Buddy-Read Review: A Thousand Perfect Notes, C.G Drews

Hi friends! I’m back today with another book review for a wonderful book that’s been around the book blogging community this year and… I’m glad that it was and so, so proud of this book, too, strangely, even if I did not write it. Anyway.
I buddy-read this book with the lovely Tiffany, one of my favorite book bloggers and dear friend, therefore my review will be a little different… filled with her questions that I answered. I hope you’ll enjoy it! Head over to Tiffany’s blog to check out her review and her answers to my questions about the book, too.
There are no spoilers in this review.
1. This book was filled with a range of emotions. What were your feelings while reading? (Describe with GIFs if needed)
It’s so hard to think of A Thousand Perfect Notes, because, well… it kind of hurts. This book made me feel so powerless while reading, while seeing all of the terrible things Beck’s mother did to him mentally, emotionally, physically. Honestly, I felt hurt, powerless, sad, hopeful at times, too, but just. so. very. angry, too.
Don’t get me wrong: this book was a FANTASTIC book and I loved it and, to me, the fact that it managed to give me so many emotions about the characters and what was happening to them, even if it was anger and sadness, just showed how powerful this was.
Accurate depiction of me trying to hold all of my tears and anger inside while reading this book:
2. We learn a lot about the different characters throughout the story. What did you love (or not love) about each person?
- Beck was a great main character that I just wanted to protect, really. His anger, his hope, his musicality, his work, his exhausted mind and heart and everything else jumped off the page with every interaction with the Maestro and I really liked that. He is such a sweet bean and lovable character.
- Joey is one adorable little sister I ADORED with all of my heart and wanted to protect and hug all the time. I just loved how she always spoke her mind and how incredible and energetic she was and her big, big adorable heart. I was craving more Beck and Joey scenes.
- August was a ray of sunshine, filled with originality and little quirks I adored, she was just so much fun to read about and I liked her and the way she cared about Beck a whole lot. I wish we got to know her a bit more deeply, though.
- The Maestro was terrible, as she should be, I guess? I couldn’t stand her behaviour during the entire story and there were moments where I would have teared up my book (if I were this kind of person), because she annoyed me so. I really liked the glimpses we got at her past and family and own struggles leading her to who she had become, but wished we could have had more on that, too.
3. What did you think of the romance in this book? Do you think it was necessary, or did it complement the story?
I thought that Beck and August’s relationship was well-built and I had such a fun time seeing it develop on the page, too. It’s my favorite kind of romance: slow-burning, slow-building, slowly making you swoon. It was really sweet and made me smile more than once and it didn’t quite overshadow the main point of the story which was with Beck and his mother, something I appreciated a lot. That being said, I don’t feel like it was necessary for it to be a romance? For me, Beck and August could have been friends and it would have been great, too. Let’s be honest though, I’m a marshmallow at heart and I loved that it was a romance.
4. This book definitely doesn’t shy away from the harsh realities of violence and obsession over perfection. Why do you think these messages were vital to the characters’ growth and story overall?
I have to say, this book was hard to read at times. Like, really hard and huge trigger warning for domestic abuse -physically and emotionally. Yet, I also feel like it’s so important for these kind of stories to be shared and talked about, even in young adult books and even if they seem a bit harsh to read, because they are part of reality. The author didn’t sugarcoat anything about it and I think that was a good thing, too.
I admired that the main character’s growth felt realistic, given the circumstances and the realities of the story, too. It was realistic from beginning to end and I think that’s important, too.
5. Finally, A Thousand Perfect Notes was written by fellow book blogger, C.G. Drews also known as PaperFury. How does it feel to be able to support a book released by someone in this community?
It feels absolutely thrilling and way too exciting to be able to support a book by a fellow book blogger. I’ve said it before, the book blogging community is my favorite part of blogging and being able to follow the author’s journey as a writer on her blog, to her publication announcement, to holding a book in my hands felt incredibly exciting and so great.
It also feels, well, to be completely honest, hopeful. As someone that’s been… sort of writing, let’s put it that way since I never really feel like a writer, it feels hopeful to imagine that I, too, could make it someday, maybe. Who knows.
Final rating: 4 drops!
Trigger warnings: domestic abuse (physically & emotionally), thoughts of self-harm, starvation & abandonment.
C.G Drews, A Thousand Perfect Notes, Published by Orchard Books, June 7th, 2018.
