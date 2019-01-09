Book bloggers: do you need a reading schedule?

I used to think it was easy to handle the books I wanted to read. There weren’t that many books after all, just a small list that grew and changed as I got through some reads, a couple dozen books, a number easy to manage and not that scary to look at.

Then I started book blogging.

All of a sudden, found myself drowning into hundred, thousand of books I wanted to read, my goodreads TBR growing from 30 to 800 books to be read, my wallet crying and my mind constantly wondering what I am supposed to do and what I am supposed to read next, too.

Even though, it’s only recently that I started wondering about a reading schedule. Before, when I first started, I didn’t receive ARCs, I managed my book budget quite easily and my physical TBR was always around 5 books, a number easily manageable until I read some of them, then authorized myself to treat myself to some other books. My book buying habits were so easily manageable and so was my TBR.

Yet, lately, I’ve been feeling like things are getting a little bit out of control, with a TBR that grows all of a sudden and books hidden in my e-reader that… I’m not seeing directly, therefore completely forgetting about, hidden in a corner of my mind until I turn my e-reader on again and find out that, oops, I’ve got books I still haven’t read there, too. I still have my book buying habits under control and I’m not yet losing my mind and hauling ten books at a time. (Not that the ones of you doing this are wrong or losing your mind at all, don’t get me wrong!! It’s just not my kind of thing to do at all, because it kind of stresses me out.)

Yet, I feel like I have more books to read than ever before and my mind still wonders to the ones I haven’t bought just yet that I’m suddenly craving, like an itch I can’t quite get rid of. Being a book blogger is hard, sometimes.

To get everything under control, I feel like I could use a reading schedule.

Sometimes, I feel like I should be making these TBRs, these blog posts (or tweets, or bookstagram posts) that are quite popular and where, every month, book bloggers mention the books they would like to read in the upcoming month. Then, I remember that I’m not a TBR kind of person and that I don’t want to restrict myself with a set TBR.

Sometimes, I see book bloggers having a sort of schedule depending on what they do and the time of the day: an audiobook for their commute time, an e-book for the evening, a physical copy for their day reading. Then, I remember that I can only read one book at a time and kind of hate myself for it.

Sometimes, I feel like I should have a reading calendar of some sort to be on top of my reading. Read this, read that: but then again doesn’t that take off the fun?

Then, there are all the reading challenges and bookish bingo of sorts, created by incredible book bloggers and members of the community all year round, that make you read books off your TBR, books with a special theme overall. Challenges that make you have a reading schedule overall, because you have to find books fitting the theme, books on your immediate TBR, ARCs to get to, etc.

Thing is, when I look at my reading, I feel like I sort of have a low-key reading schedule, despite not doing strict monthly TBRs, planning out my reading or telling myself I have to read this and that book there and now, or participating in reading challenges.

I organize myself with my ARCs tracker spreadsheet, to make sure I’m on track with the review copies I got lucky enough to receive and to read the ones I should be reading in order to be on time and….

That’s it, actually, that’s all there is.

I don’t really have a reading schedule, despite being a book blogger and being here for over 4 years now and I’m doing perfectly okay.

Having a reading schedule, setting monthly TBRs, participating in reading challenges and setting yourself reading goals is not a requirement to be a book blogger, despite the overwhelming part of the community doing these kind of things.

If you’re a mood reader, if you’re not into having schedules, planning out your readings and the books you want to read next, it’s okay.

If you like being organized, down to the book you’ll read the morning on your commute to the book you’ll listen to on the evening, it’s okay, too.

If you have absolutely no idea how to organize your reading and are feeling a little bit overwhelmed with all the books right now, it’s okay, too. Try out a schedule, try out one, two, three books at a time, try setting a planning, try following your heart. But always, always remember that blogging and reading should be, as much as possible, a low-pressure zone and you should enjoy yourself before anything else.

Do you have a reading schedule? How do you organize your reading, if you do?

Do you read multiple books at a time, of different formats? I’d love to hear about your reading habits in comments!

