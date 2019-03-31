Monthly wrap-up – March 2019

Hi friends, happy soon-to-be April! Some things have changed here on the blog, design-wise!! I am way too excited about it ahhh. You might have noticed it already or/and will notice it a little bit in this post, on the blog itself and more. Okay, more on this later on, let’s get started on what happened this March.
Once again, I was excited to be March and once again, it has been disappointing. I feel like I’ve been ranting a little bit in that part of my wrap-ups lately, but it’s been a stupidly, mental-health challenging last 8 months and I guess I’m allowed to rant a little bit, too. I had an exciting weekend away planned and fate decided for me to fall sick and ruin it, so that was fun.
Otherwise, it’s been the usual working – commuting – reading – blogging routine. On a more positive side, sunshine has decided to show up and it’s been a little spring-like lately where I live, which has done wonders for my mental health a little bit in these last weeks. I’m like a plant, really, I live with the sunshine okay.
And I like April. Let’s hope April will be nice and good.
I seem to have read a little less this month, I’m not sure why, but I’m still ahead on my Goodreads challenge and… well, I’m enjoying the books I’m reading for the most part so that really matters more than a number, right? I can’t help but be anxious and want to read all the books all at once, at times.
📖 Books I read
ONCE&FUTURE ☂️ This gender-bent Arthur retelling sounded incredibly promising and, if the diverse, badass cast of characters was indeed, great, I was a little disappointed overall. 📖 read my full review
WE SET THE DARK ON FIRE ☂️ I AM GOING TO BE SCREAMING ABOUT THIS BOOK FOREVER I LOVED IT SO MUCH AND PLEASE READ IT OKAY. I can’t be coherent here I’m sorry I loved this so muuuuuuuuch.
THE NEAR WITCH ☂️ I have been loving everything Schwab writes and I was thrilled to read her debut. I loved the atmosphere, but ended up a little disappointed by the romance. 📖 read my full review
COLD DAY IN THE SUN ☂️ A sweet, adorable contemporary with a badass main character I grew to love and a soft, realistic romance, too. That was a lot of fun!
THE DEVOURING GRAY ☂️ This was SO atmospheric and strange and creepy and definitely a strong debut with squad goals. I loved the characters a lot, too.
IF I’M BEING HONEST ☂️ IT’S OFFICIAL, I am trash for everything these authors write okay. I adored Always, Never Yours, their debut, and loved this one even more. Amazing main character and growth and friendship and family and love and add this to your TBRs.
- Goodreads Challenge: 20/60 books : Still ahead of my goodreads challenge 🔥 🔥
- Year of The Asian Reading Challenge: 2/10 books: I guess I’m on track, but I still need to read more books. GOOD NEWS THOUGH FRIENDS. I’m going to buy Girls of Paper and Fire today. *insert high pitched scream here*
I’m… well, I’m done with my WIP. It feels strange, excting and stressful all at once to have written another draft of that story I’ve been working on for over 4 YEARS now.
Maybe I’ll try to send this draft to some beta readers soon, if I manage to find the guts to do it. I’m way too nervous, but also ready to get some feedback at the same time?!
I’m hoping to maybe try to get to another story or work on something else soon, too. I wanted to participate in Camp NaNo, maybe, but we’re March 31st and I have nothing ready for tomorrow, so that’s probably not a wise idea. Still, I’m definitely going to be working on something else soon, I’m itching to write more and write something different, too.
So… my WIP is done, well this draft is at 80K and in the past month I haven’t been tooooo bad at writing.
- Words written: 5347.
So you might have noticed it, or not at all, but some things have changed on the blog – and a little bit on this monthly wrap-up, too ! About over a month ago, I decided to change things up, inspired by my friend Kat’s series of blog posts about branding and… thanks to her talent and her brand new design shop, here we are! New graphics overall for the blog that you’ll see here and there thanks to her and I am so, so happy and grateful. I hope you like it as much as I do!
☂️ Check out my friend Kat’s design shop and services!
Special mention to my sister that worked on brand new featured images for ALL of my upcoming posts, this monthly wrap-up image included! Some posts are going to have little changes here and there as they come next month, hope you’ll like them!
