Buddy-Read Review: A Thousand Perfect Notes, C.G Drews

Hi friends! I’m back today with another book review for a wonderful book that’s been around the book blogging community this year and… I’m glad that it was and so, so proud of this book, too, strangely, even if I did not write it. Anyway.

I buddy-read this book with the lovely Tiffany, one of my favorite book bloggers and dear friend, therefore my review will be a little different… filled with her questions that I answered. I hope you’ll enjoy it! Head over to Tiffany’s blog to check out her review and her answers to my questions about the book, too.

There are no spoilers in this review.

1. This book was filled with a range of emotions. What were your feelings while reading? (Describe with GIFs if needed)

It’s so hard to think of A Thousand Perfect Notes, because, well… it kind of hurts. This book made me feel so powerless while reading, while seeing all of the terrible things Beck’s mother did to him mentally, emotionally, physically. Honestly, I felt hurt, powerless, sad, hopeful at times, too, but just. so. very. angry, too.

Don’t get me wrong: this book was a FANTASTIC book and I loved it and, to me, the fact that it managed to give me so many emotions about the characters and what was happening to them, even if it was anger and sadness, just showed how powerful this was.

Accurate depiction of me trying to hold all of my tears and anger inside while reading this book:

2. We learn a lot about the different characters throughout the story. What did you love (or not love) about each person?

Beck was a great main character that I just wanted to protect, really. His anger, his hope, his musicality, his work, his exhausted mind and heart and everything else jumped off the page with every interaction with the Maestro and I really liked that. He is such a sweet bean and lovable character.

was a great main character that I just wanted to protect, really. His anger, his hope, his musicality, his work, his exhausted mind and heart and everything else jumped off the page with every interaction with the Maestro and I really liked that. He is and lovable character. Joey is one adorable little sister I ADORED with all of my heart and wanted to protect and hug all the time. I just loved how she always spoke her mind and how incredible and energetic she was and her big, big adorable heart. I was craving more Beck and Joey scenes.

is one adorable little sister I ADORED with all of my heart and wanted to protect and hug all the time. I just loved how she always spoke her mind and how incredible and she was and her big, big adorable heart. I was craving more Beck and Joey scenes. August was a ray of sunshine, filled with originality and little quirks I adored, she was just so much fun to read about and I liked her and the way she cared about Beck a whole lot. I wish we got to know her a bit more deeply, though.

was a ray of sunshine, filled with originality and I adored, she was just so much fun to read about and I liked her and the way she cared about Beck a whole lot. I wish we got to know her a bit more deeply, though. The Maestro was terrible, as she should be, I guess? I couldn’t stand her behaviour during the entire story and there were moments where I would have teared up my book (if I were this kind of person), because she annoyed me so. I really liked the glimpses we got at her past and family and own struggles leading her to who she had become, but wished we could have had more on that, too.

3. What did you think of the romance in this book? Do you think it was necessary, or did it complement the story?

I thought that Beck and August’s relationship was well-built and I had such a fun time seeing it develop on the page, too. It’s my favorite kind of romance: slow-burning, slow-building, slowly making you swoon. It was really sweet and made me smile more than once and it didn’t quite overshadow the main point of the story which was with Beck and his mother, something I appreciated a lot. That being said, I don’t feel like it was necessary for it to be a romance? For me, Beck and August could have been friends and it would have been great, too. Let’s be honest though, I’m a marshmallow at heart and I loved that it was a romance.

4. This book definitely doesn’t shy away from the harsh realities of violence and obsession over perfection. Why do you think these messages were vital to the characters’ growth and story overall?

I have to say, this book was hard to read at times. Like, really hard and huge trigger warning for domestic abuse -physically and emotionally. Yet, I also feel like it’s so important for these kind of stories to be shared and talked about, even in young adult books and even if they seem a bit harsh to read, because they are part of reality. The author didn’t sugarcoat anything about it and I think that was a good thing, too.

I admired that the main character’s growth felt realistic, given the circumstances and the realities of the story, too. It was realistic from beginning to end and I think that’s important, too.

5. Finally, A Thousand Perfect Notes was written by fellow book blogger, C.G. Drews also known as PaperFury. How does it feel to be able to support a book released by someone in this community?

It feels absolutely thrilling and way too exciting to be able to support a book by a fellow book blogger. I’ve said it before, the book blogging community is my favorite part of blogging and being able to follow the author’s journey as a writer on her blog, to her publication announcement, to holding a book in my hands felt incredibly exciting and so great.

It also feels, well, to be completely honest, hopeful. As someone that’s been… sort of writing, let’s put it that way since I never really feel like a writer, it feels hopeful to imagine that I, too, could make it someday, maybe. Who knows.

Final rating: 4 drops!



Trigger warnings: domestic abuse (physically & emotionally), thoughts of self-harm, starvation & abandonment.



C.G Drews, A Thousand Perfect Notes, Published by Orchard Books, June 7th, 2018.

Beck hates his life. He hates his violent mother. He hates his home. Most of all, he hates the piano that his mother forces him to play hour after hour, day after day. He will never play as she did before illness ended her career and left her bitter and broken. But Beck is too scared to stand up to his mother, and tell her his true passion, which is composing his own music – because the least suggestion of rebellion on his part ends in violence. When Beck meets August, a girl full of life, energy and laughter, love begins to awaken within him and he glimpses a way to escape his painful existence. But dare he reach for it?

Did you read A Thousand Perfect Notes? Do you want to?

What’s the latest book that just destroyed all of your emotions? Let me know in comments!