Beck hates his life. He hates his violent mother. He hates his home. Most of all, he hates the piano that his mother forces him to play hour after hour, day after day. He will never play as she did before illness ended her career and left her bitter and broken. But Beck is too scared to stand up to his mother, and tell her his true passion, which is composing his own music – because the least suggestion of rebellion on his part ends in violence.
When Beck meets August, a girl full of life, energy and laughter, love begins to awaken within him and he glimpses a way to escape his painful existence. But dare he reach for it?
Did you read A Thousand Perfect Notes? Do you want to?
What’s the latest book that just destroyed all of your emotions? Let me know in comments!
16 thoughts on “Buddy-Read Review: A Thousand Perfect Notes, C.G Drews”
Great review! I liked this book, too, and I love supporting my fellow book bloggers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH thank you, happy you enjoyed it 🙂 Supporting fellow bloggers is the best ❤
LikeLike
Wonderful review, Marie!! I’ve been wanting to read this one so badly, and it’s lovely to see that you enjoyed it! ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you Kelly! I’m so happy you enjoyed my review and hope you’ll love it as much as I did 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love book blogger books too. We’re all here because we love writing so it’s great to have something to aspire to.
This plot sounds amazing but heart breaking. Books like this can be so important though, especially for kids that are going through it. Sometimes it takes someone else showing you what abuse looks like to recognise that it’s happening to you – for so many kids these things just become so normalised, and a huge part of emotional abuse is the abuser making you feel like you can’t trust your own interpretations of events. I want to read this one but I think I’ll have to spend some time preparing myself emotionally!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree! 🙂
It really is heartbreaking and at times, difficult to read because of the topic but it was ultimately worth it, I really liked it! And I so agree with you, it’s so important to have these kind of stories in the world for teens, too ❤
I can't wait for you to read it 🙂 thank you so much for your comment!
LikeLike
I loved the format of this review! 😊 I’ve been meaning to pick up this book forever but now I’m nervous because I am fragile and don’t want my heart smashed to pieces. But isn’t that kind of the best part of reading? I love when printed words on a page make you feel so strongly. 💛 I’m glad you enjoyed it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH I get that – it is the kind of book you have to be emotionally ready for, but ultimately it is so worth it. I can’t wait to hear what you think of it! 🙂
thank you so, so much Madeline! ❤
LikeLike
marie your reviews are so thoughtful and well written, how do you do it?? 😭😭 i seriously enjoyed this book so much like beck and joey’s relationship was SO WHOLESOME and sweet (even tho joey is a little scary at times 😂)
im so proud of cait for being such a well known blogger and publishing her first book, man, what a dream. amazing review 💖💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahh what, you’re too sweet thank you so much 😭😭
I LOVED Beck and Joey’s relationship they were adorablee and Joey was so much fun aha I wanted more of her!
Agree, I’m so happy and proud of her, that is so, so, so, incredible. ❤
Thank you! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
YAYAYAY! I’m so happy to see your answers to the questions and that we were able to read this book together ❤ It was definitely pretty hard to read at times, and the overall mood left me sometimes really sad too.
and yes!! You will most definitely make it as a writer, Marie ❤ I have full confidence in you, and if it makes you feel better, you have me guaranteed to by your book (and I'm sure a bunch of other bloggers who love and support you also will ❤ )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree, sometimes it made me so sad to read it, too and I just wanted to protect these characters. ❤ I'm SO happy we got to buddy-read it together and I had a lot of fun answering your questions, I hope we'll do that again 😀
Aww 😭😭 you're way too sweet, thank you so much for your words, that means a lot 😭
LikeLike
I like that you did the review for the book with questions posed to each other. That spices things up really nicely 😀 I absolutely agree that it is super thrilling to have someone from the book blogging community release a book that we are able to support. Here’s to hoping that many more get to make that step in the future ❤ (maybe even we ourselves?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree, it was fun to do a review that way, but it works best when it’s a buddy read of some kind haha 🙂
Yes, here’s to hoping we’ll get to support more bloggers like Cait going down this path and us someday, too! ❤ ❤
Thank you! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have read this one, but I actually ended up liking it just okay. 😅 The latest book I read that gave me an emotional wreck was Sadie. 😢😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I’m sorry you didn’t fall in love with it, but we can’t love everything, can we 🙂
I heard SO much about Sadie, I’m happy you enjoyed it so much! I haven’t read it yet and don’t know if I ever will because of all the trigger warnings, but I’m glad you liked it 🙂
LikeLike