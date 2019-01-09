Book bloggers: do you need a reading schedule?

I used to think it was easy to handle the books I wanted to read. There weren’t that many books after all, just a small list that grew and changed as I got through some reads, a couple dozen books, a number easy to manage and not that scary to look at.
Then I started book blogging.
All of a sudden, found myself drowning into hundred, thousand of books I wanted to read, my goodreads TBR growing from 30 to 800 books to be read, my wallet crying and my mind constantly wondering what I am supposed to do and what I am supposed to read next, too.
Even though, it’s only recently that I started wondering about a reading schedule. Before, when I first started, I didn’t receive ARCs, I managed my book budget quite easily and my physical TBR was always around 5 books, a number easily manageable until I read some of them, then authorized myself to treat myself to some other books. My book buying habits were so easily manageable and so was my TBR.
Yet, lately, I’ve been feeling like things are getting a little bit out of control, with a TBR that grows all of a sudden and books hidden in my e-reader that… I’m not seeing directly, therefore completely forgetting about, hidden in a corner of my mind until I turn my e-reader on again and find out that, oops, I’ve got books I still haven’t read there, too. I still have my book buying habits under control and I’m not yet losing my mind and hauling ten books at a time. (Not that the ones of you doing this are wrong or losing your mind at all, don’t get me wrong!! It’s just not my kind of thing to do at all, because it kind of stresses me out.)
Yet, I feel like I have more books to read than ever before and my mind still wonders to the ones I haven’t bought just yet that I’m suddenly craving, like an itch I can’t quite get rid of. Being a book blogger is hard, sometimes.
To get everything under control, I feel like I could use a reading schedule.
Sometimes, I feel like I should be making these TBRs, these blog posts (or tweets, or bookstagram posts) that are quite popular and where, every month, book bloggers mention the books they would like to read in the upcoming month. Then, I remember that I’m not a TBR kind of person and that I don’t want to restrict myself with a set TBR.
Sometimes, I see book bloggers having a sort of schedule depending on what they do and the time of the day: an audiobook for their commute time, an e-book for the evening, a physical copy for their day reading. Then, I remember that I can only read one book at a time and kind of hate myself for it.
Sometimes, I feel like I should have a reading calendar of some sort to be on top of my reading. Read this, read that: but then again doesn’t that take off the fun?
Then, there are all the reading challenges and bookish bingo of sorts, created by incredible book bloggers and members of the community all year round, that make you read books off your TBR, books with a special theme overall. Challenges that make you have a reading schedule overall, because you have to find books fitting the theme, books on your immediate TBR, ARCs to get to, etc.
Thing is, when I look at my reading, I feel like I sort of have a low-key reading schedule, despite not doing strict monthly TBRs, planning out my reading or telling myself I have to read this and that book there and now, or participating in reading challenges.
I organize myself with my ARCs tracker spreadsheet, to make sure I’m on track with the review copies I got lucky enough to receive and to read the ones I should be reading in order to be on time and….
That’s it, actually, that’s all there is.
I don’t really have a reading schedule, despite being a book blogger and being here for over 4 years now and I’m doing perfectly okay.
Having a reading schedule, setting monthly TBRs, participating in reading challenges and setting yourself reading goals is not a requirement to be a book blogger, despite the overwhelming part of the community doing these kind of things.
If you’re a mood reader, if you’re not into having schedules, planning out your readings and the books you want to read next, it’s okay.
If you like being organized, down to the book you’ll read the morning on your commute to the book you’ll listen to on the evening, it’s okay, too.
If you have absolutely no idea how to organize your reading and are feeling a little bit overwhelmed with all the books right now, it’s okay, too. Try out a schedule, try out one, two, three books at a time, try setting a planning, try following your heart. But always, always remember that blogging and reading should be, as much as possible, a low-pressure zone and you should enjoy yourself before anything else.
Do you have a reading schedule? How do you organize your reading, if you do?
Do you read multiple books at a time, of different formats? I’d love to hear about your reading habits in comments!
22 thoughts on “Book bloggers: do you need a reading schedule?”
I’m a major mood reader, so I don’t really set TBRs for myself. The only times I do create a TBR is when I’m participating in a challenge and I want to make sure I complete all the prompts. Other than that, I just pick books according to what I’m feeling. I do try to prioritize ARCs, though, especially those that need reviews asap. I guess I’m swamped in a book pile, but I don’t mind it that much? I know I’ll never read all these books, and that’s probably fine… I just really hate forcing myself to read certain books and then fall into a reading slump!
Oh yes, there’s nothing worse than forcing ourselves to read! Sometimes I’m afraid to fall into that headspace and… I need to remind myself to pick up what I’d like to read to feel excited again. It’s so easy to feel overwhelmed (at least for me🙈).
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
Great post! I absolutely believe reading should be FUN, instead of stressing. But I totally get why someone would make a schedule to read all the books. I try to make it a habit to read half an hour 3 times a week. 2 times I got it covered because of my commute. But one book at a time, so I can enjoy it to the max.
I don’t have a reading schedule. I do have an overview of all the books I want to read and how much they cost on my favorite website. The total amount of euros is kind of scary… But I always buy the cheap ones first and ask the more expensive ones for my birthday 😀
I recently converted my blog to a book blog, but that also made me a little more stressed about reading. I try to keep it fun, so no reading challenges for me. Except for the yearly Goodreads one of course, but I don’t overdo it.
