je suis trop tentée par the black vein aussi, hâte de pouvoir le lire !! ♥
Ahhhhhh, j’attendrai tes retours, c’était vraiment une excellente surprise, j’ai adoré tous les personnages ❤
I’ve been dying to visit Croatia as it looks so beautiful. Can’t wait to hear whether you’d recommend it!
Ahh thank you, I’ll make sure to share my thoughts on it 🙂
Where do you find the Year of the Asian Challenge? That sounds like one I’d be interested in checking out (even though I’m six months late). I love this so much. I hope you enjoy your trip to Croatia ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh you can join anytime, if I’m not mistaken! It’s co-hosted by a couple of bloggers, here’s a post detailing it all : https://thequietpond.com/2019/01/15/welcome-to-the-year-of-asian-reading-challenge-join-us-and-read-asian-literature-in-2019-sign-ups-information-excite/ 😀
Thank you so, so much! Happy reading to you ! ❤ ❤
Ahhh so exciting that you’re going to Croatia!! And reading six books while working full time is DEFINITELY something! Now that I’m working every day that school is done I’ve had to readjust to not having oodles of time… so any reading that I can squeak in is an achievement in my book!
Don’t worry about us over in the blogging world–enjoy your holiday!! ❤ Can't wait to hear all about it when you return! 🙂
Thank you so much, you’re too sweet Holly! ❤ ❤ and yes, while working, we take any reading time we can get, those get rare haha 🙂
I hope you'll have a beautiful month! 🙂
Wow you’ve read a lot! Some of these books look amazing, especially Are We All Lemmings & Snowflakes and Red White and Royal Blue!!
I feel you on having to take a break, sometimes the wall comes down and you have to take a step back from everything! Hope you enjoy you’re time away! xo
Thank you so much Jordan! I hope you’ll get to read both these books and will love them, they were so good! 😀
Thank you so much ❤ ❤
Croatia is near the top of my must-see list. It’s beautiful! Enjoy your trips! I’ll be sitting at work, being envious of your vacations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, you’re too sweet ❤ ❤ I hope you'll have a lovely month ❤
I’m so happy to hear that you’re getting some well needed time away from the blog and your full-time job! Croatia seems like such a beautiful place (my cousins go there often for summer vacation and their pictures are always SO pretty!) to visit, so I hope you have the best time. I’m sure your Instagram feed will be filled with tons of beautiful images – I can’t wait! 😀 Hmmm, as for that second ‘C’ destination the one that came to mind right away was Cyprus? Or is it the Czech Republic? Either way, I hope you have a great time there too! 🙂
You’re doing quite well on your reading challenges and I actually have no idea how you read 6 books per month with a full-time job! But you’ve also just reminded me that I need to step up my game as far as YARC is concerned as I haven’t read any books by Asian authors recently. :O
I’ve had a pretty good month, overall! Filled with a lot of great books, tons of sunshine (despite this week just being too hot) and time with family – that’s all I really need. As for what I read & loved, I have to say Red Rising was a pretty unexpected new favorite and the same was still true for the sequel! 🙂 I knew I was likely to love Red, White & Royal Blue so I was glad when that remained true once I’d finished the book.
Have a great break, Marie and enjoy it to the fullest! Can’t wait for you to come back refreshed and ready to continue to kick ass at blogging! ❤
Ah thank you so, so much Swetlana you’re too sweet and I’m so happy to hear that, I’m so impatient 😀
And noo that’s not either of these countries, but good guesses 😀
Ah I hope you’ll get to read more books for YARC, I need to just as well, so many books on my TBR haha 🙂
I’m so happy you’ve had a great month – I get it though with the heat, it has been WAY TOO HOT over here as well it’s terrible haha.
I hope you’ll have a beautiful month and thank you so much for your support alays, this means so much ❤ ❤
That vacation sounds amazing! Have the best time 😀
Ahh thank you so much 😀
Thank you for the shout-out! Have fun in Croatia!
My pleasure! and thank you so much 😀
