Best books of 2019 so far and other books to freak out about

It’s that time of the year again, when we realize June’s almost over, halfway of the year has gone by and it feels like we still didn’t make a dent on our books to read list, at all…. quite the opposite, actually, we’re swimming and drowning in a pile of books WAY bigger than six months ago.

Ah, the life of a book blogger and avid reader.

Today, I thought I’d reflect on the past six months…. in books (obviously). Just like last year, I invited my lovely sister and equally avid reader (thanks to me…. no really I take all of the blame for this. Pretty proud of myself, to be honest) to answer questions. Complicated questions, like the best of the best so far, the disappointments, the new authors, crushes and books awaiting us for the next six months of 2019.

Basically, we’re going to scream about all the books again, so I hope you’re ready.

A million thanks to the wonderful Malka & Chana @ Paper Procrastinators, as well as the lovely Caro @ Bookcheshire Cat for tagging me for the Mid-Year Book Freak Out Tag. These people are INCREDIBLE bloggers and equally wonderful friends I’m so happy to have met. Check out their blogs and give them all the love. They deserve it!

1. Best book you’ve read so far in 2019

Marie : We Set The Dark On Fire. I adore this book with ALL of my heart, it was one of my most anticipated reads of the year and I ended up falling in love with it. The world, the characters, everything. Give me the sequel now.

Nyx : The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. That book is EPIC! I absolutely LOVED it. It was intense and well-written with flawed characters and important topics. I was immersed into the story from page one. If you haven’t read it yet, please do, you’ll love it I promise!

2. Best sequel you’ve read so far in 2019

Marie : The Dazzling Heights… since it’s the only sequel I’ve read this year. Seems like I’ve got some work to do…. that being said, The Dazzling Heights was such a great, exciting read filled with all the drama and this is ALWAYS so much fun to read.

Nyx : Crooked Kingdom – Six Of Crows #2. I actually haven’t read a lot of sequels this year…oops. But even so, I think I would pick this one because…this book is AWESOME! I totally fell in love with those characters and this sequel is just the perfect ending to a perfect story.

3. New release you haven’t read yet, but want to

Marie : Girls With Sharp Sticks. This book was on my radar for a little while now and, after the first reviews came, I became even more eager to get my hands on a copy because it just sounds soooo good.

Nyx : Red, White & Royal Blue. It’s new adult, romance and royalty, I’m SO in for this! It’s actually sitting on my TBR so I’m going to read it very soon, no questions about it. I just hope I won’t be disappointed because this book is super hyped. My sister rated it 5 stars so I’m pretty sure it’s going to be fine!

4. Most anticipated release for the second half of the year

Marie : The Places I’ve Cried In Public, by Holly Bourne comes to mind at the moment. I love everything Holly Bourne writes and this one sounds so, so, SO GOOD I can’t wait!

Nyx : Permanent Record. By the same author, Emergency Contact was such an unforgetable contemporary, I’m just so excited to read this one! It’s about how social media influences relationships every day and I bet it’s going to be emotional, thoughtful, relatable and REAL! In love with that cover FYI!

5. Biggest disappointment

Marie : Please don’t come screaming at me…. but Girls of Paper and Fire. It wasn’t a bad book at all, on the contrary, I ended up rating it 3 stars, but I think I expected more from it somehow? Another case where the hype just made me have too much expectations, unfortunately.

Nyx : Before I Disappear. It sounded intriguing, original, mysterious and it was but…I don’t know it just fell kind of flat for me. I had a hard time following what was happening or more like the reasons of why everything was happening. And it’s a shame because I enjoyed the characters especially the siblings vibes.

6. Biggest surprise

Marie : I’m going to scream about The Reader!!! BECAUSE I SHOULD DO IT MORE OFTEN!! I thought I could love this book and had been meaning to read it for a while and, when I finally did, I was so surprised in such a pleasant way. WHAT. A. BOOK. It’s so good, even better than I thought it could be.

Nyx : Warcross. I didn’t expect it to love it so much! I don’t know why but hell I’m so happy to have give this one a try. I loved the world-building and the characters. I was hooked from page one, I seriously couldn’t stop reading! I can’t wait to discover what happens next. Should I buy the next one right this second?!

7. Favorite new author (debut or new to you)

Marie : I’m hoping to take this chance to scream about Taylor Jenkins Reid and Evelyn Hugo now…. I fell in love with this book this year and I’m so, so very looking forward to reading more from the author.

Nyx : Rachel Lynn Solomon – Our Year Of Maybe. This book is a pure gem and I’m so grateful because it made me discover this fabulous author! I loved the writing, the pacing and the way her characters were depicted. I really want to read her other book You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone. Did you read it?