Other than that, it’s been an okay month overall on the blog with… A LOT OF BOOKS. I have never reviewed THAT many books in a month on the blog, I’m astonished as I’m doing this wrap-up to see that. I kind of did a lot of mini and bullet reviews, but still…. look at ALL THE BOOKS.
📖 Book reviews
Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.
💻 Book blogging
📚 Book discussions
📝 Book Tags & Awards
💬 Author Features
I still have a lot of exciting author features planned out for next month, as well as a couple ideas of blog posts here and there that I hope I can get to write and that you will enjoy. Other than that, I’m still perpetually late on reviews, a little stressed out about interacting, but I’m hoping to just continue try to relax and enjoy it all.
I feel like I have been slacking a little bit when it comes to blog hopping and especially saving blog posts I loved this month, but between falling sick and trying to take more breaks for myself, too, well… I guess that’s just life. I still have posts for you, friends, don’t you worry, you can’t stop me for too long!
📚 Books & Reading
- Rita @ Bookish Rita talks about Tiring Out a Genre or Trope & How to Get Back Into It
- Briana @ Pages Unbound asks: Do You Hype Books That You Haven’t Read?
- Aline @ Fully Booked celebrated her birthday and shared 17 wishes about books, publishing and the bookish community
- Taasia @ Librae Paints Pages shares feat. 12 Feminist Books You Should Definitely Check Out
- Xandra @ Starry Sky Books asks us: What do you think about spoilers?
- Noémie @ Tempest of Books shares why she mostly read ebooks
💻 Book Blogging
- Lauren @ Wonderless Reviews shares amazing tips: Using Canva to Pretty Up Your Blog Design (+ FREE RESOURCES!!!) – wonderless reviews
- Pam @ Reverie Society also shares some tips about bookstagram : How to get started with the right foot on #bookstagram
- Vicky @ Vicky Who Reads put together an incredible blog post: Blogger + Author Interaction Etiquette Survey Responses: Answers from the Book Bloggers’ Perspectives (2019)
- Nicole @ Feed Your Fiction Addiction tells us all about the Challenge of Running a Successful Meme (or Challenge!)
- Aurora shares her thoughts on: 6 Reasons I’ll Follow Your Blog
- Ju @ Paper Blots tells us all the Things That Book Bloggers Shouldn’t Feel Bad For
- The Bibliotheque wrote an amazing post you ALL should read: Here’s the truth about getting ARCs outside the US or UK for #InternationalBookBloggers
Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!
How was March for you? Anything exciting happened? Is spring/fall coming soon where you live?
What were your latest favorite books this month? Also, aerm, what do you think of my new graphics? Tell me everything in comments!
20 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – March 2019”
I’m completely in love with your blog’s new design! I mean, I already loved it, but now it’s so cute and unique! It really is all about the tiny details!
I’m sorry March was a disappointment for you. I was holding high expectations too, being my birthday month and all, but workload and general tiredness about everything around me ruined it sometimes. I completely relate to being a plant! haha I live for the sun, and I’ve been slightly happier since it decided to come out more!
It’s so wonderful you’ve finished your WIP! I understand it might be scary to put it out there, but maybe taking that next step and talk to some beta readers might take you to a great path, who knows?
I only managed to read two books this month, which is disheartening, since I thought I was going so well this year and reading so much, but I loved them both, so it’s alright! Same goes for you – quality over quantity 🙂
Happy April ❤
Oh Marta thank you so, so so so so much, this means a lot that you enjoy it! ❤
and HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY!! I'm so sorry March was a little bit of a disappointment for you as well, but I'm glad the sun is on your side, too. We all need a little sunshine to make us happier ❤
Thank you so much! I hope it will, for now I'm too nervous to think about reaching out, but I'm definitely thinking about it. I'm scared it's terrible hahaha.
I'm glad you enjoyed your reads, quality over quantity, you're so right! I hope you'll have a lovely April! Sending you love ❤
Marie your blog looks STUNNING! Everything about is just WOW. I love this design so much because you’re still on brand but everything looks 10* better. I read The Devouring Gray this month and 1 starred it which is like WHAT?! But i just felt so let down by it and bored? And it was one of my most anticipated!! I’m so glad that you’re starting Girls of Paper and Fire I HOPE YOU LOVE IT!!! and I’m so proud of you for finishing your WIP. And I know it’s so scary to share something you’ve worked so hard on but we’re here to support you!! My only 5 star of March was The Boy Who Steals Houses – which was somehow better than ATPN and just agh! It’s so rare for me to 5 star contemporaries but this was SO good. I’m still freaking out about your design!!
