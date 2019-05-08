18 YA books about mental health for Mental Health Awareness Month

Hi friends, happy Wednesday! It’s May and with it comes Mental Health Awareness Month. Whether you’re new on my blog or a regular here, you have to know that mental health is a topic very, very dear to my heart and, if I can scream about some young adult books dealing with mental health, I will do so very happily, so…. here I am.
Before heading into this, please note that these are books I appreciated myself, but sometimes can’t speak as well about its mental health representation as people actually experiencing it. I can only speak from my experience when it comes to anxiety representation. From my small point of view and from what I’ve heard, these books had good mental health representation, but then again it only engages me and the point of views I’ve read.
That being said, I hope you’ll enjoy my recommendations!
You can click on the covers to get to the goodreads page of the book!
☂️ Mental Health YA Books I Read and Loved
All Our Broken Pieces, L.D Crichton
Mental Health Representation 🔎OCD
Why I recommend it 🔎 I thought I’d start with one of my latest read on the topic, All Our Broken Pieces. This book is an incredible contemporary read, intense with its depiction of OCD, adorable with its romance and I just loved it.
Am I Normal Yet?, Holly Bourne
Mental Health Representation 🔎OCD
Why I recommend it 🔎I’m becoming a huge fan of everything Holly Bourne writes and Am I Normal Yet? was absolutely brilliant. It wasn’t an easy read at times, but its depiction of OCD felt intense and I just appreciated it so much, as well as all the girl-power from this book and ahh.
Turtles All The Way Down, John Green
Mental Health Representation 🔎OCD
Why I recommend it 🔎 If you know me a little bit, you know I love everything John Green writes. Turtles is his most personal book to date and… I could feel it. I had to put this book down more than once because of how hard it was to read. Still, such an incredible book.
Highly Illogical Behaviour, John Corey Whaley
Mental Health Representation 🔎 Agoraphobia
Why I recommend it 🔎 Highly Illogical Behaviour was such a great book with adorable characters, friendships and their complications, depiction of mental health without a cure-all kind of storyline and I loved that so much.
Girl Against The Universe, Paula Stokes
Mental Health Representation 🔎 PTSD, Anxiety
Why I recommend it 🔎 This book is one of my favorite books of all times. I loved Maguire, the main character, so very much, I liked the discussions at therapy and around mental health overall in this book and I loved it SO much okay.
A Quiet Kind of Thunder, Sara Barnard
Mental Health Representation 🔎Anxiety, selective mutism
Why I recommend it 🔎This book was adorable, had me smiling like an idiot, the anxiety rep was on point and I loved this book and I wish it were more popular because it deserves the world.
I’ll Meet You There, Heather Demetrios
Mental Health Representation 🔎PTSD
Why I recommend it 🔎 Another favorite book of mine that deserves way more hype than it’s getting. I’ll Meet You There is an incredible story and one of the main character deals with PTSD. The story is one of these gripping, realistic contemporaries that gives you all the emotions.
More Happy Than Not, Adam Silvera
Mental Health Representation 🔎 Depression
Why I recommend it 🔎 Don’t pay attention to the book title, friends, because this book is an intense, sad and complicated ride, but a must-read, too, as we follow the main character growing up and honestly, trying to survive.
Eliza and Her Monsters, Francesca Zappia
Mental Health Representation 🔎 Depression, Anxiety
Why I recommend it 🔎 Yes I’m going to scream about Eliza and Her Monsters again, because it’s this kind of book that made me feel seen and I needed it. Eliza deals with anxiety in her everyday life and everything was so realistic and relatable and my heart.
Under Rose-Tainted Skies, Louise Gornall
Mental Health Representation 🔎 Agoraphobia, Anxiety, OCD.
Why I recommend it 🔎 I already mentioned this book as well, but I need to mention it again, because it’s just THAT good. I loved the mental health rep, I loved the story overall, I loved the main character and how realistic it all was from beginning to end. SUCH a great read.
Queens of Geek, Jen Wilde
Mental Health Representation 🔎 Main character with anxiety and on the Aspergers spectrum.
