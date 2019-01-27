10 books to read to give you all the happy feels

It should not come as a surprise to you all: I am a marshmallow and an avid contemporary reader. No matter how many incredible books I find in other genres, especially ever since I started blogging, contemporary young adult books will always have my heart and make me melt. I just love them so, so much.

Me to my books. Like, really.

Since this is, in my part of the world, Winter at the moment and that I despise this season and could always use some more happy vibes around this time of the year (seriously, is January lasting for 6 months, or what), I thought I’d come up with a list of happy books. This also works out perfectly if it’s Summer in your part of the world, too, though! I mean, we could always, always use some books that make us smile, even if that makes us look a bit strange when we’re reading on public transportation, too. (I might be speaking from experience. oops).

I’m going to be really honest here: I went through my shelves, virtual and real and could come up with at LEAST 30 books fitting that theme. I guess I really am a marshmallow. It was really torture to try and narrow this down, but I did my very best, because otherwise you’d still be here reading this post tomorrow. So here goes!

You can click on the covers to go to goodreads, if you want to make your TBR grow.

This Is What It Feels Like, Rebecca Barrow

Why it gave me happy feels 🔎 This book was just so heartwarming and I adored it so, so much – it also deserves all of the hype, really. The friendships, broken and built up again, the romances, the passion for music driving these girls… this book was SO good I devoured it.

📖 Read my full review of This Is What It Feels Like

Save the Date, Morgan Matson

Why it gave me happy feels 🔎 I could have mentioned a lot of Morgan Matson’s books -well, with the exception of Second Chance Summer, because that one made me sob like a baby. She is one of my contemporary queens and her latest release was such a fun ride with its big family and messy wedding preparations, it made me smile so much.

📖 Read my full review of Save The Date



To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Jenny Han

Why it gave me happy feels 🔎 This is an obvious choice, but I couldn’t not put it in this list, because for me it is the ultimate adorable book. Baking and romance and high school feels and drama, a little bit, but overall it’s such an endearing story and Lara Jean is one of the most relatable homey characters for me.

The Anatomical Shape of a Heart, Jenn Bennett

Why it gave me happy feels 🔎This book was such a sweet, endearing read and even if I read it quite a while ago now, if I can’t remember details, I remember that it made me happy and that I loved the characters, the family vibes and romance. I also remember that I need to read MORE by Jenn Bennett okay.



📖 Read my full review of The Anatomical Shape of a Heart

The Brightsiders, Jen Wilde

Why it gave me happy feels 🔎 I’ve been loving Jen Wilde’s books ever since I read Queens of Geek and The Brightsiders did not disappoint. Even if it deals with some heavy topics (tw: abusive parents & relationship), everything else about the book made me so happy, from the band and their relationship to the friendships and the swooon and I loved it!

📖 Read my full review of The Brightsiders



What If It’s Us, Becky Albertalli & Adam Silvera

Why it gave me happy feels 🔎 Honestly, reading this book feels like getting under your bed covers after a long, long day. It’s so sweet and heartwarming and you can’t help rooting for these boys and want them to be happy. It’s such a swoony read and I loved ittt.

📖 Read my full review of What If It’s Us

Always Never Yours, Emily Wibberley & Austin Siegemund-Broka

Why it gave me happy feels 🔎 Are you sick of hearing me mention that one? Probably not and IT DESERVES IT OKAY. This is one of these books that made me so, SO happy and that I had such a great time reading, I’m making it my life mission to throw it in everyone’s faces. Megan is one of the best main characters ever, adorable romance and read this please.

📖 Read my full review of Always Never Yours

Everything Leads To You, Nina LaCour

Why it gave me happy feels 🔎 Another book that deserves way more hype, Everything Leads To You has everything I love in my sweet contemporaries: great friendships, an adorable f/f relationship, great parents (!!) and THESE characters are just so, SO GREAT. Basically everything is great and read this please.



📖 Read my full review of Everything Leads To You

American Panda, Gloria Chao

Why it gave me happy feels 🔎 I haven’t been talking about this book a lot, but maybe I should, because I had SUCH a great time reading it. Seeing Mei growing as the book went on, seeing her expectations and dreams clash with her own parents’ expectations, her falling in love and everything, this book just made me REALLY happy.

📖 Read my full review of American Panda

Famous In A Small Town, Emma Mills

Why it gave me happy feels 🔎 Everyone has been telling me to read Emma Mills’ books and I am happy I did and I’m making it my 2019 mission to read everything by her. Famous In A Small Town was such an adorable read, I fell in love with this group of friends, the main character and her habit of caring too much, this book made me smile and laugh and definitely a happy kind of read.



I don’t know what came into mind when I decided to write this post, to be honest, because coming up with only ten books was REALLY complicated and as I’m writing this, I have about 3201 more book titles coming to mind. For my sanity I’ll stop there and might come up with another swoony list for you soonish, if you’d like me to! Feel free to let me know!

Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them, or do you want to read some of them?



What are some books that made you really happy? I’d love to hear all of your recommendations, you can never read enough marshmallow-y books. Let me know in comments!



Twitter ✨ Goodreads ✨ Bloglovin’✨ Support Me on Ko-Fi