I’m going to be completely honest with you here: I tend to play the comparison game way, way too often. In the book blogging community, we are thousand and thousands of people screaming about books. In the bookish community overall, including people only on twitter, on bookstagram, for instance, we might be twice, third times more. The community always grows and this happens to any other kind of online community. We are a lot.
This means that there’s a lot of people that we can compare ourselves to.
Right in the middle of a blog-hopping session, stumbling upon a blog with an absolutely stunning design and layout, you can feel it. Scrolling endlessly on twitter and admiring someone always speaking out, with the guts to lay out the things you’ve been feeling, but are too shy to say out loud, you can feel it. Spending time on bookstagram and finding these perfect, flawless, minimalistic or colored, cluttered feeds and you can feel it, slowly creeping in, that feeling.
Yes, I’m going to say it, that jealousy. My blog isn’t as good-looking as this one, my twitter is too quiet, my bookstagram isn’t as well put together as this one. The list goes on and on and, when you start, the comparison never, ever stops. It’s even more terrible if you’re anything like me, anxious as heck about everything and anything, a tiny little thing might just make you want to scream and feel worthless compared to others.
I’m not immune to the jealousy, to these feelings creeping in every now and then and, you know what? It’s okay. It’s human and it’s okay to feel this way, too. Yet, at times, the feeling can get overwhelming, can send us into a blogging slump, can make us want to quit it all together and make us lose faith in our work, too. Truth is, this has happened to me. Countless times. Yet, there are some advice I’m trying to remind myself of and, today, I thought I’d share it.
How to stop comparing yourself to other book bloggers
🌪 Statistics are not your whole truth: they do not make you.
Ugh, statistics. Numbers. I shiver just thinking about them, yet I can’t stop checking them, either. It’s terrible, the relationship we can have with blogging statistics. You know what? I’m just going to say it.
There’s always going to be someone with more numbers than you. More followers, more views, someone that receives more ARCs, someone that seems to get all the opportunities in the world. It’s hard then, isn’t it? To feel that thing creeping in, that jealousy, that thing that tells us that, yes, we’re not good enough because we’re not like them. Yet. Are we really on the same journey as they are?
Some bloggers are able to post three times a day and spend a long time promoting their posts, too. Some bloggers live in the United States and therefore get more opportunities than me, because I live across the Atlantic and teleportation isn’t a thing and money doesn’t grow on trees and geography sometimes just is the WORST okay.
We’re not like that. We do everything we can given our own journey, our own path. I’m working full-time, all week long. You might be in school, in college, working full-time or something else. We can’t all do it all. Obviously, this makes our statistics different. This makes our journeys different. This makes the way we blog different and, for that… well, we can’t really compare ourselves to others when we’re not on the same path.
☂️ Related blog post: the truth about book blogging statistics.
🌪 Focus on yourself, your blog, your work, your voice. YOU.
This feels very self-centered and selfish, but this blog, this bookish space you’ve created is all yours, so you are allowed to be completely selfish. Whether you’ve been working on your blog for a couple days, three months, six years, it’s your journey and no one else’s.
You can also blog like no one else is in the community. We might be thousands, but only you can write about this book the way you do, only you can write blog posts the way you do, only you can have your blog like this or like that. There might be the same design template, the same book reviewed, the same kind of discussions coming around every now and then (because originality is complicated, yes). Yet, you blog like no one else, because you’re YOU and you’re unique. You have your own voice and your own passion.
I know how complicated it is to find your own blogging voice. I know how complicated it is to tell yourself to just get up and write, when it feels like everyone else has already done the same thing. They haven’t. You have your own way of spinning things and of writing them and believe me, no one does it like you do. Okay, but how can you actually feel that you’re unique?
- Make a list of what you like about your blog (or bookstagram, book twitter, bookish platform). This can be the type of blog post you like, some particular pictures, a feature you imagined, the way you review, your design, your blog template, some pages. It can be anything, small or big. Take this as a starting point.
- Go through your old blog posts (and do NOT cringe. I know. It’s so hard not to.). This works whether you’ve been blogging for weeks, months or years, because no matter what, blog post after blog post, you grow and slowly but surely, you’re finding the way you like to write, the way you like to blog. Read your posts. You’ll notice.
