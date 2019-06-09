What makes me fall for a book character ?

Hello guys! How are you? Did May treat you well? Mine was great, in France we’re pretty lucky because we get a bunch of bank holidays this time of year. I just wish that the weather got better, it’s so cold in the morning that I’m still wearing my winter jacket can you believe it??! I got sunburned in London in April and now I’m freaking cold, it’s unbelievable! Anyway, enough with that weather nonsense!

I’m back today with a pretty awesome topic…well in my humble opinion! What makes me fall for a book character? What are the things I like to see in my characters? 

🌪 Three-dimensionality

Characters are the essence of a book I think. If I don’t manage to feel something towards them, it’s going to be a fail. They need to be fleshed out and developed. I need to care! Sometimes, authors are just depicting their characters on the surface, it lacks depth. I want to understand why they act the way they act and see a real development all through the story.

🌪 Flaws

I like to relate to my book characters. I’ll be attracted to stories featuring people with anxiety, shy people or people lacking confidence. I see myself in them, I understand them and I root for them. I love to see them evolve and try to conquer their flaws. I don’t need them perfect, I need them to be real.

🌪 Boldness

I also enjoy reading stories about characters who aren’t at all like my personnality. Bold, confident, funny, unapologetic! I look up to them, I wish I was a little bit more like them and it makes me want to be brave. Facing a hard situation, I would ask myself “what would Blair Waldorf do?” and it helps. They are different and that’s exactly what I like about them!

🌪 My 10 all-time favorite characters

In no particular order, that was hard enough…

  1. The unapologetic one : Evelyn Hugo in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
  2. The bold one : Cameron in If I’m Being Honest
  3. The smart one : Hermione in Harry Potter
  4. The anxious one : Kiko in Starfish
  5. The brave one : Peeta in The Hunger Games
  6. The shy one : Lena in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
  7. The feminist one : Audrey in It Only Happens in the Movies
  8. The pretty one : Zane in Pretties
  9. The relatable one : Cress in The Lunar Chronicles
  10. The flawed one : Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl

What about you? What makes YOU fall for a book character ?

What are some of your favorite ones ? Do you have one character that absolutely got on your nerves ?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

 

 

 

 

37 thoughts on “What makes me fall for a book character ?

  1. Such a great post! I tend to gravitate towards characters that I can relate with, ones that are bookish and quiet but will still speak out if there’s something they’re passionate about. I like how you broke down a bunch of characters into different types 🙂

    1. Yaay, glad you agree 😊 Peeta is the best 😍😍 Yeees, I adore Cameron! Sometimes I wish I could be more like her haha! 🙈 Totally! Hermione has one of the best character development I’ve seen for now 😊 Thank you so much, I’m happy you enjoyed it 😘😘

      1. Me too … I need some of that “I am who I am” vibe from Cameron ha-ha!! I envy the confidence she has, especially near the end of the novel. I love her so much! I almost have ALL the originals again and I plan to re-read the HP books this year 😀

        And of course!😘

  8. YESSSS TO ALL OF THESE! Esp regarding dimensions to characters – I recently read a book with characters that had ZERO depth to their personalities & it made me so mad! Also I’m so glad you mentioned Blair, her story arc is one of my faves of all time!

    1. 😁 Ughh, I hate when they do that! I need depth, I need to feel something, I need to care 😊 Yaaay! I adore Blair and her story 😍😍

  11. Blair Waldorf is one of my favourite fictional characters of all time. You are so right about flaws making a compelling character. Her flaws are what make her such a complex and interesting character! Great post 🙂 xxx

  12. Such a beautiful post.
    I believe the character that has influenced me the deepest is Mariam from A Thousand Splendid Suns (if you haven’t read it, I highly recommend!)

  15. Oh I LOVE this! I agree about all those things that make for relatable characters, and I adore Peeta Mellark with all my heart so I feel you. I think I liked Katniss because she was so very different from me, but also so well developed that it was fine. And now I am trying so hard to think of a character I hated hahah because that seems like good fun!

    1. Aww, thank you so so much 😘 Peeta is the best 😍😍 I totally agree with you, Katniss was so well fleshed-out! Hahaha, next time I’ll make a list of the characters I couldn’t stand 😂

    1. Thank you, it makes me so happy that you enjoyed it 😊 Yeeees, same here! I love shy characters as much as bold ones 😁 Thanks for stopping 😘😘

