Cover Reveal: When You Were Everything, Ashley Woodfolk

Hi friends! I am very, VERY excited today to get the opportunity to… well, reveal something to you all. I hope you’ll adore it just as much as I do!

Today’s June 8th, a.k.a #NationalBestFriendDay and I want to take a moment to talk about my best friend in the entire world.

I’m on the right, my best friend’s on the left. Picture taken in Porlezza, Italy, a couple of years ago. I’m sorry, this is still not my face. #tooshyforitall

To be completely honest, I most likely wouldn’t be here, wouldn’t be writing this if I haven’t had a best friend like her. Through life, friendships break-ups, disappointments and anxiety, she’s always been there. Through my book blogging adventure ever since it started, she’s been there, cheering me on and making me leave the computer when I need to take a breath. She’s been my best travelling companion, my closest confidant and, forever and always, my best friend in the entire world.

Words aren’t enough to express how much I love you ❤️

You might recognize that picture from years and years ago on here, you might feel the kind of look-a-like thing we got going on here, too. My best friend in the entire world is my sister. ❤️

Friendships are so, so important in life.

And to my dismay, they’re not as highlighted in young adult books. They’re not the main focus , when they should be, compared to romances.

This is one of the main reasons why, when I first heard about When You Were Everything, I gasped, screamed and added the book immediately to my TBR. The other main reason is that Ashley Woodfolk’s debut, The Beauty That Remains, broke my heart into a million pieces and you all know I’m here for these kind of books.

Without further ado, let’s introduce you to this wonderfully promising sophomore novel and its stunning book cover…

When You Were Everything, by Ashley Woodfolk

Book cover illustrated by Bex Glendining ; designed by Angela Carlino.

You can’t rewrite the past, but you can always choose to start again. It’s been twenty-seven days since Cleo and Layla’s friendship imploded. Nearly a month since Cleo realized they’ll never be besties again. Now, Cleo wants to erase every memory, good or bad, that tethers her to her ex–best friend. But pretending Layla doesn’t exist isn’t as easy as Cleo hoped, especially after she’s assigned to be Layla’s tutor. Despite budding new friendships with other classmates—and a raging crush on a gorgeous boy named Dom—Cleo’s turbulent past with Layla comes back to haunt them both. Alternating between timelines of Then and Now, When You Were Everything blends past and present into an emotional story about the beauty of self-forgiveness, the promise of new beginnings, and the courage it takes to remain open to love.

When You Were Everything is releasing March 10th, 2020, don’t forget to add it to your TBRs!!

