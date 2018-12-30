2018, the year in books

So… apparently there are two days left in 2018 and I’m a little in shock with that.

Where did this year go?! I honestly don’t know, yet I’m kind of happy about it. 2019 sounds like such an incredible bookish year and the bookworm in me is jumping up and down thinking about these books.

Yes, let me throw in my related posts: most anticipated reads of 2019 (contemporary) & most anticipated reads of 2019 (fantasy & sci-fi)

Before getting into the new year though, it’s time for the last 2018 recap…. and the very last post of 2018! (this feels SO weird). Talking about all the books I’ve read this year would be…. well, it would be slightly complicated, since I’ve gotten though over 70 books and you know me, I like talking, so this post would be about 30 000 words-long. Let’s just forget about that idea, shall we?

Instead, I thought I’d wrap up the year with this lovely tag I already took part in last year, summing up with lovely questions and answers how the year has been, bookish-wise. Once again, I invited my wonderful sister Nyx and occasional co-blogger to share her book choices with us, too. I hope you’ll enjoy it!

1. Favorite protagonist

Nyx: Megan 📖 Always Never Yours, Emily Wibberley & Austin Siegemund-Broka

She believes she’s not worthy of a permanent relationship and has trouble being confident in her dating. She’s a total flirt but she isn’t ashamed of it. She’s bold and at the same time really mature. She feels real!

Marie: Evie 📖 Am I Normal Yet, Holly Bourne

I think I would have picked Megan too, because I just adored her so much, but… well, since you stole my answer, I’m going to talk about Evie. I know she’s not perfect, but she was so realistic and I just really liked this book overall and think it deserves a shout out. READ THIS PLEASE.

2. An author you cut ties with

Nyx: Um…I don’t think I cut ties with any author this year. I mean I’m more in love with some authors than others but there isn’t anyone who wasn’t worth reading. It was a pretty good year!

Marie: Hmmm same here, I don’t think I’ve had a major disappointment that made me want to NOT read any book by any author this year.

3. A book that surprised you

Nyx: 📖 An Absolutely Remarkable Thing, Hank Green

This story is a great mix of contemporary and science fiction, one I didn’t see coming. I was hooked from page one. It was well-written, the characters were complex, the issues like fame and social media were well-depicted…and damn it… all the twists!!

Marie: 📖 All Of This Is True, Lygia Day Peñaflor

It was one of my most anticipated reads of the year and I expected it to be good, but I found it GREAT. I know it has loads of mixed reviews, but personally I had such a fun time reading it, especially with the way the book was formatted, with interviews and everything. It reminded me of The Bling Ring and I loved it.

4. A book that rocked your world

Nyx: 📖Nothing Left to Burn, Heather Ezell

That was a though question, there are SO many books I’ve really loved this year. Anyway, I don’t think we talk about this book enough! It’s a compelling, dark and fascinating story. I loved the complex main character and the unique writing style. Give it a try, you’re in for a thrilling ride!

Marie: 📖 I Was Born For This, Alice Oseman

Ugh. Nyx stole my answer again. But honestly, READ NOTHING LEFT TO BURN. You need to. My pick for this question will be different and I’m going to go with I Was Born For This. Is anyone surprised, really? Alice Oseman is my favorite and this book was about fandom and bands and also anxiety and ugh and I loved it.

5. Favorite book cover art

Nyx: This Is What It Feels Like, Rebecca Barrow

A perfect candid picture! It feels spontaneous, I just love her pretty smile and the fact that the second character is a bit blurry so the first one is the real focus. I adore the lettering, those big bold white letters. It screams contemporary story, it screams READ ME NOW!

Marie: Emergency Contact, Mary H. K. Choi

I know I screamed a whole lot about this book, but well… that cover is as brilliant as the inside, let me tell you.

6. A take-my-money

Nyx: Impostors, Scott Westerfeld

As a HUGE fan of Uglies, when I heard there was going to be a sequel I just HAD to buy it. I think I’ll read anything related to my all-time favorite series. And you know what?! I wasn’t disappointed. Even if it was a bit slow at first, I really enjoyed it and that ending…I need to know what happens like right now!

Marie: Save The Date, Morgan Matson

I’d buy anything Morgan Matson writes with closed eyes, honestly. I’m contemporary trash and I love everything she writes.

