What would my perfect book look like?

Hi guys! How are you? Did April treat you well? Mine was pretty awesome. I took some time off work and it was amazing! I went to London (for the 6th time??!) with my lovely sister and we had such a great time. It was SUPER sunny during the whole trip and we discovered lots of new amazing spots. If you haven’t already traveled to London, you really should. At this day, it’s my favorite city!
Anyway, back to work and back to blogging. I discovered this awesome tag created by the wonderful
🌪 THE PERFECT GENRE
What genre would your perfect book be?
I’m torn between dystopia and contemporary, my two favorite genres. It’s really hard to pick because they are so different from each other and yet both pretty awesome. Okay…I need to stop stalling. I’m going to go with contemporary and, in my opinion, the book that perfectly fits that genre is Just For Clicks. It’s got the romance and the family dynamics. This story depicts really well our society and its issues, we can easily relate.
🌪 THE PERFECT SETTING
Because every story needs the perfect setting
Since I picked a contemporary for my perfect book, it would be kind of obvious to pick a litte town that smells like summer and adventures. But you know what? I’m not going to pick that. I would choose something original like the setting in The Thousandth Floor. It takes place in New York City and in 2118 please! It’s got a bit of a dystopia vibe with the privileged inhabitants in the upper floors and the lower-floor workers tempted by that luxury world dangling just out of reach.
🌪 THE PERFECT MAIN CHARACTER
Because every book needs that brave and amazing MC
I would choose someone bold, someone who isn’t afraid to be who she really is (yeah, I’m picking a girl…girl power all the way!), someone flawed. I’m totally thinking about Cameron Bright from If I’m Being Honest right now. I absolutely loved her. She can pass up as a bitch but she’s a bit more complex than that. She’s fiercely honest and goes for what she wants. Plus, I really enjoyed her growth as I turned the pages.
🌪 THE PERFECT BEST FRIEND
Because we always love that character who supports our MC, no matter what
In my opinion, the perfect best friend anyone could have is Hermione Granger from Harry Potter! She’s loyal, kind and always there right next to you during the good and bad times. You can always rely on her, she’ll be there to listen to you AND to kick your ass when it needs to be done!
🌪 THE PERFECT LOVE INTEREST
Although not all stories need it, we all love a bit of romance
PEETA! From The Hunger Games if you’ve been living in a cave or something, haha! He’s perfect boyfriend material. I love the fact that you don’t see it coming, that he’s this kind boy, this amazing friend but he’s got all these layers and he’s just so much more than that. He’s also thoughtful, brave and handsome! And you see yourself falling for him pretty easily…
🌪 THE PERFECT VILLAIN
Because even when sometime we hate them, we always need them
SPOILER FOR THE BELLES! Don’t read this paragraph if you don’t want to be spoiled!
The perfect vilain is the one you don’t see coming. In that department, I think Sophia from The Belles is a great illustration of that. She is well fleshed out and I liked the subtlety of her actions. She’s manipulative and represents perfectly the dark side of beauty and ambition. She’s a powerful and yet a very complex woman.
🌪 THE PERFECT FAMILY
Our book wouldn’t be the same without that unconditional support from the MC’s family
The Lara Jean family from To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before! It’s Lara Jean and her two sisters. Their mom passed away and they are alone with their dad but damn what a wonderful father he is! He would do anything for the family, he’s kind and funny. Plus, he cooks Korean food for his daughters so they can stay connected to their cultural roots, how amazing is that ? I also LOVED Lara Jean’s relationships with her sisters and how they were portrayed, like no matter what happens, sisters are forever.
🌪 THE PERFECT ANIMAL OR PET
Because we all need a good loyal companion
I’m more of a cat person than a dog person but right now I can’t think of any book that has a cat in it?! Anyway, since my memory is failing me, I would go with Nellie from Heartstopper. I know it’s a graphic novel, but that still counts doesn’t it? That dog is cheerful and energic and just plain cute! I bet he can lift up your mood any day you’re feeling down.
🌪 THE PERFECT PLOT TWIST
“OMG, how I didn’t see that coming!”
We Were Liars! I still can’t get over that plot twist! It was THAT good! I didn’t see it coming at all and looking back it all made perfect sense. I’m not going to spoil anything for those who haven’t read it so I’m going to stop right here…
🌪 THE PERFECT TROPE
Because we all have a trope we can’t get enough of
I’m a sucker for “ennemies to lovers” relationships, you know when they can’t stand each other and as you turn the pages an unexpected desire comes up! It’s exciting to read and it’s not boring even if… YES sometimes you see it coming. I think the perfect example for that trope is in The Wrath and The Dawn with Shahrzad and Khalid. The dialogue between them and the whole romance development is purely addictive!