8. Newest fictional crush

Marie : Can I say EVELYN HUGO again? No? Okaaaaaaaaay. I’m going to mention Daniel, from Serious Moonlight because I really, really, reaaally liked him. But… Evelyn Hugo.

Nyx : Gideon – Foolish Hearts. We need more sweet boys like him! He’s charming, humble and funny. He really cares about the people around him and he’s open with them. I enjoyed the slow development of the relationship, friends at first and then some flirty comments…well, here’s to my newest crush!

9. Newest favorite character

Marie : CAMERON CAMERON CAMERON obviously. I adore her with all of my heart and she’s just the best. Like all of Austin Siegemund-Broka and Emily Wibberley’s characters so far, tbh.

Nyx : Cameron – If I’m Being Honest. This character is AWESOME! She’s honest, bold and doesn’t apologize for who she is and what she wants. I loved seeing Cameron’s journey and getting to know her. She seems cold and heartless from the outside but she really is more than that. She’s complex, flawed and just REAL!

10. Book that made you cry

Marie : I haven’t read that many books that made me tear up a lot this year… I know, who am I?? I’m thinking at the moment of You Asked For Perfect, because the anxiety portrayal was so, so on point and it hit me hard in so many places too. Such a great read.

Nyx : 180 Seconds. What an emotional read! This book gave me FEELINGS! The love interest, the relatable character, the great friendships and family bonding…it was all really really good. Now I just need to curl up in a corner and cry. But please read it!

11. Book that made you happy

Marie : Bloom made my heart warm and all fluffy and happy and ahh. Such a wonderful graphic novel, if you’re looking for a soft, sweet read it’s the perfect one.

Nyx : Just For Clicks. A story about sisters, social media, romance…this book was written for me, this book made me happy! And it tackles importants issues like identity, privacy and consent, family dynamics. In all, a pretty refreshing read!

12. Most beautiful book you’ve bought so far this year (or received)

Marie : There are so many stunning books, it’s hard to pick one, but I want to shout out I Wanna Be Where You Are, because look at this! absolutely! stunning!! book!!! cover!!! It’s certainly one of my favorites of ALL times, really. The book is pretty awesome too.

Nyx : You’d Be Mine. It screams summer, freedom, nature, escape. It’s a candid picture and I’m a sucker for those. It doesn’t seem staged and it fits the story perfectly without giving away too much (like I wouldn’t have liked to see the face of the girl). Plus I love the title scribbled on the photo like that.

13. What books do you need to read by the end of the year?

Marie : Ugh please don’t ask me this question, I think I’m going to suffocate under the weight of my TBR…. Okay, so I’m going to pick three books there to be nice and sweet and….

Fangirl , because everyone tells me to read it and I’m going to love this and WHY didn’t I read it just yet???

, because it and I’m going to love this and WHY didn’t I read it just yet??? Darius The Great Is Not Okay , because I feel like I’m going to sob like a baby while reading this and… well that’s the reason.

, because I feel like I’m going to while reading this and… well that’s the reason. The Speaker , because The Reader was way too good and I’m ready for my emotions to be destroyed again.

, because The Reader was way too good and I’m ready for again.

Nyx : American Royals, Field Notes On Love, Don’t Date Rosa Santos to only name a few! I could go on and on with all the books I would love to read by the end of the year but I guess we don’t have all day, haha! Anyway, those are the three I’m choosing and here’s why with some key words :

American Royals : royalty, forbidden romance, drama

: royalty, forbidden romance, drama Field Notes On Love : sweet romance, train setting, Jennifer E. Smith (!!)

: sweet romance, train setting, Jennifer E. Smith (!!) Don’t Date Rosa Santos : family dynamics, culture, summer time

14. Favorite Book Community Member

Sooooo. I’m not going to answer this question and neither is Nyx, because the Annual Book Bloggers awards are back this year (YAY) and we’re preparing nominations as we write and a lot of favorites will be there and… Honestly do you expect us to pick ONE FAVORITE MEMBER? Impossible.

I’d love to see these lovely bloggers’ answers, if they want to take part -and you, too, feel free to!!

Copy the questions to the mid-year book freak out tag below, friends! 1. Best book you’ve read so far in 2019

2. Best sequel you’ve read so far in 2019

3. New release you haven’t read yet, but want to

4. Most anticipated release for the second half of the year

5. Biggest disappointment

6. Biggest surprise

7. Favorite new author (debut or new to you)

8. Newest fictional crush

9. Newest favorite character

10. Book that made you cry

11. Book that made you happy

12. Most beautiful book you’ve bought so far this year (or received)

13.What books do you need to read by the end of the year?

14. Favorite book community member

What are your favorite books so far this year? Any new favorite authors, new favorite characters?



What are some of your most anticipated reads for the rest of the year? Let us know in comments!

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️Instagram ☂️Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog