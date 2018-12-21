Bullet Point-Review: All These Beautiful Strangers, Elizabeth Klehfoth

Hi friends! I am back today with a new review for a book my sister bought me and… well let’s just say she knows my bookish taste pretty well. Let’s get to it!

There are no spoilers in this review.

📚 The book

Elizabeth Klehfoth, All These Beautiful Strangers, Published by Penguin, July 10th, 2018.

Charlie Calloway has a life most people would kill for – a tight-knit family, a loyal set of friends, and top grades a privileged boarding school. But Charlie’s never been interested in what most people want. Like all Calloways, she’s been taught that she’s different, special – better. So when her school’s super-exclusive secret society extends a mysterious invitation, Charlie’s determination to get in is matched only by her conviction that she belongs there. But their secrets go deeper than she knows. Charlie finds herself thrust into the centre of a decades-old mystery – one that implicates her family in not one terrible crime, but two. Uncovering their past may destroy everything she knows – or give her the answer she’s always craved: Who or what was behind her mother’s disappearance ten years ago?

I ENJOYED… ❤️



💭

I really enjoyed the way this story was told: multiple POV and between past and present, leaving us to put together the pieces of the overall mystery and giving this read a compelling dimension , too. I liked how this book was focused on a family mystery before anything else and to discover both her parents and Charlie’s POV.

, too. I liked how this book was focused on a family mystery before anything else and to discover both her parents and Charlie’s POV. The setting was, for me, a win overall: I love boarding schools settings , I really liked the whole secret society part and the life of the rich students in the boarding school, too.

, I really liked the whole secret society part and the life of the rich students in the boarding school, too. Each of the characters were complex and flawed , making them more human and making me root for them. If at times, I had a bit of a hard time with Charlie’s POV and attitude, I liked seeing her grow though the story. I also really enjoyed her mother Grace’s POV added to the story.

, making them more human and making me root for them. If at times, I had a bit of a hard time with Charlie’s POV and attitude, I liked though the story. I also really enjoyed her mother Grace’s POV added to the story. I liked the friendships in the story, too, especially the one developing with Grayson, an old family friend, and Charlie.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…💔



💭

Some aspects of the mystery ended up being a teensy bit predictable, unfortunately, which made me a bit sad. Thankfully some twists and turns still surprised me , so that was good!

, so that was good! I wish that we could have learned more about the secret society overall, I feel like we only got to see what was happening on the surface and I would have loved to get into the roots of it all a little more.

OVERALL



If you’re looking for a fun, entertaining mystery thriller, I would recommend All These Beautiful Strangers for sure. The storytelling and mystery made this a compelling, intriguing read from begining to end.

Final rating: 4 drops!



Trigger warnings: child abuse, talk of suicide, one joke about self-harming (p.162 in the paperback edition), forced kiss, domestic violence, rape (one scene).



Do you want to read All These Beautiful Strangers? Why, or why not?

Do you have any recommendations of books set in boarding schools, or books with great mysteries? I’d love to hear them! Let me know in comments!



