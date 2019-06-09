What makes me fall for a book character ?

Hello guys! How are you? Did May treat you well? Mine was great, in France we’re pretty lucky because we get a bunch of bank holidays this time of year. I just wish that the weather got better, it’s so cold in the morning that I’m still wearing my winter jacket can you believe it??! I got sunburned in London in April and now I’m freaking cold, it’s unbelievable! Anyway, enough with that weather nonsense!
🌪 Three-dimensionality
Characters are the essence of a book I think. If I don’t manage to feel something towards them, it’s going to be a fail. They need to be fleshed out and developed. I need to care! Sometimes, authors are just depicting their characters on the surface, it lacks depth. I want to understand why they act the way they act and see a real development all through the story.
🌪 Flaws
I like to relate to my book characters. I’ll be attracted to stories featuring people with anxiety, shy people or people lacking confidence. I see myself in them, I understand them and I root for them. I love to see them evolve and try to conquer their flaws. I don’t need them perfect, I need them to be real.
🌪 Boldness
I also enjoy reading stories about characters who aren’t at all like my personnality. Bold, confident, funny, unapologetic! I look up to them, I wish I was a little bit more like them and it makes me want to be brave. Facing a hard situation, I would ask myself “what would Blair Waldorf do?” and it helps. They are different and that’s exactly what I like about them!
🌪 My 10 all-time favorite characters
In no particular order, that was hard enough…
- The unapologetic one : Evelyn Hugo in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
- The bold one : Cameron in If I’m Being Honest
- The smart one : Hermione in Harry Potter
- The anxious one : Kiko in Starfish
- The brave one : Peeta in The Hunger Games
- The shy one : Lena in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The feminist one : Audrey in It Only Happens in the Movies
- The pretty one : Zane in Pretties
- The relatable one : Cress in The Lunar Chronicles
- The flawed one : Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl
What about you? What makes YOU fall for a book character ?
What are some of your favorite ones ? Do you have one character that absolutely got on your nerves ?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️Instagram ☂️Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog
37 thoughts on “What makes me fall for a book character ?”
Such a great post! I tend to gravitate towards characters that I can relate with, ones that are bookish and quiet but will still speak out if there’s something they’re passionate about. I like how you broke down a bunch of characters into different types 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much! Yeeees, I love those kind of characters 😊 Aww thanks! It makes me really happy that you liked it 😘😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great post! I’ve been think about what makes you like a book, so this was great timing
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much! 😘 Great minds think alike 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great gifs. Bonus for GG
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww, thanks! Yaaay! 😁😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
I loved Cress 💜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeeees, me too! 😍
LikeLike
I agree with flaws – it makes them so personable!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeees! I don’t care about perfection, I want flaws I need flaws 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great posts! Nothing makes me fall in love with a character now than their flaws. No one is perfect!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! 😁 Exactly!!
LikeLike
I totally agree with those three elements. Such great traits! Aweee … Peeta!! I love him so much! And Cameron is so bold!! Loved reading about her! Hermione is definitely the smart one but I love how she develops into more than that later on in the series. Great post!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yaay, glad you agree 😊 Peeta is the best 😍😍 Yeees, I adore Cameron! Sometimes I wish I could be more like her haha! 🙈 Totally! Hermione has one of the best character development I’ve seen for now 😊 Thank you so much, I’m happy you enjoyed it 😘😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too … I need some of that “I am who I am” vibe from Cameron ha-ha!! I envy the confidence she has, especially near the end of the novel. I love her so much! I almost have ALL the originals again and I plan to re-read the HP books this year 😀
And of course!😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeees!! 😁 Awesomeee, I need to re-read them too 😁 Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
LikeLike
YESSSS TO ALL OF THESE! Esp regarding dimensions to characters – I recently read a book with characters that had ZERO depth to their personalities & it made me so mad! Also I’m so glad you mentioned Blair, her story arc is one of my faves of all time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😁 Ughh, I hate when they do that! I need depth, I need to feel something, I need to care 😊 Yaaay! I adore Blair and her story 😍😍
LikeLike
Good post and you made some good points as well. Blessings
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, glad you liked it 😊
LikeLike
Team Hermione for sure! I love a character I can relate to!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yaaaay! 😁 Totally, I can see myself in them I love it 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blair Waldorf is one of my favourite fictional characters of all time. You are so right about flaws making a compelling character. Her flaws are what make her such a complex and interesting character! Great post 🙂 xxx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yaaay, I love her! 😍 Yeees totally, it makes them real! Thank you so so much 😘😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww, you’re welcome! 🙂 xxx
LikeLiked by 1 person
😘😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a beautiful post.
I believe the character that has influenced me the deepest is Mariam from A Thousand Splendid Suns (if you haven’t read it, I highly recommend!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! 😘 Oh, I haven’t read that one, I need to check it out 😊
LikeLike
Great post topic! I love so many characters for so many different reasons! This is a challenging question that I need to ponder!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! 😁 Yeees, it really is a tough question!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I loved flawed, sassy, and bold characters!
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEEEES! 😁
LikeLike
Oh I LOVE this! I agree about all those things that make for relatable characters, and I adore Peeta Mellark with all my heart so I feel you. I think I liked Katniss because she was so very different from me, but also so well developed that it was fine. And now I am trying so hard to think of a character I hated hahah because that seems like good fun!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww, thank you so so much 😘 Peeta is the best 😍😍 I totally agree with you, Katniss was so well fleshed-out! Hahaha, next time I’ll make a list of the characters I couldn’t stand 😂
LikeLike
Ahh, this is amazing, Nyx! I agree so much.🤗3D characters are a must. I also love introverted, Hufflepuff characters like Lara Jean Covey. That’s not to say I don’t enjoy characters who are the opposite, though!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, it makes me so happy that you enjoyed it 😊 Yeeees, same here! I love shy characters as much as bold ones 😁 Thanks for stopping 😘😘
LikeLike