Monthly wrap-up – March 2019

Hi friends, happy soon-to-be April! Some things have changed here on the blog, design-wise!! I am way too excited about it ahhh. You might have noticed it already or/and will notice it a little bit in this post, on the blog itself and more. Okay, more on this later on, let’s get started on what happened this March.

Once again, I was excited to be March and once again, it has been disappointing. I feel like I’ve been ranting a little bit in that part of my wrap-ups lately, but it’s been a stupidly, mental-health challenging last 8 months and I guess I’m allowed to rant a little bit, too. I had an exciting weekend away planned and fate decided for me to fall sick and ruin it, so that was fun.

Otherwise, it’s been the usual working – commuting – reading – blogging routine. On a more positive side, sunshine has decided to show up and it’s been a little spring-like lately where I live, which has done wonders for my mental health a little bit in these last weeks. I’m like a plant, really, I live with the sunshine okay.

And I like April. Let’s hope April will be nice and good.

I seem to have read a little less this month, I’m not sure why, but I’m still ahead on my Goodreads challenge and… well, I’m enjoying the books I’m reading for the most part so that really matters more than a number, right? I can’t help but be anxious and want to read all the books all at once, at times.

📖 Books I read

ONCE&FUTURE ☂️ This gender-bent Arthur retelling sounded incredibly promising and, if the diverse, badass cast of characters was indeed, great, I was a little disappointed overall. 📖 read my full review

WE SET THE DARK ON FIRE ☂️ I AM GOING TO BE SCREAMING ABOUT THIS BOOK FOREVER I LOVED IT SO MUCH AND PLEASE READ IT OKAY. I can’t be coherent here I’m sorry I loved this so muuuuuuuuch.

THE NEAR WITCH ☂️ I have been loving everything Schwab writes and I was thrilled to read her debut. I loved the atmosphere, but ended up a little disappointed by the romance. 📖 read my full review

COLD DAY IN THE SUN ☂️ A sweet, adorable contemporary with a badass main character I grew to love and a soft, realistic romance, too. That was a lot of fun!



THE DEVOURING GRAY ☂️ This was SO atmospheric and strange and creepy and definitely a strong debut with squad goals. I loved the characters a lot, too.

IF I’M BEING HONEST ☂️ IT’S OFFICIAL, I am trash for everything these authors write okay. I adored Always, Never Yours, their debut, and loved this one even more. Amazing main character and growth and friendship and family and love and add this to your TBRs.

Goodreads Challenge: 20/60 books : Still ahead of my goodreads challenge 🔥 🔥

20/60 books : Still ahead of my goodreads challenge 🔥 🔥 Year of The Asian Reading Challenge : 2/10 books: I guess I’m on track, but I still need to read more books. GOOD NEWS THOUGH FRIENDS. I’m going to buy Girls of Paper and Fire today. *insert high pitched scream here*

I’m… well, I’m done with my WIP. It feels strange, excting and stressful all at once to have written another draft of that story I’ve been working on for over 4 YEARS now.

Maybe I’ll try to send this draft to some beta readers soon, if I manage to find the guts to do it. I’m way too nervous, but also ready to get some feedback at the same time?!

I’m hoping to maybe try to get to another story or work on something else soon, too. I wanted to participate in Camp NaNo, maybe, but we’re March 31st and I have nothing ready for tomorrow, so that’s probably not a wise idea. Still, I’m definitely going to be working on something else soon, I’m itching to write more and write something different, too.

So… my WIP is done, well this draft is at 80K and in the past month I haven’t been tooooo bad at writing.

Words written: 5347.



So you might have noticed it, or not at all, but some things have changed on the blog – and a little bit on this monthly wrap-up, too ! About over a month ago, I decided to change things up, inspired by my friend Kat’s series of blog posts about branding and… thanks to her talent and her brand new design shop, here we are! New graphics overall for the blog that you’ll see here and there thanks to her and I am so, so happy and grateful. I hope you like it as much as I do!

Special mention to my sister that worked on brand new featured images for ALL of my upcoming posts, this monthly wrap-up image included! Some posts are going to have little changes here and there as they come next month, hope you’ll like them!

Other than that, it’s been an okay month overall on the blog with… A LOT OF BOOKS. I have never reviewed THAT many books in a month on the blog, I’m astonished as I’m doing this wrap-up to see that. I kind of did a lot of mini and bullet reviews, but still…. look at ALL THE BOOKS.

📖 Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

💻 Book blogging

📚 Book discussions

📝 Book Tags & Awards

💬 Author Features

I still have a lot of exciting author features planned out for next month, as well as a couple ideas of blog posts here and there that I hope I can get to write and that you will enjoy. Other than that, I’m still perpetually late on reviews, a little stressed out about interacting, but I’m hoping to just continue try to relax and enjoy it all.

I feel like I have been slacking a little bit when it comes to blog hopping and especially saving blog posts I loved this month, but between falling sick and trying to take more breaks for myself, too, well… I guess that’s just life. I still have posts for you, friends, don’t you worry, you can’t stop me for too long!

Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!



How was March for you? Anything exciting happened? Is spring/fall coming soon where you live?



What were your latest favorite books this month? Also, aerm, what do you think of my new graphics? Tell me everything in comments!