- Just stare at your blog for a couple minutes or hours until your eyes hurt and be proud because even if you’re not self-hosted and a coding god of some kind and are using a free theme, this is your blog and YOU DID THIS AND THIS IS YOURS BE PROUD.
🌪 Beat comparison : inspire yourself to grow
Important reminder not to copy other blogger’s work, but get inspired. I’m going to link to Cait’s fabulous blog post on the topic about inspiring vs. copying, in case you are uncertain.
There are so many book bloggers out there and, if you’re trying to spin this in a positive way, you can get so many inspiration from their incredible work and grow yourself, too. I got inspired by Kat’s incredible series about branding and it made me want to brand my entire blog way better, which I did at the beginning of the month. I got inspired many, many times by Top Ten Tuesday’s prompts to write my own types of listicle blog posts and discovered that I actually love and love doing that a lot. I got so inspired by so many people, really.
There is so much inspiration to take from book bloggers you admire. I know I admire a whole damn lot of them all and, even if my anxious, vicious mind is always trying to tell me I’m no good compared to them, I’m trying to spin it all around and get inspired from them to grow as a blogger, instead.
I know that I will never, ever stop being critical of myself and my blog. I know that, deep down, even if I’m sharing this advice and reminding myself of it all as much as I can, I will still compare myself, my work, my blog, to others. It’s human and it’s okay, but I’m trying to spin it all around. Stay positive about it all and remind myself that, there are many blogs out there, but there is only one drizzle & hurricane books.
How do you deal with comparison overall? Are you feeling that frustration and jealousy every now and then, too? What do you struggle with the most?
How do you deal with it? Any tips and tricks to share? I’d love to hear from you in comments!
24 thoughts on “How to stop comparing yourself to other book bloggers”
I think it’s so hard not to cringe at old posts. I keep some them to remind me how far I’ve come, but now I think I just might delete quite a bit of them.
I get that so much, I’m having a hard time NOT cringing at them ahah, but… I could never bring myself to delete them, somehow they’re part of my blog’s journey ahha 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤
Thank you so much Marie 😍😍 This is exactly what I need to hear right now. Sending you love 😊😘💕💕
Aww this makes me so happy, thank YOU, Hana ❤ ❤
This is so relatable!
I haven’t been blogging for too long, and sometimes I can’t help but feel inadequate to the other more experienced bloggers out there. But I am proud of the progress I’ve made, and I am happy that I haven’t given up. I don’t plan to either.
I admire your courage to come out and talk about this. It sometime makes me anxious to think of admitting my insecurities out loud.
Thank you so much for sharing!
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Nisha, I’m so happy you could relate to this! ❤
To be honest, writing these insecurities and putting them out there is never easy but, getting a comment just like yours is what makes it all worth it, and seeing people can relate ❤ I am proud of the progress you've made too and yay for not giving up! I hope you'll keep on going and will keep on loving what you do ❤
Thank you so much for your words! I’m very new to book blogging and it’s overwhelming at first but sometimes reading inspiring posts like these from fellow book bloggers are a really great boost. I’m reminded that all of us just want to create our own little space for our love of books. 💕
Ohh welcome to book blogging, I hope you’re having a lot of fun so far! 😀
I’m so, so happy that you enjoyed this post and yes, we’re all here to create our own bookish space after all 😀
Thank you! ❤ ❤
Great Advise 🙂 Thanks
Thank you so much for reading! 🙂
Oh my goodness Marie! I needed this post so much! Recently I have been feeling like my blog is just trash and i am always comparing it to other people and worrying constantly about it. And i try to make my blog a niche but i just feel oh so jumbled up and unsure of everything. Every time i look at my blog i just feel like its not as good as others. That my posts are crappy.
Sometimes i write a post and i feel so proud, then i read everyone elses posts and feel like my was like crap.
I am sorry for ranting! Thank you so much for making this post⭐💞 it really helped me! You are an amazing blogger!