Oh oh oh thank you SO much ahhh I’m going to cry, you’re too sweet, I’m so happy you love it! ❤ ❤
Oh damn, I'm so sad you were disappointed by The Devouring Gray, it's so frustrating when your most anticipated books don't deliver. I hope your next reads will be / have been better ❤
I'm SO excited and so nervous to read Girls of Paper and Fire… I hope I'll enjoy it 🙂
Thank you so much, this means a lot! When I finally get the guts to do it, I might send it to some beta readers haha. 🙂
I'm so glad you liked The Boy Who Steals Houses, can't wait to read that one!
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, I hope you'll have an April as awesome as you are ❤
I always find there is something about April that is special. I guess it is when it finally starts to feel like spring. I hope it treats you better than March!
Agree 🙂 Fingers crossed! Thank you, Kristin! 🙂
I’m so glad to hear you liked We Set the Dark on Fire! I haven’t been able to get to it yet but I really want to, f/f speculative fiction is always something I’m looking for. The Devouring Gray is another I hope to read soon (in April if I can), “atmospheric and strange and creepy” is exactly my thing and also the best kind of contemporary fantasy.
And I love the new graphics, they’re so cute!!
I hope you’ll love We Set the Dark On Fire as much as I did, I adore it so much ahhh. ❤
The devouring gray was quite great, too, I found it really intriguing from beginning to end. I hope you'll like it 🙂
Thank you ahh, so happy you enjoy them! Thank you so much and I hope you'll have a lovely April 🙂
I enjoyed this round up! Great month, Marie! Can’t wait to see what you share next month–I really do love your author features! Also, it’s so cool that you share other book bloggers’ posts!
Oh thank you so, so much, it means a lot! 🙂
And of course, always happy to spread some love for the community!
Thank you! I hope you’ll have a lovely month 🙂
Omg your icons are so cuuuute! I love the lady with the umbrella so much. And the one with the rain boots! You had such a great reading month! If I’m being honest sounds amazing, I think I’ll pick it up this summer. Also, amazing blog posts this month — your author features are my favorites 🌻
Awww thank you, so happy you like them, thank you so much 😀
I can’t wait for you to read If I’m Being Honest, I loved it SO much, I hope you will too 🙂
Oh thank you, it means so much that you enjoy the author features, I’m having such a fun time with them ❤
I hope April will be amazing for you!
Congratulations on your WIP! And great graphics by the way!
Thank you so much!! 🙂
I wish it was spring where I live. It snowed yesterday. If you’re enjoying your books, it doesn’t matter how many you read. Congrats on being ahead on your Goodreads challenge. Have a great April!
Oh damn, I’m sending some warmth and sunshine your way, hoping spring comes around soon! ❤
Thank you so much! 🙂
OHHH I love the new designs !!
Of course eh … omg that sucks – dad had a week off work as “vacation” and he was sick too (still is, influenza- can take like 2-3weeks still to heal.. try not to be sick with that *aherm*)
Yay for spring weather though !! it’s supposed to be SIXTEEN DEGREES here today, but of course im working (3-9) AND my head is killing me. so merp. but i’m so glad it’s not as cold as usual and finger crossed no more snow now that ours is finally almost gone all the way.
Oh thank you Kristina, so happy you like it 🙂
Oh no, I hope you’ll feel better soon, sending you tons of healthy vibes x and fingers crossed the snow will go away soon for you, too! ❤
Happy almost April, Marie! I’m so sorry March wasn’t the best month for you, but I’m hoping this one is better, sending you all the love and hugs. ❤ Congrats on your writing successes this month! And yay for being ahead of your Goodreads challenge. 🙂 I also LOVE all your new design, it looks so so so beautiful, ahhhh!! ❤
Thank you so much, Olivia! ❤ I'm so happy you like it, thank you ahhh ❤ ❤
Wishing you all the best for April! ❤