🌪 THE PERFECT COVER
Because we all love a good, beautiful and artistic cover
Oh my…though question! There are SO many gorgeous covers out there! How am I supposed to choose only one??! I love it when there is a candid photo on the cover. I adore when bits of people are being displayed, it’s like you get an idea for the characters but it doesn’t prevent your imagination from running wild. It’s honest, it’s not too staged (of course it is but if it’s well done it doesn’t feel like it!). You’d Be Mine is the perfect example! It screams freedom and summer, what’s not to like?
🌪 THE PERFECT ENDING
Because every great adventure has an ending
I love happy endings, who doesn’t really? But what I enjoy the most is when the ending is realistic! I mean it’s not always rainbows and butterflies, I want to be able to relate. I’ll Meet You There fits that description pretty well I think. It ends well but it’s still “believable”. The girl doesn’t “save” the boy, the problems are not all magically resolved but yeah they’re happy and on their way.
.What did you think of my choices? Which elements of which book would you pick to create your own perfect book?
Do you think you need to like everything in a book to really enjoy it? What are the things that you absolutely can’t and won’t tolerate in a book?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️Instagram ☂️Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog
14 thoughts on “What would my perfect book look like?”
Ah Peeta! I always thought he was such a refreshing character to have as a love interest in a YA book because he was the perfect foil to Gale and an interesting match for Katniss because despite their external differences their morals were aligned. There was such a warmth to his character and I really enjoyed his character arc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh my god…YES! You just described him perfectly 😍 I’m so in love with him, haha 🙈
LikeLike
This is SUPER interesting to me because the first thing that came to mind was completely away from the overall elements you associate with a book (cover, setting, main character etc.). Instead it was HAS TO MAKE ME EMOTIONAL. I want to be deeply touched, my heart needs to get involved and has to be affected. I want to be invested in the happiness/sadness/anger that the book wants to convey.
Though, the elements named in the Tag definitely made me think really hard about the books I read and why I love some of them over others. Which is so cool. I really like your choices and I can 10/10 agree with plot twists that totally make sense when you go back to the beginning and just work so well. Plot twist that you don’t see coming are such an awesome experience if done correctly. I love it. Thank you so much for sharing! c:
LikeLiked by 2 people
I totally agree with you!! If the book doesn’t make you FEEL, it’s just not a good book! Yaaay, it makes me so happy that you liked my choices, it was NOT a easy task 😅 Yeees, plot twists are awesome! I love it when I’m gasping literally out loud while reading 😁 Thank you so much for you kind words 😘😘
LikeLike
Great tag! I love Peeta!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks! Yeeees, he’s amazing 😍😍
LikeLike
I’d read your perfect book! I’m pretty sure I need to do this tag. I’m also torn between dystopia and contemporary. Those are my two favorite genres!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awww, thank you! 😘 Yeees, it was tough to choose but really fun to do 😊 Yaaay! So hard to pick, love both genres so much 😍
LikeLike
This is so fun! I would totally read this book. The ending of We Were Liars was spoiled for me a while go so I will probably never read it now, which is a shame because I love a jaw dropping plot twist like that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much! 😊 Oh nooooo, that’s too bad! But I get it, if you already know the end…it’s just not as fun. Same here, I love it when I’m like literally gasping out loud while reading haha 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooooh I totally agree though!! I love me an enemies-to-lovers romance, aaah. Something that I feel I wouldn’t tolerate is insta-love where I absolutely do not feel the chemistry, at all?? I HATE INSTA-LOVE. Also, I love the setting in The Thousandth Floor so so much it’s so mystical and enticing and addicting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeees, enemies-to-lovers are my favorite kind of romance 😁 Oh my…same here! Insta-love sucks! Yaaaay, you just described it perfectly. I love it 😊 Thanks for stopping by 😘
LikeLike
I love all of these! I sososo agree with the setting– it’s got all of those dark and perfect vibes, and now I wish I could go to new york 😆 dystopia is one of my favourite genres because of that intrigue.
And yesss, insta-love is THE WORST. Like, “I saw him/her for the first time, and their eyes, their hair, I knew they were the one.” Yea, no.
we were liars is on my t.b.r. list, so I have to watch out for that plot twist..
this was a really fun post to read ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeees! It’s the perfect atmosphere 😊 I totally agree with you! Hahaha, you just described insta-love perfectly 😂 I hate it, it’s just not believable! Oh yeees, can’t wait for you to read it! Hope you’ll enjoy it as much as I did 😏 Thank you so so much, that makes me really happy 😘😘
LikeLiked by 1 person