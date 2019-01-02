Monthly wrap-up – December 2018

Are we really, officially, in 2019 now?! I just don’t know what happened with 2018, but well, let’s roll with it.
This is my very first post of 2019 and I want to start it by wishing you a wonderfully happy new year! May 2019 bring you all the happiness in the world and, obviously, all the books in your lives, too. I can’t wait to spend another year with you on the blogosphere!
It’s time for my monthly wrap-up in the last month of 2018…. So let’s get started, shall we.
December wasn’t the best month overall, but then again that happens often during the winter season. I finally got back to work after months on sick leave and, let’s just say getting back into the rhythm was a little complicated and tiring and obviously I got sick, because why not.
I’m feeling a little better as I’m writing this physically, though mentally I’m not quite there yet, but well, I guess that’s just life. On the positive side, I’ve been getting some holidays to celebrate Christmas and the New Year so that’s been pretty nice. I’m eating too much food (as you should during that season), spending too much time obsessing about stupid things (because anxiety), sleeping more, re-watching all of the Harry Potter movies and failing at trying to get off social media because it sucks for my mental health.
Honestly, I’m not a winter person at all and I just can’t wait for spring to come around again.
Once again, I have read a little bit less than usual this month, mainly because my first and last books of the month were quite long and also with Christmas celebrations and… well, when I’m on holidays I take more time to blog and do other things, too. Oops.
Strangely, December has been an ARC-reading month? I’m so very happy and forever stunned and grateful about this, because I got the chance to read some fabulous books you really, really should add to your TBRs, because they’re incredible.
📖 Books I read
I started reading Crazy Rich Asians in November and finished it early December. While I felt a bit lost with the characters at times, I digged the drama so very much. Full review here!
This was my first Rachel Lynn Solomon book and…. it packed a punch of emotions, amazing characters and friendships/love and complex feelings and my heart. I loved it. Full review coming next week!
What a stunning, incredible ride and THESE CHARACTERS, I loved them all SO much?? Full review soon!
Small Town Hearts is a book made for contemporary trash, marshmallows like me and it made me VERY happy and add it to your TBRs. Full review here!
I am currently reading this gorgeous-looking book and… feeling a bit conflicted about it overall. If I really like the setting and ideas overall, something is lacking in the execution so far, I’m missing that thrilling feeling while I read? Full review soon!
I can wrap-up my December and the 2018 year by saying that I officially succeeded at my goodreads challenge, by reading 73 books, which is, so far, my record of books read in a year, so, YAY!
I can also wrap-up that part on books just to scream that my sister bought me one of these books I’ve been ranting on and on and on for months and years (it worked, apparently) for Christmas. This book is, drumrolls… The Reader and I am way too excited to read it in the new year!!
Last month, I mentioned that I was supposed to write about 900 words every day to get through my current draft of my WIP. Obviously, with getting back to work full time, getting sick, not making writing a priority as I did during NaNoWriMo and everything else, that did not happen at all.
I wrote about 2K this month and I’m disappointed in myself, I’m not going to lie. It is one of my resolutions to finish editing this draft though and I am planning on finishing it hopefully in the next couple of months, as I can see the end of it all soon, maybe, hopefully?
It has been a pretty ordinary month on the blog, with the usual reviews and discussion posts, though I had a fantastic time hyping up my 2019 most anticipated releases this month, too. I also tweaked my side-bar a little tiny bit, though I don’t expect anyone to really notice or care, I feel a little happier with it overall.
2019 and January will bring on hopefully new kind of blog posts and new projects for the blog, I’m hoping, to kick off the year and to keep on going, growing and having fun. Fingers crossed!
📖 Book reviews
Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.
💻 Book blogging
📚 Book discussions
📝 Book Tags & Awards
I feel like I have been lacking this month in blog-hopping and most importantly, keeping the blog posts I appreciated and I’m so sorry about that. I hope you’ll enjoy my little selection!
