Bullet Point Review: Tinfoil Crowns, Erin Jones

Tinfoil Crowns, Erin Jones

Publishing on May 7th, 2019 by Flux Books.



Seventeen-year-old internet video star Fit is on a mission to become famous at all costs. She shares her life with her fans through countless videos (always sporting some elaborate tinfoil accessory), and they love her for it. If she goes viral, maybe she can get out of her small casino town and the cramped apartment she shares with her brother and grandpa. But there’s one thing Fit’s fans don’t know about her: when Fit was three-years-old, her mother, suffering from postpartum psychosis, tried to kill her. Now Fit’s mother, River, has been released from prison. Fit is outraged that River is moving in with the family, and it’s not long before Fit’s video followers realize something’s up and uncover her tragic past. But Fit soon realizes that the only thing her audience loves more than tragedy is a heartwarming tale of a family reunion. Is faking a relationship with River the key to all Fit’s dreams coming true?

This book is told from two point of views , which surprised me at first because I didn’t expect it. We get Fit and also River’s point of view on the story, therefore seeing this through the daughter and mother lens , something that was really interesting to read.

I really liked Frankie and Fit's relationship and the overall complicated dynamics between them as the story moved on, the conflicts and yet the deep need for Fit to protect her little brother and do her best for him to have his dream future, too. I'm all for siblings relationships in books!

The family relationships were very good to read about overall and I love a book that focuses on family relationships. It's a very, very complicated relationship between Fit and her mother River and I loved seeing it grow as the story went on.

If there's a topic I love in books, it's celebrity and especially internet celebrity. This book tackled YouTube celebrities and "making it" and, as the story went on, we followed Fit and the lenghts she would go to, to gain that celebrity status and I loved following that so much, this was most likely my favorite part of the entire book. I also loved seeing how complicated it was for Fit to juggle it all, content and video producing while handling the rest of her complicated life.

Fit is not a very likeable character and, if at times I have nothing wrong with these kind of characters and they can even make a book really good to read, there… I sometimes didn’t understand her and she sometimes frustrated me a lot, unfortunately.

I sometimes didn't understand her and she sometimes frustrated me a lot, unfortunately. I feel like some elements in the story could have been explored a little bit further, like Fit's crush on Diamond, her best friend.

I needed a little more conclusion at the end of the book: I felt like things wrapped-up quickly and we didn't get all of the answers I wanted to have. I get the beauty of finishing a book like that, but it frustrated me a little bit, because I wanted to knoooooooooow.

Despite my reservations about some parts of the book, Tinfoil Crowns was still an entertaining read overall and I loved the focus on family relationships a whole lot. If this sounds like your kind of read, if you enjoy complicated family relationships, books tackling what you’d do for online celebrity, I’d still recommend giving this book a try.



Final rating: 3,5 drops!





The biggest thanks to Flux Books and NetGalley for sending me a free e-ARC of this book for review. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating.

Trigger warnings: thoughts of murder, postpartum psychosis, drinking, homophobic remarks, swearing, smoking, drugs.

Diversity: queer characters: bisexual main character (Fit), gay side-character (Ty), one side-character using “they/them” pronouns (Comet).

