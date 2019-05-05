What would my perfect book look like?

Hi guys! How are you? Did April treat you well? Mine was pretty awesome. I took some time off work and it was amazing! I went to London (for the 6th time??!) with my lovely sister and we had such a great time. It was SUPER sunny during the whole trip and we discovered lots of new amazing spots. If you haven’t already traveled to London, you really should. At this day, it’s my favorite city!

Anyway, back to work and back to blogging. I discovered this awesome tag created by the wonderful

🌪 THE PERFECT GENRE

What genre would your perfect book be?

I’m torn between dystopia and contemporary, my two favorite genres. It’s really hard to pick because they are so different from each other and yet both pretty awesome. Okay…I need to stop stalling. I’m going to go with contemporary and, in my opinion, the book that perfectly fits that genre is Just For Clicks. It’s got the romance and the family dynamics. This story depicts really well our society and its issues, we can easily relate.

🌪 THE PERFECT SETTING

Because every story needs the perfect setting

Since I picked a contemporary for my perfect book, it would be kind of obvious to pick a litte town that smells like summer and adventures. But you know what? I’m not going to pick that. I would choose something original like the setting in The Thousandth Floor. It takes place in New York City and in 2118 please! It’s got a bit of a dystopia vibe with the privileged inhabitants in the upper floors and the lower-floor workers tempted by that luxury world dangling just out of reach.

🌪 THE PERFECT MAIN CHARACTER

Because every book needs that brave and amazing MC

I would choose someone bold, someone who isn’t afraid to be who she really is (yeah, I’m picking a girl…girl power all the way!), someone flawed. I’m totally thinking about Cameron Bright from If I’m Being Honest right now. I absolutely loved her. She can pass up as a bitch but she’s a bit more complex than that. She’s fiercely honest and goes for what she wants. Plus, I really enjoyed her growth as I turned the pages.

🌪 THE PERFECT BEST FRIEND

Because we always love that character who supports our MC, no matter what

In my opinion, the perfect best friend anyone could have is Hermione Granger from Harry Potter! She’s loyal, kind and always there right next to you during the good and bad times. You can always rely on her, she’ll be there to listen to you AND to kick your ass when it needs to be done!

🌪 THE PERFECT LOVE INTEREST

Although not all stories need it, we all love a bit of romance

PEETA! From The Hunger Games if you’ve been living in a cave or something, haha! He’s perfect boyfriend material. I love the fact that you don’t see it coming, that he’s this kind boy, this amazing friend but he’s got all these layers and he’s just so much more than that. He’s also thoughtful, brave and handsome! And you see yourself falling for him pretty easily…

🌪 THE PERFECT VILLAIN

Because even when sometime we hate them, we always need them

SPOILER FOR THE BELLES! Don’t read this paragraph if you don’t want to be spoiled!

The perfect vilain is the one you don’t see coming. In that department, I think Sophia from The Belles is a great illustration of that. She is well fleshed out and I liked the subtlety of her actions. She’s manipulative and represents perfectly the dark side of beauty and ambition. She’s a powerful and yet a very complex woman.

🌪 THE PERFECT FAMILY

Our book wouldn’t be the same without that unconditional support from the MC’s family

The Lara Jean family from To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before! It’s Lara Jean and her two sisters. Their mom passed away and they are alone with their dad but damn what a wonderful father he is! He would do anything for the family, he’s kind and funny. Plus, he cooks Korean food for his daughters so they can stay connected to their cultural roots, how amazing is that ? I also LOVED Lara Jean’s relationships with her sisters and how they were portrayed, like no matter what happens, sisters are forever.

🌪 THE PERFECT ANIMAL OR PET

Because we all need a good loyal companion

I’m more of a cat person than a dog person but right now I can’t think of any book that has a cat in it?! Anyway, since my memory is failing me, I would go with Nellie from Heartstopper. I know it’s a graphic novel, but that still counts doesn’t it? That dog is cheerful and energic and just plain cute! I bet he can lift up your mood any day you’re feeling down.

🌪 THE PERFECT PLOT TWIST

“OMG, how I didn’t see that coming!”

We Were Liars! I still can’t get over that plot twist! It was THAT good! I didn’t see it coming at all and looking back it all made perfect sense. I’m not going to spoil anything for those who haven’t read it so I’m going to stop right here…

🌪 THE PERFECT TROPE

Because we all have a trope we can’t get enough of

I’m a sucker for “ennemies to lovers” relationships, you know when they can’t stand each other and as you turn the pages an unexpected desire comes up! It’s exciting to read and it’s not boring even if… YES sometimes you see it coming. I think the perfect example for that trope is in The Wrath and The Dawn with Shahrzad and Khalid. The dialogue between them and the whole romance development is purely addictive!

🌪 THE PERFECT COVER

Because we all love a good, beautiful and artistic cover

Oh my…though question! There are SO many gorgeous covers out there! How am I supposed to choose only one??! I love it when there is a candid photo on the cover. I adore when bits of people are being displayed, it’s like you get an idea for the characters but it doesn’t prevent your imagination from running wild. It’s honest, it’s not too staged (of course it is but if it’s well done it doesn’t feel like it!). You’d Be Mine is the perfect example! It screams freedom and summer, what’s not to like?

🌪 THE PERFECT ENDING

Because every great adventure has an ending

I love happy endings, who doesn’t really? But what I enjoy the most is when the ending is realistic! I mean it’s not always rainbows and butterflies, I want to be able to relate. I’ll Meet You There fits that description pretty well I think. It ends well but it’s still “believable”. The girl doesn’t “save” the boy, the problems are not all magically resolved but yeah they’re happy and on their way.

.What did you think of my choices? Which elements of which book would you pick to create your own perfect book?

Do you think you need to like everything in a book to really enjoy it? What are the things that you absolutely can’t and won’t tolerate in a book?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

