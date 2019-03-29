Mini #novel19s Reviews: You’d Be Mine, Opposite of Always, Small Town Hearts

Hi friends, happy Friday! I hope you’ve all been doing well.

I have been a little late on reviewing all the books I’ve read and, if I don’t want, nor can review every single book that I read, today, I have decided to come back with a new edition of mini reviews to review more than one book. These all are wonderful, young adult contemporary debut that had my heart from page one and that I added to my TBR, somehow knowing I would love them and… I’m so happy to say that I was right.

All of these books are 2019 debuts and… well, damn, this year will be amazing, I can feel it.

There are no spoilers in these reviews.

You’d Be Mine, Erin Hahn

You’d Be Mine is exactly the kind of contemporary book that I love. It seems like it will be this soft, sweet, adorable book, yet when you get into it, you realize it actually packs a LOT of emotions and harsh topics just as well and I loved it SO much.

Told in two POV, I really enjoyed Annie and Clay’s stories as individuals and as they came together, too, these two lovers of country music, Clay the superstar and Annie, reluctant to follow her parents’ footsteps into the spotlight. They’re both characters battling with their past, their own demons, finding ways to grow and fight back alone and, together too. I adored them individually and together as a couple and SWOON, they had such amazing chemistry.

The music setting, concerts, country music, travelling and everything else really got my heart too and made me want to sing along with them, go on tour with them and, in these harsh, complicated, realistic moments they had to deal with real life, hug them, too. Heartwarming, adorable, beautiful, promising debut. I’ll be looking forward to everything Erin Hahn writes next.

💬 For more about the book, musical inspirations and about the author, check out my interview with Erin Hahn!

My rating : 4,5 drops !

Thank you to Wednesday Books, MacMillan International for the ARC of this book. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating. Trigger warnings: drinking, drug abuse, blood, death of parents, mention of suicide, dead bodies. Diversity: One main character is Puerto Rican (Jason), one side-character is in a f/f relationship.

Opposite of Always, Justin A. Reynolds

Opposite of Always sounded like the kind of book I’d fall in love with: a boy falling in love, hard, only to lose her… then finding himself reliving their first meeting, over and over again as he tries and fails to save her. Heartbreaking? Yes. Count me in, I thought.

Jack was such a great main character, one I’ll forever have fond feelings of. His narration, down to earth, funny and endearing, made me smile more than once and made me grow fond of him immediately. The way he cared, the way he never, ever gave up, made me root for him and for Kate, too, as we followed their relationship building up over and over again, making me fall for them every time.

Despite the synopsis, this book leaves a big, big place to parents and to friendships, something that I deeply appreciated, too. I adored the friendships, how complex they were, how realistically they were painted, too. I also loved how present the parents were, how adorable they were together, just as well. The only thing that made me drop a star is the fact that I wasn’t entirely satisfied with the ending of the book, but still… if you’re looking for a book with amazing, diverse characters, a book to smile, laugh and cry, I 200% recommend this one.

My rating : 4 drops!

A million thanks to HarperCollins, Katherine Tegen Books & Edelweiss for sending me a digital ARC of this book. this did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating. Trigger warnings: absent parents, sick cell disease, racism, a number of scenes are set at a hospital, death of a loved one. Diversity: the cast of characters is mostly POC. Franny is Puerto Rican, Jillian is from Côte d’Ivoire.

Small Town Hearts, Lillie Vale

Small Town Hearts is one of these books I’m thinking back on, months after I read and… I’m just feeling HAPPY about it and, friends, this is the best feeling.



The entire setting of this book was made for a marshmallow like me. The small town, sea-side, colorful houses, bike rides and sandcastles just… made me so, so happy and dreaming of summer in the middle of winter and the café setting, the cakes, baking and everything else just warmed my heart and my belly as I got really hungry okay. Read this with snacks.

Babe is such a great main character, too, I absolutely loved how she grew and found herself on her own in this story. She had always been part of a trio, surrounded by her friends and as her friends will set off to college, everything will inevitably change. I loved how she slowly found herself, I loved how complex the friendships were as they fell apart and reconstructed. The romance had my heart as it slowly built and grew and made me swoon and Levi was adorable and ugh, I loved this. Definitely recommending it if you’re looking for a soft, sweet, adorable summery kind of book to read.

💬 For more about the book, inspirations and CAKE, friends, read my interview with the author, Lillie Vale!

My rating : 4,5 drops!

A million thanks to Swoon Reads & MacMillan International for sending me an ARC of this book. this did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating. Trigger warnings: manipulative friendship, mention of casual drug usage (weed, not shown on the page), alcohol consumption (on page), alcohol abuse. Diversity: bisexual main character.

Did you read any of these books? Do you want to?

Did you read some 2019 debuts just yet and if so, which one(s) were your favorites so far? Let me know in comments!



