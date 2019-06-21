Mini reviews: Red, White & Royal Blue, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

Hi friends, happy Friday! I’m jumping into the lion’s den today and reviewing two of the most hyped books of all times, friends. Am I ready for it? Probably. Or probably not. Do both of these books deserve all of the hype they’re getting? Keep on reading to find out!

There are no spoilers in these reviews.



Please note just as well that, despite me usually talking about young adult books and reviewing these, these two books today are adult books.

Yes okay, please note as well that I want to talk about multiple books all at once, but I can’t write mini reviews to save my life okay oops.

Red, White & Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston

Read the full synopsis ▼ First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz is the closest thing to a prince this side of the Atlantic. With his intrepid sister and the Veep’s genius granddaughter, they’re the White House Trio, a beautiful millennial marketing strategy for his mother, President Ellen Claremont. International socialite duties do have downsides—namely, when photos of a confrontation with his longtime nemesis Prince Henry at a royal wedding leak to the tabloids and threaten American/British relations. The plan for damage control: staging a fake friendship between the First Son and the Prince. Alex is busy enough handling his mother’s bloodthirsty opponents and his own political ambitions without an uptight royal slowing him down. But beneath Henry’s Prince Charming veneer, there’s a soft-hearted eccentric with a dry sense of humor and more than one ghost haunting him. As President Claremont kicks off her reelection bid, Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret relationship with Henry that could derail the campaign and upend two nations. And Henry throws everything into question for Alex, an impulsive, charming guy who thought he knew everything: What is worth the sacrifice? How do you do all the good you can do? And, most importantly, how will history remember you?

Red, White & Royal Blue sounded like the kind of book I could fall in love with. Royalty? Hate-to-love romance? Complicated politics and romance? All of the early reviews piling in just made me more and more certain I would love it and…. I ended up really, really loving it with all of my heart.

The characters in this story are some of my favorites ever and I will protect Alex with all of myself okay, he’s just too adorable and the right amount of sassiness, trying to find himself and figure his sexuality out and just overall being awesome and I loved him. His hate-to-friends-to-lovers romance with the prince Henry made me swoon, happy and just Henry was adorable I loved him.

In addition to a lovely romance, there were so many great dynamics and relationships in the story. From the parents-children relationships to the complex dynamics on Henry’s side with his own family, to the incredibly close and amazing siblings relationship and some of the side characters being overall awesome, we’re really, really well served in here.

This book made me laugh more than once, swooned and made me root for the characters from page one. It perfectly juggled with the romance, soft and sweet moments, complexities of all of the relationships, politics and betrayals and I wasn’t bored once. Red, White & Royal Blue is one of these rare books I couldn’t stop reading and would definitely recommend.

Final rating: 5 drops!





Trigger warnings: homophobia (challenged, panic attacks & anxiety, discussion of drug addiction and rehab, alcohol use, racism, public outing, discussion of the loss of a parent and grief, mention of pancreatic cancer, talk of a past, attempted sexual assault, ADHD. Diversity: bisexual, bi-racial main character with ADHD (Alex, white-Mexican), gay main character (Henry), Latino gay side character. This book is #ownvoices for the queer representation (the author IDs as bisexual if I’m not mistaken.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid

Read the full synopsis ▼ Aging and reclusive Hollywood movie icon Evelyn Hugo is finally ready to tell the truth about her glamorous and scandalous life. But when she chooses unknown magazine reporter Monique Grant for the job, no one is more astounded than Monique herself. Why her? Why now? Monique is not exactly on top of the world. Her husband has left her, and her professional life is going nowhere. Regardless of why Evelyn has selected her to write her biography, Monique is determined to use this opportunity to jumpstart her career. Summoned to Evelyn’s luxurious apartment, Monique listens in fascination as the actress tells her story. From making her way to Los Angeles in the 1950s to her decision to leave show business in the ’80s, and, of course, the seven husbands along the way, Evelyn unspools a tale of ruthless ambition, unexpected friendship, and a great forbidden love. Monique begins to feel a very real connection to the legendary star, but as Evelyn’s story near its conclusion, it becomes clear that her life intersects with Monique’s own in tragic and irreversible ways. Written with Reid’s signature talent for creating “complex, likable characters” (Real Simple), this is a mesmerizing journey through the splendor of old Hollywood into the harsh realities of the present day as two women struggle with what it means—and what it costs—to face the truth.

Evelyn Hugo is probably the most hyped books of all times, if you ask me. Story time: it was sitting on my TBR for a long, long time, my sister picked it up before me, rated it 5 stars and screamed at me to read it and nothing like sister’s pressure to get to it.

I can’t stop thinking about Evelyn Hugo. What a brilliant, brilliant story, really. Evelyn Hugo is one of the greatest characters of all times. Is she perfect? No. Does she do a lot of questionable things through the course of the story? Yes. Do I absolutely adore this unapologetic, morally grey and incredible character? With all of my heart.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo explores Evelyn’s story as she tries to make it in Old Hollywood as a bisexual woman of color. Between fame, multiple marriages and trying to make it while facing all of the sexism, racism and betrayals…Evelyn Hugo’s story is certainly one I won’t ever forget. With a raw storytelling between past and present, Evelyn shares her story with Monique and I was transported, obsessed, crying and thinking about this book all the time. I feel like I can’t be quite coherent while talking about this so, I just want to say, read. this. book.

Final thoughts: give me everything Taylor Jenkins Reid writes and I’ll read it. I want it all.

Final rating: 5 drops!





Trigger warnings: biphobia, homophobia, physical / domestic abuse, death, car accident, adultery, racism, alcoholism, mention of suicide.

Diversity: Cuban & bisexual main character (Evelyn), lesbian main character (Celia), gay main character (Harry)

Did you read Red, White & Royal Blue or/and Evelyn Hugo? Do you want to?



What are some of the latest books you’ve read that you would recommend? I’d love to hear from you in comments!



Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin ‘☂️ Support the blog