Why I recommend it 🔎This book is just such a fun ride yet it manages to tackle mental health issues too and has such great, main characters I adored with all of my heart. I love this so much.
☂️ Mental Health YA & Adult Books I Want To Read
- DARIUS THE GREAT IS NOT OKAY ☂️ Mental health rep: depression.
- MADE YOU UP ☂️ Mental health rep: schyzophrenia
- THE KISS QUOTIENT ☂️ Mental health rep: main character on the Aspergers spectrum. (Note: this is NOT a YA book, but an Adult book with, from what I’ve heard, some pretty steamy scenes! I personally still want to read it, but if you’re only looking for YA books, well this is not YA 🙂 )
- MY HEART AND OTHER BLACK HOLES ☂️ Mental health rep: depression.
- FANGIRL ☂️ Mental health rep: anxiety.
- NICE TRY, JANE SINNER ☂️ Mental health rep: depression.
- THE WEIGHT OF OUR SKY ☂️ Mental health rep: OCD
Did you read any of these books? What are some books dealing with mental health that you really enjoyed?
Do you have any recommendations for me? Let me know in comments!
30 thoughts on “18 YA books about mental health for Mental Health Awareness Month”
Great list! I’ve got so many of these on my want to read list, I’ll just go ahead and add the rest of your list too 🙂
Thank you so much!! Ah this makes me so happy, I hope you will love all of them ❤
Eliza and her Monsters is so so so good!! Scream about it all you like!! 💕
AHH YES I WILL I’m so happy you love it as well 😀
Wonderful list, Marie! I (unfortunately) haven’t read too many of these, but I love I’ll Meet You There and Eliza and her Monsters! I thought the way PTSD and anxiety/depression were handled in the stories was done so well! I can’t wait to check out the books I hadn’t heard of before, on this list! ❤
Thank you so much, Kelly ❤ I hope you'll check out the other books and will love them as much as I did 😀
MARIE, YOU HAVEN’T READ FANGRIL!??! PLEASE READ IT! I love it so very much! I also haven’t had a re-read in waaaaay too long, so I’d be more than happy to buddy read it with you if you’d like!
Now that I’ve gotten that out of the way, I really loved this list! I spotted a few favorites (A Quiet Kind of Thunder and Eliza and Her Monsters) and one that you’ve convinced me to get out from the library (All Our Broken Pieces). And from your TBR, besides for Fangirl obviously, I have a deep rooted love for Made You Up and The Kiss Quotient as well! And I keep eyeing Darius the Great is Not Okay when I see it in the library! I’ll probably read it once I tame my TBR a little more!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I…. no. I’m ashamed 😂 BUT I finally have a copy of the book so YAY for that and this means I’m definitely reading it soon 😂 ohhhhhhhhh yes that would be very very very awesome, I’d be so up for that YES 😀
Ahh I can’t wait to read Made You Up and The Kiss Quotient, both sound incredible ❤ and DARIUS. It's a book we both need to read soon then, I guess 😀
Thank you so, so much Malka ❤
Yay!! Let me know when works for you for the buddy read!
Will do, maybe late May or June could work for me, but I’ll keep you updated if that’s okay 😀
Great list! Two I’ve read and enjoyed that are not on your list are A Way Out: A Memoir of Conquering Depression and Social Anxiety by Michelle Balge and Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine (although I think her challenges might be a result of trauma and not mental illness) by Gail Honeyman.
Thank you so much for these recommendations! I’ve heard great things about Eleanor Oliphant, I can’t wait to read it 🙂
I really enjoy My Heart and Other Black Holes! The ending is not perfect, but the rest of the book really relateable for me. I also want to read Darius the Great and I’ll Meet You There. Thanks for the recommendations, Marie! 💖
I’m so happy to hear it, I can’t wait to read it 😀
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Tasya! ❤ ❤
What an amazing post, Marie! I’m blown away that there are so many books that cover mental health topics. I honestly feel blessed to have had a chance to read many on your list, but I discovered some new ones as well, and some that have been sitting on my virtual TBR for SO LONG it’s embarrassing.
