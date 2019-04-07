How I became obsessed with books

Hello there! How are you guys? How was March? Mine was pretty good. Work has been busy but it’s been very productive. I also made great memories with my lovely family. And…I went to Disneyland Paris for a weekend! It was sunny and magical even if there was WAY too many people.

We are already well into April and…it’s my birthday month! God, I feel so old. Can we stop time already?! Anyway… to celebrate I’ve decided to do a little throwback on my life as reader. How the hell did I become SO obsessed with books?!

🌪 JUST LIKE MAMA

My mom has always been a big reader so there were always books lying around in the house. But when I was a child, I didn’t read a lot. I mean, I read little children books, comics and even mangas but that’s about it. I read what I was supposed to read for school and…yeah, it wasn’t that interesting. It was French classics and I was NOT impressed, haha!

🌪 LET’S GO TO HOGWARTS

I think my passion for books really blossomed when I started high school. I remember that they were making lots of movies based on books and it made me want to read them. I remember being obsessed with Harry Potter! It was THE book that really got me into reading and made me realize that reading is actually FUN! I couldn’t wait for the French translation of the next book to come out so I started reading in English. I was way too impatient, that’s how it all started I guess. I never looked back and to this day, I’m still reading exclusively in English.

At the time, I was really into Twilight, oh my…can you feel the shame?! I actually brought that HUGE 700-pages-long book to school. My bag was so heavy but no regrets, that’s the life of a true reader! I loved fantasy stories when I was a teenager, I guess I saw it as a escape from reality or something.

I fell in love with Uglies, its world-building, characters and writing. I read that series more than once and that’s how I discovered my one true love : dystopia stories.

🌪 HELLO, I’M A MARSHMALLOW

As I went to college, I still read but not very much. I was busy with school and friends, it wasn’t my priority. I got back to it when I finished school and wasn’t working for a little while. Suddenly, I had all the time in the world to read. That’s the silver lining of being jobless, haha! I registered to Goodreads and well, HELLO BEAUTIFUL BOOKS (what a wonderful website, isn’t it?). I got into contemporary and left out dystopia, I needed happy endings.

When I started working, I didn’t stop reading. I found my way back to dystopia and added contemporary to my favorite genres. I tried to read one after the other to keep it interesting and keep the boredom at bay. I read on the train going back to my parent’s house on the weekends and before going to bed. It was relaxing, always a pleasure and never a burden.

🌪 IT’S MY SISTER’S FAULT

My sister started book blogging and everything kind of accelerated. Suddenly my TBR was HUGE, book bloggers were recommending her books and publishers sending her some. I started writing once a month on her blog and I discovered more books every day. It was raining books! I went from reading one book every two weeks to one book per week and I regret absolutely nothing. Thank YOU!

🌪 A TRUE BOOKAHOLIC

Today, I’ve never been SO into reading. All those words, all those characters, all those worlds…we say that a reader lives a thousand lives before he dies and the ones who never reads lives only once, and you know what? It never felt more true. Keep on reading folks!

.How did YOU become obsessed with books? Was there a turning point in your life?

How did your passion evolve through time? What do you think you would be doing with all your free time if you weren’t reading?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

