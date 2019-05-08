18 YA books about mental health for Mental Health Awareness Month

Hi friends, happy Wednesday! It’s May and with it comes Mental Health Awareness Month. Whether you’re new on my blog or a regular here, you have to know that mental health is a topic very, very dear to my heart and, if I can scream about some young adult books dealing with mental health, I will do so very happily, so…. here I am.

☂️ Related blog post: Shattering Stigmas 2018 – My Story with Mental Health

Before heading into this, please note that these are books I appreciated myself, but sometimes can’t speak as well about its mental health representation as people actually experiencing it. I can only speak from my experience when it comes to anxiety representation. From my small point of view and from what I’ve heard, these books had good mental health representation, but then again it only engages me and the point of views I’ve read.

That being said, I hope you’ll enjoy my recommendations!

You can click on the covers to get to the goodreads page of the book!

☂️ Mental Health YA Books I Read and Loved

All Our Broken Pieces, L.D Crichton

Mental Health Representation 🔎OCD

Why I recommend it 🔎 I thought I’d start with one of my latest read on the topic, All Our Broken Pieces. This book is an incredible contemporary read, intense with its depiction of OCD, adorable with its romance and I just loved it.

📖 read my review

Am I Normal Yet?, Holly Bourne

Mental Health Representation 🔎OCD

Why I recommend it 🔎I’m becoming a huge fan of everything Holly Bourne writes and Am I Normal Yet? was absolutely brilliant. It wasn’t an easy read at times, but its depiction of OCD felt intense and I just appreciated it so much, as well as all the girl-power from this book and ahh.



📖 read my review

Turtles All The Way Down, John Green

Mental Health Representation 🔎OCD

Why I recommend it 🔎 If you know me a little bit, you know I love everything John Green writes. Turtles is his most personal book to date and… I could feel it. I had to put this book down more than once because of how hard it was to read. Still, such an incredible book.

📖 read my review

Highly Illogical Behaviour, John Corey Whaley

Mental Health Representation 🔎 Agoraphobia

Why I recommend it 🔎 Highly Illogical Behaviour was such a great book with adorable characters, friendships and their complications, depiction of mental health without a cure-all kind of storyline and I loved that so much.



📖 read my review

Girl Against The Universe, Paula Stokes

Mental Health Representation 🔎 PTSD, Anxiety

Why I recommend it 🔎 This book is one of my favorite books of all times. I loved Maguire, the main character, so very much, I liked the discussions at therapy and around mental health overall in this book and I loved it SO much okay.

📖 read my review

A Quiet Kind of Thunder, Sara Barnard

Mental Health Representation 🔎Anxiety, selective mutism

Why I recommend it 🔎This book was adorable, had me smiling like an idiot, the anxiety rep was on point and I loved this book and I wish it were more popular because it deserves the world.

📖 read my review

I’ll Meet You There, Heather Demetrios

Mental Health Representation 🔎PTSD



Why I recommend it 🔎 Another favorite book of mine that deserves way more hype than it’s getting. I’ll Meet You There is an incredible story and one of the main character deals with PTSD. The story is one of these gripping, realistic contemporaries that gives you all the emotions.

📖 read my review

More Happy Than Not, Adam Silvera

Mental Health Representation 🔎 Depression



Why I recommend it 🔎 Don’t pay attention to the book title, friends, because this book is an intense, sad and complicated ride, but a must-read, too, as we follow the main character growing up and honestly, trying to survive.

📖 read my review

Eliza and Her Monsters, Francesca Zappia

Mental Health Representation 🔎 Depression, Anxiety

Why I recommend it 🔎 Yes I’m going to scream about Eliza and Her Monsters again, because it’s this kind of book that made me feel seen and I needed it. Eliza deals with anxiety in her everyday life and everything was so realistic and relatable and my heart.

📖 read my review

Under Rose-Tainted Skies, Louise Gornall

Mental Health Representation 🔎 Agoraphobia, Anxiety, OCD.

Why I recommend it 🔎 I already mentioned this book as well, but I need to mention it again, because it’s just THAT good. I loved the mental health rep, I loved the story overall, I loved the main character and how realistic it all was from beginning to end. SUCH a great read.

Queens of Geek, Jen Wilde

Mental Health Representation 🔎 Main character with anxiety and on the Aspergers spectrum.

Why I recommend it 🔎This book is just such a fun ride yet it manages to tackle mental health issues too and has such great, main characters I adored with all of my heart. I love this so much.

📖 read my review

☂️ Mental Health YA & Adult Books I Want To Read

DARIUS THE GREAT IS NOT OKAY ☂️ Mental health rep: depression.

☂️ Mental health rep: depression. MADE YOU UP ☂️ Mental health rep: schyzophrenia

☂️ Mental health rep: schyzophrenia THE KISS QUOTIENT ☂️ Mental health rep: main character on the Aspergers spectrum. (Note: this is NOT a YA book, but an Adult book with, from what I’ve heard, some pretty steamy scenes ! I personally still want to read it, but if you’re only looking for YA books, well this is not YA 🙂 )



☂️ Mental health rep: main character on the MY HEART AND OTHER BLACK HOLES ☂️ Mental health rep: depression.

☂️ Mental health rep: depression. FANGIRL ☂️ Mental health rep: anxiety.

☂️ Mental health rep: anxiety. NICE TRY, JANE SINNER ☂️ Mental health rep: depression.

☂️ Mental health rep: depression. THE WEIGHT OF OUR SKY ☂️ Mental health rep: OCD

☂️ You might also be interested in: 10 YA books dealing with anxiety.

Did you read any of these books? What are some books dealing with mental health that you really enjoyed?



Do you have any recommendations for me? Let me know in comments!



Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin ‘☂️ Support the blog