Books & Reading
- Lais wrote about the best teenage movies she watched this 2018. She is also one of my favorite person and blogger and back to blogging and please check out her blog and shower her with all the love, she deserves it!
Book Blogging
- Beth wrote an interesting discussion about Why Are Reviews So Hard to Write and So Unpopular in the Blogging Community?
- Elizabeth talked about Responding to Book Drama and I 200% agree and love this post.
- Angela asked us: How Do You Define Success As A Book Blogger? and that’s a GREAT post really making me think about success and what’s worth it.
- Vicky wrote a very, very important post you should all read about The Double Standard Applied to POC in the Book Community
- Trang shared her Top 5 Blogging Tips
- Tiffany talked about the eternal Struggle of Balancing Book Blogging and School
- Ilsa wrote a super interesting post that made me think a whole lot :“Do people think I’m genuine in my reviews?”
Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!
How was December for you? Did you have a lovely Christmas, if you celebrate it?
What was your favorite book this month? How did you do with your yearly challenges and goals? Tell me everything in comments!
16 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – December 2018”
I hope you’ll feel a lot better soon! I’m so happy to see you loved Our Year of Maybe, I’m planning on picking it up soon and I’m super excited. And I’m also so, so excited to see you’ll be picking up The Reader! I love that book a whole lot.
Thank you so much Laura, that means a lot, I hope so too ❤ you’re too sweet!
I can’t wait to hear your thoughts on Our Year of Maybe, I really liked it! And I am SO impatient for The Reader, I hope you won’t mind if I update you when I read it, I just can’t wait for it and part of it is because of how much you love it ❤
I hope you’ll have an amazing January and awesome 2019! ❤
Congratulations on meeting your goodreads goal!
Thank you so much!! 🙂
Happy New Year! I spent New Year’s Eve re-watching Harry Potter movies because there was a snowstorm, and I couldn’t go anywhere. Congratulations on reaching your Goodreads goal! Have a great January.
Happy new year to you too, hope it will be a GREAT one ❤ and yay for rewatching harry potter haha, I’m all for that, love these movies ❤
I hope you’ll have a great january too and thank you so much!
I am sorry that December wasn’t that great for you. But we survived, right? 😀 4 books a month is still great. I read only one 😛
I am not a winter person either. We don’t have winters like you otherwise I don’t know how I would have survived 😀
I am glad that you are fine now and joined the work again. Going back to work after a break is definitely not easy. I am glad your 2018 was amazing overall. Happy New year and I wish 2019 is even better for you 🙂
Yes we survived and that’s what matters haha, here’s to a better January and year overall ❤ ❤
Thank you so, so much Sim!! ❤
I really enjoyed The Reader (although I still need to read the rest of the trilogy…), I hope reading it goes well for you! And I hope 2019 brings less sickness.
I’m glad you enjoyed it, I can’t wait to read it! ❤
Thank you so much, I hope you’ll have a lovely 2019 as well 🙂
Thank you for the shout-out, Marie! Winter is not my favorite season, either, I hate being stuck indoors. Can’t wait to read your review of The Gilded Wolves!
You’re so welcome Angela! ❤
Let’s hope spring and warm weather will come back soon 🙂 have a lovely january!! ❤
Thank you for sharing the blog posts and good luck with your WIP!
Thank you so much! 🙂
Happy January, Marie!❤️(That sounds strange to say instead of “happy 2019.” XD) I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve been sick, I hope you’re feeling better! But I’m really glad you’re able to relax over your holidays.
I just recently added Small Town Hearts to my TBR, and I’m so happy to see you enjoyed it, because it looks like just my kind of book. (THE COVER!)
I hope you have an amazing month!
Thank you so much Olivia, I am feeling better now ❤
I can’t wait for you to read Small Town Hearts, it was such a lovely read, I had such a good time with it and that cover is amazing ❤
thank you so much, I hope you’ll have a wonderful month, too!
