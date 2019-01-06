Hi guys! Happy New Year! Hope 2019 started with a bang, that you enjoyed your time off, if you had any, and spent memorable moments with your loved ones. I’m counting down the months until spring, going back to work was hard but yeah…not much of a choice right?
Lately I’ve been thinking…does the length of a book matter? Does it influence my buying decision? Do I prefer shorter or longer books? Hell…how long should a book be?! Have you ever thought about that? Well…keep on reading if you’re interested to know my point of view on that topic!
Short books vs. long books: an endless battle
Both have pros and cons, like everything in life I guess.
❌ Long books can be scary! They are huge and they require commitment. You can get impatient to get to the crucial parts of the story.
✅ But long books can also be awesome! The story is often complex, full of twists and turns. The characters are well developed and you can see them evolve with time.
⚔️
❌ Little books may not be deep enough, the story can feel rushed and you won’t have enough time to get attached to the characters.
✅ But beware of those clichés! It’s not always the case. Sometimes, it’s just the right amount of pages especially for a contemporary story : it doesn’t need as much world-building as a dystopia or a fantasy.
YES: the size of a book matters… in some cases.
🌴 When I’m going on holidays, I will pay attention to the size of the books I take with me.
When I’m traveling, far away or not, I may be looking for a long book so that it will last during all of my vacation time. But if my suitcase is full and I have SO many activities planned, maybe I’ll choose a short book, easy to transport. Yes I know…with e-readers, the size or weight is not really a problem anymore. But damn it, I love my physical copies…
🔮 What if I’m a mood reader?
Maybe I’m just not in the mood to read a long book. I’m scared to commit. What if I don’t like it? I won’t enjoy getting back to the book because of all thoses pages staring straight at me, feeling like the story is taking ages to unfold. Maybe I’m in the mood to read a short story. Maybe I want to read something light, something cute. Or the other way around, maybe I’ll want to immerse myself into a complex story with plots and twists, a story I don’t ever want to see ending.
👉 I’m not going to lie: I pay attention to the size and weight of my books, I look at the page count before even picking it up. That doesn’t mean I am scared of bigger books or that I avoid them like the plague.
The length of a book doesn’t matter… what matters is what’s inside.
Despite all those factors, I guess a book’s page count doesn’t matter so much to me, as long as I find the story captivating within the first chapter. The story shouldn’t take too much time or not be developped enough, I think that what is important in the end. Evaluating a book by its size seems similar to judging a book by its cover! Whether a book is short or long is incidental and not relevant to its content. In the end, we are all looking for characters that feel real, storylines that captivate and worlds we don’t want to end.
Yet sometimes, I start to wonder… ❓What is the right amount of pages for a book? Is there a right page count? I don’t know about you but I feel like YA books are getting longer. Do publishers or authors think longer means better? Does it mean that they can sell it at a higher price? What is up with that?
📚 3 big books you shouldn’t be scared to commit to
… because they are action-packed and totally awesome!
Do you prefer short stories or long ones? Tell me why!
Does the length of a book influence you when you’re buying a book? In your opinion, what is the perfect page count for a story?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
28 thoughts on “Does the length of a book matter?”
I completely agree with your conclusion that the length of the book does not count so much, what counts is what is inside. I prefer longer books than short stories, and some of the best books I ever read are very long – the examples are “Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell” and “The Luminaries”. They are 1000+ and 800+ pages respectively, but they are unputdownable and amazing, and I won’t have them any other way.
Yeees, glad you agree with my conclusion! The most important thing is what’s inside the book 😊 I must admit that I’m a bit scared by 800+ pages, but like you said if the story is awesome it won’t feel too long! Thanks for stopping by 😘
For me, I think the length of a book matters, especially if it’s a debut novel or the first in a series. For example, the Children of Blood and Blood is 500+ and I find it daunting even though I really want to read it. But because of the length of it, it feels like it’s going to drag on and on and I’ve seen reviewers mention how long and boring it is which also deters me a bit more. With series, the books get longer and bigger as they go on, and that can sometimes scare readers.
As for contemporary books, I usually like them small. I’ve had the Unexpected Everything for years and I’m still yet to read it because of its size.
This was an amazing post ❤
I totally get your point! I must admit that I’m a bit scared by books with 500+ pages and especially for the first in a series like you said! It can totally keep you away, like what if I don’t like it, what if I can’t relate with the characters or understand the world-building. Not that bad if the book is short you know but a long book, it feels like a big commitment. Yes, I agree about contemporary books I don’t mind them being short. Thank you so much, glad you enjoyed it 😘😘
Interesting discussion! The length of a book doesn’t impact my decision to buy it, but it does influence how long it takes me to read it. I’ve noticed that long books sit on my shelf forever. This year, I set my Goodreads goal really low, so hopefully I’ll pick up big books without feeling pressure to keep up with my goal.
Thanks 😊 Yeees! Totally! It’s like we’re scared of diving in 😅 Great strategy, happy reading and thanks for stopping by 😘
Big books scare me!
Haha, me too! Books with 500+ pages are kinda scary 😅
Happy New Year
Thank you so much, happy new year to you too! 😘
Thanks
Illuminae is deceiving, because there are a lot of graphics in the book and pages with very little text to read, but those others, are big books. Meyer’s series is especially long. I am more understanding of length when it comes to SFF books, but contemporaries over 500 pages are usually stuffed with unnecessary details.
Yeah you’re right! I read that book really fast! Totally, it makes sense that the book is bigger when it comes to fantasy because we need a lot of details about the world-building and the action scenes. I don’t mind contemporaries being short, it’s more about the character’s evolution than twists and turns. Thanks for stopping by 😘
Illuminae is a great entry point into longer books because it’s long, but also super quick to get through. I’m hoping to read at least 6 books this year that are over 500 pages, because it’d be five more than I read in 2018!
Totally! I read that book super quickly! That’s awesome, that’s a great goal 😊 Happy reading 😁
Loved the post and it is all so true! The page count surely does matter, it amy not be the most important factor but well, it does have an effect!
Thank you so much 😊 Totally! Even if we say we don’t care, it still matters a little bit in the end.
I don’t really have a preference but yeah long books can be a huge commitment.
Yees! I’m so scared I won’t like it when I’m picking up a long a book. I always make sure it’s something worth getting into 😅
I love bit books but sometimes I’m just not in the mood. I love reading a short contemporary in-between 2 longer books just to change things up. To be honest, I’m a bit scared for Winter by Marissa Meyer. It’s huge! But I hope to read it this year 🙂
Big*
That’s exactly my reading strategy! I like reading a big book and then a short one, like a fantasy story and then a contemporary so I’m not getting bored or anything 😊 I totally get that but I assure you that book is PERFECTION! Seriously, I’m was SO into the story that I read it super quickly 😁 Happy reading 😘
This post is absolutely on point!! If the content is super duper, then everything’s bliss. 😀
Aww, thank you so much! Happy you enjoyed it 😊 YEEES 😁😁
I will admit that longer books intimidate me but so long as they are good I don’t have a problem with reading them.
Same here! I always make sure a big book is worth getting into 😁
So many good points! I think for me it does come down to the book. If I want to read it enough, it doesn’t matter how long it is…
Thank you! 😘 Totally, if the story is calling to me, I will get into it without any second thoughts no matter how long it is 😊
