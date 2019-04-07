How I became obsessed with books

Hello there! How are you guys? How was March? Mine was pretty good. Work has been busy but it’s been very productive. I also made great memories with my lovely family. And…I went to Disneyland Paris for a weekend! It was sunny and magical even if there was WAY too many people.
We are already well into April and…it’s my birthday month! God, I feel so old. Can we stop time already?! Anyway… to celebrate I’ve decided to do a little throwback on my life as reader. How the hell did I become SO obsessed with books?!
🌪 JUST LIKE MAMA
My mom has always been a big reader so there were always books lying around in the house. But when I was a child, I didn’t read a lot. I mean, I read little children books, comics and even mangas but that’s about it. I read what I was supposed to read for school and…yeah, it wasn’t that interesting. It was French classics and I was NOT impressed, haha!
🌪 LET’S GO TO HOGWARTS
I think my passion for books really blossomed when I started high school. I remember that they were making lots of movies based on books and it made me want to read them. I remember being obsessed with Harry Potter! It was THE book that really got me into reading and made me realize that reading is actually FUN! I couldn’t wait for the French translation of the next book to come out so I started reading in English. I was way too impatient, that’s how it all started I guess. I never looked back and to this day, I’m still reading exclusively in English.
At the time, I was really into Twilight, oh my…can you feel the shame?! I actually brought that HUGE 700-pages-long book to school. My bag was so heavy but no regrets, that’s the life of a true reader! I loved fantasy stories when I was a teenager, I guess I saw it as a escape from reality or something.
I fell in love with Uglies, its world-building, characters and writing. I read that series more than once and that’s how I discovered my one true love : dystopia stories.
🌪 HELLO, I’M A MARSHMALLOW
As I went to college, I still read but not very much. I was busy with school and friends, it wasn’t my priority. I got back to it when I finished school and wasn’t working for a little while. Suddenly, I had all the time in the world to read. That’s the silver lining of being jobless, haha! I registered to Goodreads and well, HELLO BEAUTIFUL BOOKS (what a wonderful website, isn’t it?). I got into contemporary and left out dystopia, I needed happy endings.
When I started working, I didn’t stop reading. I found my way back to dystopia and added contemporary to my favorite genres. I tried to read one after the other to keep it interesting and keep the boredom at bay. I read on the train going back to my parent’s house on the weekends and before going to bed. It was relaxing, always a pleasure and never a burden.
🌪 IT’S MY SISTER’S FAULT
My sister started book blogging and everything kind of accelerated. Suddenly my TBR was HUGE, book bloggers were recommending her books and publishers sending her some. I started writing once a month on her blog and I discovered more books every day. It was raining books! I went from reading one book every two weeks to one book per week and I regret absolutely nothing. Thank YOU!
🌪 A TRUE BOOKAHOLIC
Today, I’ve never been SO into reading. All those words, all those characters, all those worlds…we say that a reader lives a thousand lives before he dies and the ones who never reads lives only once, and you know what? It never felt more true. Keep on reading folks!
.How did YOU become obsessed with books? Was there a turning point in your life?
How did your passion evolve through time? What do you think you would be doing with all your free time if you weren’t reading?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
14 thoughts on “How I became obsessed with books”
I love learning how people get in to readings. It’s interesting that I didn’t read much in university either. There are just too many distractions!
The book that really sparked my passion for reading was The Outsiders. I read it in 8th grade and after that I was hooked.
Yeah, way too many distractions and a whole new world to get used to! I don’t think we’re the only ones who didn’t read a lot in college. Awesome! Thanks for sharing, I’m always curious to know which book got people into reading 😊
Thank you for this post! I love reading these little insights into how people became who they are today. 🙂
Neither of my parents are readers but I am a huge bookaholic. I remember becoming obsessed when I was 6 years old, after I picked up a Mythology book that was way above my reading level. I was always ahead of my classes when it came to reading after that, reading Harry Potter at 7 and then branching out to so many other series.
I can’t imagine my life without books! There was a period however that I stopped reading for two years. I started to dance more during that period of time and began to watch way more anime!
Aww, thank you so so much for your kind words. I’m happy you enjoyed my post, I had fun writing it 😊 It’s so great that you got into reading on your own. When family members don’t really read, reading is not always the first thing children choose to do to have fun! Yaaay to Harry Potter 😍😍 Same here, my life would be kind of empty without all of my books! Yeah…I think there is always a time when reading is not the priority. Thank you for stopping by and sharing your story 😘😘
Happy birthday! Stephen King started my reading obsession. I only read school books until I discovered his stuff when I was 11 years old. I discovered Harry Potter around the same time and then got obsessed with those. I feel like I spent most of my life waiting for the next Harry Potter book to come out.
Thank you 😘 That’s awesome! Thank you for sharing, I’m always curious to know which book got people into reading 😊 Yaaay to Harry Potter! I’m always surprised to hear that SO many people got into reading thanks to Harry Potter, JK Rowling can be proud I think 😊 Haha, same here! I felt so empty when I finished the last book 😭
Hahahah well, it’s nice to know you can explain it 😉
All jokes aside, I think a lot of us can relate with bookish family members and Howgarts ♥♥
Haha, yeees! 😉 Yaaay 💞💞 Thanks for stopping by 😘
Absolutely love this! Great post, your love of reading shines through. Like you, I love to read and I really hope my love of books will pass onto my daughter.
Happy reading!
Thank you, I’m so happy you enjoyed it 😊 That’s so sweet, I’ll keep my fingers crossed 😉 Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
Mine started with children’s books in school kinda like you 🙂 i was the only reader in my family so that was something I got into on my own. Luckily my husband reads fantasy and sci-fi so that helps too. Great post and happy birthday this month!
That’s awesome to have someone to share your passion with 😊 Thank you so so much 😘😘
Happy Birthday month 😊!
Goodreads truly is a wonderful website! Before I was REALLY obsessed with reading, that’s where I got all my book recommendations (the Goodreads Choice Awards nominees and winners are my favorite shelves to lurk on). Just like you, writing about books on my blog definitely solidified the obsession 😁.
Thank you so much 😊 Yeeees, Goodreads is awesome! 😍 Totally, and I don’t think it’s going to end any day soon haha 😁