If/when my blog picks up, I can hopefully still relax with a book instead of feeling stressed 😉
Ahahah oh yes, the total amount of books we want to read is…. well, it’s scary when you put it all together, there are way too many books 😂
I think that’s what matters the most – trying to keep it fun before anything else! Some people love reading challenges and scheduling their reads, making TBRs and everything and that’s awesome – I personally don’t because it would stress me out way too much 😂
I hope you’ll always be able to relax about reading, reading should always be fun 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤
I don’t really have a reading schedule, but I wanted to start one last year. My TBR is just so out of control and I’d like to just read what I want this year. I see some bloggers who are very scheduled and it’s always inspired me though! Maybe one day. Great subject! Thanks for sharing. ❤
Oh yes, I’m also very inspired by bloggers that schedule their reading so well. I can’t do that haha and I just like to go with the flow at times, too, makes me feel less stressed out 😂 and reading what you want is GREAT, it really is the best way to read and to enjoy it 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
I do tend to read more than one book at a time – usually a physical book and an e-book, but sometimes it’s more than one physical book. I don’t have a set reading schedule most of the time though. I tend to focus on ARCs and books for my book club first – and that just depends on what sounds the best at the time and/or when I have to have it read by. Other than that, it’s kind of based on my mood and what sounds good. I want to read more of the books I already own this year, so I definitely plan to “shop” my shelves a bit more, but even that is sort of random and it all just depends!! So no, I don’t really have a reading schedule, but I can see how it works for some people!!
-Lauren
It’s so great that you can read multiple books at a time, I’d love to do that too – I always prefer to focus on one book though, I don’t know why 😂
That’s great that you kind of go with the flow and how you feel, too, that’s exactly how I’m doing it, too, and I like it this way 😀
Thank you so much, Lauren! ❤
I’m the same as you – I only schedule my ARCs and leave other books to whatever I feel like reading at the time. I do wish, though, that I wouldn’t buy so many books because sometimes what I feel like reading isn’t a book that I currently own and then I have a dilemma because I want to read all the books I own before reading others…but then I keep buying books when I see ones I want to read that are on sale…and it’s a viscous cycle!
I also keep myself organized with spreadsheets. I track ARCs and books I own, but only schedule the reading of ARCs.
Oh I can understand that SO much. There are just too many books and, sometimes, even when I still have books to read, temptation is there to get new books. We can’t help it, it’s the bookworm in us 😂
Oh that’s amazing that you have a spreadsheet for the books you own! I only have one for my ARCs, I’m too lazy to do more hahaha 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment ❤
I’ve never had a reading schedule of my own before, but I’ve always had a mental list of books that I’m wanting to read. Like you said, I feel like creating a list would take the fun out of reading books. Great post!
Agree! I’d rather go with the flow and see how I feel with each book to read next 🙂
Thank you so much!! ❤
Oh, I am right there with you. I like doing an overarching goal list of the books I hope to read during the year, just so they don’t fall off my radar, but I’m not good at monthly TBRs, at all, thanks to being both a mood reader and really not liking to read more than one book at a time. I do wish I could be a little more purposeful with my reading time or recognizing when I have a few moments with nothing to do, I could use that time to read, so I’m reading a little bit more and making progress on that TBR list.
I really like how your post described multiple ways book bloggers figure out…well, how to be book bloggers, honestly, but reminded us that no one way is the wrong way. It only matters finding out the right way for *you.*
I’m the exact same way! I like to remind myself of some books I really want to get to this year, but otherwise I’m not good with too strict TBRs. I hope you’ll manage to squeeze in more reading in your daily life though – it’s so easy when we have a moment to turn to our phone instead of reading a few pages (I do it too often haha).
Aww thank you, that’s so sweet! I’m glad you liked it and I agree, there are no wrong ways to blog, we’re all doing it our way and what feels best for us 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤
I’m exactly like you! I have over 400 books to read but I always think I want more books, sigh. I participate in reading challenges because I like to make a list of books that fitted them, but I haven’t a reading schedule, and I don’t listen to audiobooks. I’m a mood reader, that’s why.
I think it’s great that you like making lists of books for challenges and everything! I love the challenges and their originality at times, but I’m unable to participate haha. And being a mood reader is great – best way to enjoy our reads 😀
Thank you so much for your comment ❤
Love this post, Marie! I’ve tried making TBRs and for the most part I suck at sticking with them. So I don’t do it often. I think if I had a reading schedule then it would make reading feel more like a chore than for fun. So I don’t really have a reading schedule either. I do try to stay on top of my ARCs though, but aside from that, I usually just read what I am in the mood for or what sounds good at the moment.
I agree with you! I like being organized in my daily life and with blogging, too, but… being too organized with reading would kind of ruin it, for me too and i would make it feel like a chore, I agree It’s best to read whatever we want to and not to be too strict, at least it is for me 🙂
thank you Ashley!! ❤
I don’t really organize my reading. I’m a huge mood reader as well, but what I’ve started doing is keeping a stack of a few books I’m really in the mood to read next to my bed and then when I finish a book I have one right next to me I can start reading if I want. I do like making TBRs but I’ve learned to put books I’m in the mood to read on them instead of books I “should” read on them. I’ll get to them all eventually if I really do want to read them.
I think that’s so great! I feel like sometimes, with book blogging, anticipated reads and so on, it’s easy to get lost and get into the mindset of “I should” instead of “I want” to be reading this book. You’re so right that, if we really want to read books we’ll eventually get to them and it’s important to listen to ourselves and what we really want. I like working out my reading that way, too 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Stephanie! ❤ ❤
I think I am in between a moody and organised reader! Although I love paperbacks but its easier to go with ebooks with travelling. Since most of my reading time is commuting to and back from office, I pick up what usually strikes my hood since I keep a healthy dose of options. And thankgoodness, it is working for me so far!
Ahh that’s great, at least you keep your options open and that’s a good way to keep the slump away, too 🙂 glad it’s working out well 😀
Thank you so much for your comment Poulami! ❤ ❤
