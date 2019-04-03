15 young adult book recommendations for this spring

Hi friends, happy Wednesday! Spring is here in the Northern Hemisphere and where I live and, to be completely honest with you, I couldn’t be happier. I adore spring with all of my heart and I don’t know, I’m just happier when the sun shines, flowers are blooming and trees are all pink-colored it makes me want to dance.

Spring reminds me, obviously, of adorable contemporary books, but of many other things just as well. Spring reminds me of the world living again, being reborn, of stricking matches and blooming revolutions and the sparks of the first romances. Spring reminds me of these moments when you find yourself and of coming of age stories, too.

So that’s exactly what I’m going to be recommending, here, books I adored with these exact themes! I hope you’ll enjoy my small list and, as always, you can add them all to your TBRs by clicking on the book covers.

I’m not forgetting you, Southern Hemisphere headed to the Fall season, at all and let me hope these recommendations work out well for you, too!

🌸 My Spring Reads Recommendations

☂️Finding yourself and your roots

In Search of Us, Ava Dellaira

Why I recommend it 🔎 This book was an incredible surprise, it’s a story about a girl looking for her father, trying to find her roots, it’s a story where past and present mix perfectly, a multigenerational story that made me both happy and emotional and it certainly needs way more hype.

📖 read my review

The Astonishing Color of After, Emily X.R. Pan

Why I recommend it 🔎 This was one of my most anticipated reads of last year and it did not disappoint. It wasn’t an easy read, but it was so, so beautiful to see the main character finding her roots. I wanted to sob by the end of it all and I 200% recommend it.

📖 read my review

Girl Against The Universe, Paula Stokes

Why I recommend it 🔎 This was one of my favorite books of last year. I adored Macguire, the main character of the story. She believes she is bad luck and deals with anxiety and PTSD, yet she was such an incredible character to root for and I loved her character growth so, so much.

📖 read my review

☂️Blooming romances

Everything Leads To You, Nina LaCour

Why I recommend it 🔎 Everything Leads To You was such a wonderful surprise. I loved how it took us behind the scenes of movies and set decoration and these characters…. This has a super cute f/f love story, strong friendships and adorable parents, too and this book cover just reminds me of spring.

📖 read my review

Heartstopper, Alice Oseman

Why I recommend it 🔎 It’s no secret that I adore everything Alice Oseman writes. Heartstopper is her webcomic and it is one of the cutest stories I’ve ever read, the blooming romance between Nick and Charlie making my heart burst every time all over again. A perfect spring read.

📖 read my review

The Statistical Probability of Love At First Sight, Jennifer E. Smith

Why I recommend it 🔎 This book certainly is one of these romances I loved and that would be absolutely perfect for spring time, too, a sweet, adorable blooming romance between two characters, with a side of family issues and a lot of adorableness, too.

📖 read my review

☂️ Complex friendships & families

Far From The Tree, Robin Benway

Why I recommend it 🔎 This book cover makes me, for some reason, think of spring but that’s not why I would recommend it on this list – well, not only. This little gem is about finding yourself and parts of yourself, it’s about family and siblings and it’s a story that will make you want to hug people and be happy and spring is about that, too.

📖 read my review

Our Year of Maybe, Rachel Lynn Solomon

Why I recommend it 🔎 This was one of my latest coups de coeur (look at me being all French all of a sudden) and I feel like it would be an amazing spring read, too. It’s about friendship and all-consuming friendships, about finding yourself outside of who you are with these people, it’s about growing up and growing overall and these characters, that ending, everything about this book is perfection. I cried okay.

📖 read my review

☂️ Books to give you all of the emotions

Before I Fall, Lauren Oliver

Why I recommend it 🔎 I feel like Before I Fall would be an interesting read for spring time, as it’s about, somehow, finding and questioning who you are and who you could be and this sounds like a seasonal read? I had such a great time reading this book, too okay so I want to recommend it.

Opposite of Always, Justin A. Reynolds

Why I recommend it 🔎 While we’re on the topic of being reborn, a little similarily but also completely differently from Before I Fall, I’d definitely recommend Opposite of Always. This adorable book made me go through all the emotions, from laughter to tears and this book would be a perfect spring read.

📖 read my review

The Beauty That Remains, Ashley Woodfolk

Why I recommend it 🔎 Okay so if you’re looking for a good cry this season, I’d definitely recommend The Beauty That Remains because it made me want to sob in the first few pages. It’s a beautiful, heartbreaking story about grief, with characters I grew to love and care for.

📖 read my review

The Sky Is Everywhere, Jandy Nelson

Why I recommend it 🔎 Not sure why, spring does not make me want to cry but this book does. Yet, if it’s also a book dealing with grief, it’s also about growing and learning to live on and, somehow, these themes perfectly feel in sync with the season.

📖 read my review

☂️The first sparks of revolutions

We Set The Dark On Fire, Tehlor Kay Mejia

Why I recommend it 🔎 My first non-contemporary of the list! Spring-time reminds me of flowers blooming and revolutions brewing and this book feels just like that, the beginning of a spark. I LOVE this book with all of my heart and the characters, the underlying tension, the start of a romance and ughhh read this no matter what please.

The Fever King, Victoria Lee

Why I recommend it 🔎 Another recent and favorite of mine, also perfectly fitting into the revolution theme. I loved Noam’s growth in this story and how, slowly but surely he realizes the schemes, the truth about the people around him and this was such an incredible book.

📖 read my review

An Ember in the Ashes, Sabaa Tahir

Why I recommend it 🔎 This sounds like the perfect book going with the themes of revolutions and the sparks of a revolution. Also this was one freaking badass first book in the series and you should all read it. I’m not okay when I think about it, because ahhh all the things happening ahhh.

📖 read my review

Did you read any of these books? Any book you’d recommend to read for spring time? What are some books that remind you of spring and sunshine?



Do you have any recommendations for me? Let us know in comments!



