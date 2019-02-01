Review: Enchantée, Gita Trelease

There are no spoilers in this review.

I’m French and therefore very biased, but I feel like France has a very interesting, complex history that could be explored in young adult books and… it seems like 2019 will be the very year for that. French-inspired young adult books are coming from everywhere this year (The Gilded Wolves, Enchantée, Serpent & Dove are coming to mind and more) and obviously I’m curious about them all. This is originally why I wanted to read Enchantée and this book ended up being an interesting read overall, but ultimately it fell a bit short for me.

A GREAT WORLD TO EXPLORE, 18TH CENTURY PARIS



Enchantée takes place in the 18th century in France. It’s Marie-Antoinette’s era, that moment right before the French Revolution and the Storming of the Bastille and so many moments I have learned during my school years about. This was such an interesting, conflictual and complex era of French History and the way it was explored subtly and with the addition of magical elements, made this such an interesting universe overall to create and to be in while I read this book. With the Palais de Versailles and its jardins, the Galerie des Glaces and Paris’ streets and bakeries, punctuated with the rural countryside and hot air balloon rides, this was a very interesting world to be in.

I obviously have to talk about the French language just as well that was spoken multiple times through the story and I have to say that I was glad for it, because if I spotted a couple flaws, I could count them on one hand, so yay!

INTERESTING CHARACTERS & SISTER RELATIONSHIP



The characters were interesting, flawed and imperfect yet still interesting to follow. Camille was a good main character, wanting more than anything to do good and to make life better for her sister and herself, too and I loved that about her so, very much. I appreciated seeing her change, grow confidence and develop as she started using her magic and going to Versailles to play cards, leading a double life to earn money for this better life for her and her sister. What I loved the most here, was how much she cared for her sister and that’s really what stood out for me and made me root for this book the most: the sister relationship and their bond.



Enchantée also gives us interesting side-characters, unfortunately I did not manage to get to know them too well. One character I appreciated, however, was Lazare. He is biracial (Indian and French) and I really liked him, getting to know him and I appreciated that passage about his identity, too, when he shared that he found himself hard to fit in because of the color of his skin.

A LITTLE too SLOW



Despite holding a very interesting premise and great roots for its characters, Enchantée failed to maintain my attention at times. The book felt a little long and the pacing a bit slow, as I found myself waiting for the real action to kick in. With such a fascinating setting (Paris on the cusp of the revolution!!) and a promising premise, I feel like this could have been more action-paced and somehow a more thrilling read overall. I felt like this book was building up towards a climax that eventually didn’t quite deliver.

OVERALL



Despite all of these great promises in its synopsis, Enchantée failed to make me feel enough for me to rate it higher than 3 stars. It still was an interesting read, but I didn’t feel compelled to it as much as I would have liked. Still, if you like slower historical fantasies and an interesting, 18th century Paris setting, you should definitely give it a try 🙂

Final rating: 3 drops!



The biggest thanks to MacMillan International & Flatiron Books for sending me a free advance reader’s copy of this book. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating.

Trigger warnings: slut-shaming, physical and emotional abuse, alcoholism, gambling addiction, blood depictions.

Diversity: Lazare, a main side-character, is bi-racial (Indian mother).

Gita Trelease, Enchantée, Published by Flatiron Books, February 5th, 2019.

Did you read Enchantée? Do you want to?

Do you have any slower books that you’ve read but ended up enjoying? Any recommendations? Let me know in comments!