7. A sequel that overshadows the first book

Nyx: I haven’t read a lot of sequels this year and the ones I read weren’t overshadowing the first book at all. I think it’s doesn’t happen very often. Maybe A Torch Against the Night, the second book of The Ember in the Ashes series. It was really really really good!

Marie: Sooooo apparently I haven’t read any sequels either this year, aside from A Torch Against the Night, so I guess that’s my pick too. This was such a rollercoaster.

8. Favorite diverse read

Nyx: Starfish, Akemi Dawn Bowman

I didn’t even had to think about it. This book is a pure gem! It’s about a biracial Japanese-American teenager dealing with her abusive house-hold and trying to make her dreams come true. It deals with anxiety and beauty, it’s a really empowering story that you should really get into.

Marie: The Brightsiders, Jen Wilde

I could have gone with SO many books here, honestly, but I decided to pick The Brightsiders, because I really love Jen Wilde and everything she writes. The Brightsiders had an amazing cast of LGBT+ characters and amazing representation from what I’ve heard and I personally really loved it.

9. Most disappointing book

Nyx: Life In A Fishbowl, Len Vlahos

I expected more from it, it wasn’t what I thought it would be at all. I really enjoyed the idea behind this story but the characters lacked real depth, I just didn’t care about them as you should when reading a story I think.

Marie: Spinning Silver, Naomi Novik

I know this book and the author gets a ton of love and praise and I’m feeling a little bit like the black sheep here, but… this book wasn’t entirely for me. While I appreciated some parts of it, I just wasn’t… it just missed that “wow” factor I was expecting, especially with what everyone in the community had told me about the author’s work.

10. Favorite ship

Nyx: Maguire & Jordy , Girl Against the Universe, Paula Stokes

Jordy falls for Maguire pretty quickly whereas Maguire spends most of her time pushing him away. It’s no love at first sight, they get to know each other over time. They find ways to help each other, they’re really sweet together. Babe and Levi from Small Town Hearts if a close second!

Marie: Nick & Charlie Heartstopper, Alice Oseman

Babe and Levi, oh. As I’m writing this I just finished reading it and these two are, ahh adorable. They’re not my first pick though. I’ve read a lot of adorable romance this year and I want to pick out Nick and Charlie from Heartstopper, because they’re my favoriteeeeeeeeees.

11. Most anticipated book

Nyx: We Set The Dark On Fire, Tehlor Kay Mejia

I WANT THIS BOOK NOW, I NEED THIS BOOK NOW. Okay, I’ll calm down now. The plot is original and refreshing. I bet it’s going to be action-packed with awesome character development. I just can’t wait to get my hands on it.

Marie: The Waking Forest, Alyssa Wees

Nyx stole my answer here… OH well, not like I have another 60 books or something lined up to talk about. 2019 is going to be an AWESOME reading year, let me tell you. Since I mentioned all of my most anticipated in my posts already (check out the contemporaries here and the fantasy here), I’m going to mention another book I’m anticipating that I missed: The Waking Forest, by Alyssa Wees. It’s a debut and it sounds mysterious and fairy-tale like and I’m really, really, REALLY impatient to read it.

📖 Favorite 2018 books

Nyx: And the hardest question for last…

Starfish : heartbreaking, empowering and emotional

and emotional Nothing Left To Burn : compelling , dark and fascinating

, dark and fascinating Emergency Contact : swoon-worthy, realistic and relatable

Marie: I’m having a nervous laughing breakdown, because aerm, how am I supposed to pick books?!!

Nothing Left To Burn, because it was brilliant and I adore it with all of my heart and will never stop screaming about it.

and I adore it with all of my heart and will never stop screaming about it. Emergency Contact, because relatable and yeah just read it

and yeah just read it I Was Born For This, because I just loved everything about this book.

everything about this book. An Absolutely Remarkable Thing, because it was so compelling and SO good

Eliza & Her Monsters, because too relatable and me sobbing.

Oops. I should stop. I think it’s been a good reading year?

What do you think of our answers? Did you spot any book you’ve read?

What were your favorite books of 2018? We would love to know!

So…. that was the last post of 2018 and this feels super weird right now. I hope you’ll all have a wonderful, safe end of the year and… well, yes, it’s time for that damn saying, so I’m just going to let it out: see you all next year! x

