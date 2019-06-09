What makes me fall for a book character ?

Hello guys! How are you? Did May treat you well? Mine was great, in France we’re pretty lucky because we get a bunch of bank holidays this time of year. I just wish that the weather got better, it’s so cold in the morning that I’m still wearing my winter jacket can you believe it??! I got sunburned in London in April and now I’m freaking cold, it’s unbelievable! Anyway, enough with that weather nonsense!

🌪 Three-dimensionality

Characters are the essence of a book I think. If I don’t manage to feel something towards them, it’s going to be a fail. They need to be fleshed out and developed. I need to care! Sometimes, authors are just depicting their characters on the surface, it lacks depth. I want to understand why they act the way they act and see a real development all through the story.

🌪 Flaws

I like to relate to my book characters. I’ll be attracted to stories featuring people with anxiety, shy people or people lacking confidence. I see myself in them, I understand them and I root for them. I love to see them evolve and try to conquer their flaws. I don’t need them perfect, I need them to be real.

🌪 Boldness

I also enjoy reading stories about characters who aren’t at all like my personnality. Bold, confident, funny, unapologetic! I look up to them, I wish I was a little bit more like them and it makes me want to be brave. Facing a hard situation, I would ask myself “what would Blair Waldorf do?” and it helps. They are different and that’s exactly what I like about them!

🌪 My 10 all-time favorite characters

In no particular order, that was hard enough…

What about you? What makes YOU fall for a book character ?

What are some of your favorite ones ? Do you have one character that absolutely got on your nerves ?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

