Am I a naughty or nice reader and book blogger?

Despite knowing that there is no right and wrong when it comes to reading and blogging, because we all have our own way of doing these kind of things and everything is always alright, well… sometimes I can’t help but wonder if I’m doing things right.

I found an ideal way to answer these questions in the form of a book tag. I was tagged by Beth and Mel back in December to take part in this really fun book tag, helping me decide whether or not I actually am “Naughty or Nice”. This is supposed to be a very Christmas-ssy kind of book tag, but honestly I’m just way to late with all of my tags to actually care about this and… it feels kind of timeless to me anyway? So let’s do this!

Anyone wants to take bets? I’d like to say I’m nice, but realistically, let’s bet on me being half naughty.

📖 Received an ARC and Not Reviewed it

At the moment, I have a couple of ARCs I still can’t believe I have received, if you’re asking me, and they’re waiting in my queue, so… I haven’t read them and therefore haven’t reviewed them either. For now though, I’ve managed to review all of the ARCs I asked and got lucky enough to receive and I plan on continue doing my best with that.

😈 Naughty … but for now!

📖 Have Less than 60% Feedback Rating on NetGalley

I’m actually pretty good at keeping my Feedback Rating okay on NetGalley, because I am doing my best not to go on requesting sprees and click on everything. I have to say that it also helps a lot that, being an international reader, most of the books on NetGalley are on Wish For It, meaning that I can’t even request them and my wishes never come true, so that helps too. At the moment, my ratio is at 77% and well, it’s pretty low for me. I need to do something quiccccccccck.

😇 Nice!

📖Rated a Book on Goodreads and Promised a Full Review was to Come on Your Blog (and Never Did)

Guilty as charged… I’m trying my best to figure out which books I want to review on the blog, but sometimes I just… I forget about one or just end up not feeling like I want to give it a full review for diverse reasons and…. well, the review never comes.

😈 Naughty

📖Folded Down the Page of a Book

This… well, this has happened to me before, like, years and years ago. I regret everything now.

😈 Naughty

📖 Accidentally Spilled on a Book

Oh well that’s something I am always, ALWAYS very careful about, so thankfully that never happened to me. A miracle given that I spend my lunch break reading my books and drink way too much tea around my books just as well.

😇 Nice!

📖DNF-ed a Book this Year

I…. well. I can’t recall the last time I DNF-ed a book, I didn’t in 2019 yet, I never did in the previous years either?! I don’t know who I am, but I’m guessing this is a great thing?

😇 Nice!

📖Brought a Book Purely because it was Pretty with no Intention of Reading it

It is so, so tempting to buy books because of how amazing they look. Let’s be honest, lately we’ve been blessed with some incredible book covers everywhere and I want to own them all and adore them all. Case in point:

Yet, I have never bought a book just because of its cover, despite the temptation, I always want to make sure I want to read the book, too.

😇 Nice!

📖Read Whilst you were Meant to be Doing Something Else (like Homework)

I don’t have homework anymore since I’m adulting (ugh), but I have most likely avoided responsibilities and other things I needed to do to keep on reading my book, so I’m definitely…

😈 Naughty

📖 Skim Read a Book

I’m going to steal Beth’s answer for that one – I sometimes find myself skimming some paragraphs, but not really on purpose, my mind wanders here and there at times. I used to skim read terrible books I had to read in high school, that has happened so….

😈 Naughty

📖 Completely Missed your Goodreads Goal

I’m pretty happy to say that I never missed my Goodreads Goal, but I’m not certain that’s something to brag about, because… well, out of principle and because I don’t want to stress myself out too much, I always try to put a goal I know I will be able to reach without any kind of problem.

😇 Nice!

📖Borrowed a Book and Not Returned it to the Library

I haven’t been to the Library in ages, since I only have one small library where I live and it is packed with French titles and books I am not reading. When I went there though when I was a small little bean, I always returned my books… because I obviously wanted to get more of them. See what that small bean has become.

😇 Nice!

📖 Broke a Book Buying Ban

I don’t know what to answer to that, because… I’ve never really tried to put myself on a Book Buying Ban, so… technically, I never really broke one? I’m definitely careful with what I buy and how much I can buy with my budget, buttttttttttt…. aerm. Does that count?? No? Okay….

😈 Naughty

📖Started a Review, Left it for Ages then Forgot what the Book was About

I actually don’t know what to answer to that one. I do start reviews and forget what the book is about as I draft it, but I never start a review and give up on it once I’ve started writing it. I tend to procrastinate and WAIT for ages before starting a review, then I proceed to hate myself because I’ve forgot everything about the book and what happens, but… well that’s a bit different, so I’m going with…

😇 Nice!

📖Wrote in a Book you Were Reading

If we’re talking about books I had to read for classes… well… this might come as a shock but I used to write in these books a little bit here and there, so…

😈 Naughty

📖Finished a Book and Not Added it to your Goodreads

I tend somehow to procrastinate adding books to Goodreads, sometimes adding that I’ve finished my read 3 days after I’m actually done with it, I’m not sure why – maybe I’m still processing?!

Maybe I’m just looking for excuses because I’m lazy?! I don’t know. Yet, I’ve never not added a book to Goodreads, so…

😇 Nice!

📖Borrowed a Book and Not Returned it to a Friend

I can’t recall the last time I borrowed a book from a friend, since I don’t have any close friends reading the same kind of books as I am, so that will be a…

😇 Nice!

📖Dodged Someone Asking if they can Borrow a Book

Well I haven’t had many chances of that happening lately, since I don’t have any close friends reading the same kind of books as I do, but if I did… to be honest, I’m not certain about that answer. I’ve had bad experiences when I read as an early teenager and let some friends borrow my books… I think that might depend on the person that asks?! So okay I’m going to be

😈 Naughty

📖 Broke the Spine of Someone Else’s Book

Oh I feel TERRIBLE when I accidentally do this to my books, so I wouldn’t ever ever do that to my friends’ books.

😇 Nice!

📖Took the Jacket off a Book to Protect it and Ended up Making it More Damaged

I’m definitely a “taking the jacket off a book” kind of person. Somehow, it’s way more practical to read a book without its jacket and that way, it’s not getting all bend and everything else, which would make me SO sad and mad and everything else, too. If I’m taking it off, though, I’m always being careful with it so I never really damaged a book jacket, not that I can recall.

😇 Nice!

📖 Sat on a Book Accidentally

Oh okay, so why would I SIT on my books?!! Just imagine sitting on your paperback and bending the cover and

😇 Nice!

Final Verdict

😈 Naughty: 8 | 😇 Nice: 12

Well, would you look at that? Seems like I am a nice reader and book blogger after all? I guess that’s a good thing, but who knows, anytime I could fall into that dark side. The dark side always has cookies after all.

TAGGING! I’d love to see some of my friends’ answers for this book tag, but only if they feel like participating and haven’t done this before, of course!

And YOU, if this sounds like fun for you, please take part in it, I’d love to read your answers, too!

Based on these questions, do you think you’d be naughty, or nice or a bit of both? Can you relate to some of my answers?

I’d love to hear from you, so let me know your thoughts in comments!