This kind of representation is so important, honestly, and I love how many variations of a recovery narrative exist now. It used to be there was only one kind of mental health story out there, the one where the character is hospitalized, as opposed to all these stories where mental health is just…part of our every day lives. Ugh, I’m just…this post makes me so weirdly happy. Thank you for boosting these amazing books!
Oh thank you so, so much Christine!! So happy you enjoyed this post ❤ I am so happy there are more books dealing with mental health, it's so important to me and I hope to read more and more of them ❤ and yes, I agree! I think it's so, SO important to have stories where mental health is part of the characters' lives, because… well it's part of our lives too and it's good to see that represented. ❤
So many great books!! I haven’t read most of these but I’m definitely adding many to my tbr 😊 And Eliza and Her Monsters absolutely made me feel seen too ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! 🙂
Great post! Made you up and the weight of our sky are both on my tbr. I recently read History Is all you left me by Adam Silvera which has OCD rep and it broke me. I mean it was brilliant but I don’t think I’ll ever recover!
Thank you so much!! 🙂 Ohh, I haven’t read that one, I should add it to my TBR… I love books that break me, I’m weird like that hahaha. Thank you so much for the recommendation! ❤
Oooh this is a great list, I’m definitely adding some of these to my TBR! I absolutely loved Am I Normal Yet, and A Quiet Kind of Thunder. The anxiety rep was fantastic in AQKoT. I really want to pick up Eliza and her Monsters now that you’ve said it made you feel seen – I hope I have the same reading experience ❤ xxx
Oh thank you so much! ❤ ❤ I'm with you on AQKoT, the rep was amazing for me, too ❤ I hope you'll love Eliza as much as I did, keep me updated once you've read it, would love to know your thoughts! 🙂
Thank you these recommendations! Eliza and Her Monsters is one of my favorite YA reads! I also loved The Kiss Quotient but I wouldn’t put it in YA category! It’s a adult novel which contains erotic sex scenes. I highly recommend it if you’re comfortable with that stuff in books.
Ugh yes you’re right, The Kiss Quotient isn’t a YA book, I’ll update my list, thank you for mentioning it! 🙂 I definitely still want to read it 🙂 Thank you, Raven ❤
you will love:
– darius the great is not okay
– fangirl
– my heart and other black holes
the title “under rose-tainted skies” just makes my heart sigh. it just rolls, you know.
ok, no joke, I was going to do a post recommending 8 mental health books for the month, and now I know that there are sooo many left to read 😂 is it ok if I give a shout-out to you in my post?
also, a quiet kind of thunder was SO HEART-FELT I APPROVE. it may or may not have made me smile so much to the point where my cheeks started hurting and people started giving me weird looks :))
shine on!
Ahh I really hope so, I have a feeling I could ADORE these three books, fingers crossed I do when I can read them 😀
Oh of course, please do, this would be so sweet of you and I would LOVE to read your recommendations as well, I’m all for getting more books on my TBR, especially when they are about mental health 😀
I’m so happy you loved A Quiet Kind of Thunder! This book deserves way more love, it’s such a great read and I loved it SO much ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
I love Turtles All The Way Down and Queens of Geek ❤
Ahh yay, so happy you love them as well 😀
I love these books that you’ve recommended so much, and I’m so happy to see so many books that I hope to read in the future here too 🙂 I really loved the OCD rep in Turtles All the Way Down. It’s probably one of my favorites of his books. I also absolutely loved Eliza and Her Monsters (I remember reading it because you recommended it last year!!) I’m really hoping to read The Weight of Our Sky sometime soon, but I also know it’s super heavy. Fangirl was also super cute and a really great read too. It gives a lot of Eliza and Her Monsters vibes 🙂 I can’t wait to hear your thoughts when you read it!! ❤
Ahh Turtles is also one of my favorites, though I love everything he writes ahah. I just love how… personal it felt, too. ❤
I'm a little scared to read The Weight of Our Sky because of how heavy it's supposed to be…. I definitely want to read it at some point, but waiting for when I'm ready haha 🙂
Thank you so much!! 😀