I’m so, so, so happy to hear this post could help you! ❤ I think it's so, so important to keep that feeling we get, at one moment or another, when we get an idea or write a post and feel… proud. It's important to hold on to that moment where we're actually satisfied of it all and try to keep it a little while longer. We should be proud, we create blog posts out of ideas in our minds after all and YOU are doing fantastic, you're unique and you and no one can blog like you do and with your awesomeness ❤
thank you so much for your sweet comment and please don't apologize for ranting, always here if you need to! 🙂
Honestly, I feel that frustration almost every day (especially looking at your blog, but shhhhh). I think mine comes down mostly to design. I’m not a genius on that, I try to do my best with Canva, but I really want to go self-hosted and get a revamp on my branding, which I feel is all over the place.
However, I know that I’m doing my best. I know I am improving and comparing my reviews and posts to 3 months ago is astonishing. So I’ll get there. I’ll take my time, but I will.
What 😭 you’re way too sweet Catarina, thank you so much ah 😭 to be honest, I’m far from being a genius at designing and branding and I am so, so thankful for my sister @nyxcorner and for Kat who did so much of my graphics, both have made this blog a little more, branded lately and I’m so thankful for that. Canva allows you to do amazing things though and if you’re looking to rebrand a little bit, I’m certain you’ll do amazing things, too. These things take a little while to come together, but it’s so satisfying when they do. There’s always room to improve things, but it’s also so important to remind ourselves of where we started and how we’ve improved already, too 🙂
Your blog is amazing, Catarina and I always love reading your content ❤ ❤
This is exactly what I’ve been needing to hear! I was putting off so many things I wanted to do because I was comparing myself to other book bloggers/content creators. I finally put things in to motion thanks to so many wonderful and encouraging people, but I still think to “will it be good enough.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think we really are our own worst critics, at least I know I am hahaha. Even if we could always think of new things to improve, to be better, we’re already improving every day, little by little 🙂
I’m so happy that you have been putting things in motion and I hope this will give you motivation and confidence, too! You’re doing amazing 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
Such a wonderful post 🙂 Also, this gif of Hitchcock and Scully totally warmed my heart hehe… Keep up the good work!
Aww thank you so much Clem!! ❤ I love them ahah 🙂
I love this post so much, especially because I always get pissed off when people say “don’t compare yourself to others” like it’s so easy to do. In reality, it’s not because everyone has something that someone else wants. One instance for me was when I was proud of my recent follower growth, but then I looked at the number of people who actually liked my posts and they were startlingly few. I just think that we should always remind ourselves that we will never have everything we want, and this post was a big, giant reminder, so thank you ♥️♥️♥️ I agree with all of your advice, and I honestly have nothing to add. I love the gifs from tv shoes you used too!!
Agree! It’s not so easy to shut that little voice in our heads and to stop comparing ourselves to others. It’s only human to do that, but it’s so important to remember that we are all different and have different journeys, too ❤
Thank you so, SO much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I’m definitely guilty of being jealous of other bloggers, or comparing my blog to theirs, but for the most part, I try to remind myself that I’m doing what I love. Yes, I want to grow and change, but I don’t want to stress too much about it! Great post. 🙂
-Lauren
http://www.shootingstarsmag.net
That’s the right mindset, yay! You’re doing amazing Lauren, thank you for the reminder. You’re so right, we do what we love and that’s what maters the most ❤
Thank you so much!! ❤
Ahh.. this was a lovely post Marie!! 💕 and I can definitely relate to comparing myself to others. I just do it and it’s horrible. So I love your list of how to stop it– it is very inspiring. Because you’re right there is only one version of you and your blog and it has a whole bunch of its own strength that make it what it is!! I think it is important to be proud of your blog even if it can feel hard some days. And I try to celebrate the little achievements too– to remind myself that I am making progress. If I am feeling down I focus on what I enjoy like how the book blogging community engages and how excited they are about books. And I love writing posts.
I love that you said you should use other blogs to inspire because that’s wonderful and you can definitely learn things from others and enjoy their creative content!!
Wonderful post!! 💕
Oh thank you so, so, so much, I’m so happy this could inspire you! It’s so important to remind ourselves of the little achievements and celebrate all the small and big accomplishments, too ❤ We're all making progress and we're loving what we do, that's what matters the most 😀
Thank you so much!! ❤
