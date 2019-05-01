Monthly wrap-up – April 2019

Hi friends, happy May! It’s that time again to sum up everything that has happened in the last month so… let’s get to it!

In case you don’t know this just yet, I have two loves in my life, reading and travelling. Because of life and other stupid things happening in the later half of 2018, I hadn’t travelled for over 8 months and…. I had been getting ITCHY, like, really badly, to go somewhere. To walk around, map in my pocket (I’m old school like that) and explore the world.

April came and went and, with it, finally gave me that chance to travel again. April is my sister’s month, because it was her birthday on the 16th and, for the Easter weekend, she and I took our backpacks, suitcases, woke up at dawn on Friday, April 19th and went back to London. We had, as we always do in this city that is probably our favorite in the entire world for now, the best time. We visited, bought books (I couldn’t not get books. I had to), walked a lot and helped English people finding their way (???). As always, it was amazing. My itch to travel never is really gone, but IT FELT so good to travel again. I love London so much.

So this was the highlight of my April, friends. Otherwise it’s been the usual routine of working, commuting and handling work. Thankfully, May brings on a lot of bank holidays for me and it also means being one step closer to June, July, August, hopefully more travelling and more of this. This map in my pocket and that feeling of, just, feeling alive and so, so very content.

I have once again read a little less this month, mostly because of travelling and, well I guess books were a bit longer somehow? Or maybe I just always set a too high reading goal and can never meet it each month. Ah, expectations. That’s fun. Anyway here’s my little mix of new and “old” releases I’ve got through in April.

📖 Books I read

VOX ☂️ This book was… well, kind of terrifying to read, yet also so good and it made me think a whole lot, too.

ALL OUR BROKEN PIECES ☂️ This book deserves way more hype, because it’s an incredible contemporary tackling mental health, with great and complicated family relationships, an adorable romance and it’s just everything I love.

📖 read my full review

GIRLS OF PAPER AND FIRE ☂️ I finally read this book and…. well I might have hyped it up a little too much in my head. Before you all scream at me, let me say that it was still a solid 3,5 – 4 stars, I really grew fond of the characters and the writing was so, so very beautiful.

TINFOIL CROWNS ☂️ Now this was a very interesting contemporary, I loved the YouTube celebrity angle and the very complicated family relationships, unfortunately I didn’t love the main character. Still, an entertaining read overall!



I WANNA BE WHERE YOU ARE ☂️ Hello this is exactly the kind of contemporary I’m complete trash for okay, road trips and adorable childhood best friends and ahlbrebr;zejkznr I loved this okay.

BRIGHT BURNING STARS ☂️I’m currently reading this book as I’m drafting this blog post and… well so far it has friendship and drama and I can feel more drama coming and HERE FOR IT.



Goodreads Challenge: 25/60 books : Still 6 books ahead of my goodreads challenge!🔥

25/60 books : Still 6 books ahead of my goodreads challenge!🔥 Year of The Asian Reading Challenge : 3/10 books.

Since finishing the draft of my previous WIP in late March, I… well I haven’t taken the time to write again, but my brain hasn’t been completely off, either, as I’ve been toying around in my mind with this new idea that’s shaping up to slowly become an obsession and maybe a potential new WIP? I’m not sure, but I’m excited about the possibility.

I hate writing this, but I have to somehow because I just want to rub it in that I haven’t written a word.

Words written: 0.



I want to take a moment to thank all of you for so warmly receiving my new blog design and appreciating just as much as I do and for all the compliments, thank you so, SO much for everything, it means so much!

It has been an usual month when it comes to blogging, with a small blogging break as I travelled and… it felt kind of good and I’m really hoping this will make me take breaks more often, too, because they are important, no matter how much I love blogging.

📖 Book reviews

💻 Book blogging

📚 Book discussions

📝 Book Tags & Awards

💬 Author Features

I don’t have anything special planned out for next month, still hoping to entertain you all with some recommendations, lovely interviews and blogging rants.

How was April for you? Anything fun happened? Did you have a great month overall?



What were your favorite books this month? Discovered any awesome books? Tell me everything in comments!



