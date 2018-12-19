Books & Cookies, a tag to make you all hungry

Happy Wednesday, friends! I hope you’re all having a lovely week so far.
I haven’t done a book tag in a little while and they’re always a lot of fun, so I thought that today I’d get back to it with this lovely book tag I found over at Tiffany’s blog and that she unofficially tagged me for. Let’s be honest, when there are cookies involved, I can’t resist, I have such a sweet tooth. I mean….
Okay, now that we’re all very hungry and craving cookies… let’s talk about books! (I’m cruel. sorry about that.)
Chocolate Chip | A Classic Book That You Love or Really Enjoyed
This question is a little tricky to answer, since I haven’t read a lot of classics. I’ve read some French classics when I was at school, some of them at university as well, but I never was such a huge fan of them somehow. I think I can mention Lord of the Flies, maybe, because it’s one book I kind of enjoyed despite the terrible things happening?
Thin Mints | A Fandom That You Really Want to ‘Join’ and/or a Hyped-Up Book You Want To Read
I want to mention, well… Evelyn Hugo. I know. Everyone has been loving and raving and screaming and crying about this book for months and years and I still haven’t read it. It is on my TBR though and I will be reading it in 2019, that’s a promise. I really can’t wait to discover what all the hype is about.
Shortbread | An Author You Can’t Get Enough Of
This is a TERRIBLE question okay, there are just SO many authors?! Alice Oseman, because she writes the best books and the best characters ever. Morgan Matson, because she feeds my contemporary lover every time. John Green, for obvious reasons that I love everything he does. Paula Stokes, because I started her books and need to read more from her as soon as possible. SO MANY AUTHORS.
Samoas | An Emotional Rollercoaster
I’ve read my share of emotional rollercoasters and, let’s be honest, these are also my favorite kind of books. I think I’m going to go with Our Year of Maybe, a book I got lucky enough to read that releases early January. It’s about friendship and love and it’s so, so, so beautiful and emotional and realistic and I loved it very, very much.
Oreos | A Book Whose Cover Was Better Than The Story
OR Vice Versa, Where The Story Was Better Than Its Cover
I think I want to talk about Cruel Beauty for that one. I fell in love with the cover and the fact that this was a Beauty & The Beast retelling and was so, so eager to read it. If I overall liked it, I felt also a bit confused every now and then and this really lowered my enjoyment for it, unfortunately.
Tagalongs / Peanut Butter Patties | A Book That Wasn’t What You Expected
Yes I’m going to talk about This Mortal Coil, because… why not. I’ve read my share of dystopian stories and I have to admit that I didn’t expect very much from that one. I expected to enjoy it, sure, but I didn’t really expect to love it THAT much. It was brilliant, it was original, compelling, stressful to read and so, so good. I can’t wait to get the sequel.
Snickerdoodles | A Book You May Never Stop Rereading/ Loving
So…. I guess it’s that time where I mention my favorite books? I’m not going to mention the ones by authors I quoted above, so… I’m going to say:
- Emergency Contact, because that book just is everything and relatable and my heart and I loved it so, so, so much.
- Girl Out Of Water, because hello I’m not coherent but I adore this book with all of my heart.
- The Forbidden Wish, because it’s an Aladdin retelling with fierce, badass characters and the writing and I’m obsessed.
I’m tagging some amazing bloggers here, but feel free to skip it if you don’t feel like doing it! AND feel free to do it if you’re not tagged, but feel inspired by the questions, I’d love to see your answers!
- Kathy @ Books & Munches
- Kelly @ Another Book In The Wall
- Destiny @ Howling Libraries
- Mel @ Mel To The Any
- Amber @ The Literary Phoenix
As we say it here in France… Bon appétit!
Do you spot some of your favorite books here? How badly do I NEED to read Evelyn Hugo?
What’s a book that was an emotional rollercoaster for you? Feel free to let me know your recommendations in comments!
32 thoughts on “Books & Cookies, a tag to make you all hungry”
I love cookies! I may have to do this tag later this year. I totally agree with you about Morgan Matsen and have wanted to read The Mortal Coil. Good stuff! Cute tag Marie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I hope you will, I’d love to see your answers! 🙂
Thank you so, so much Deborah❤️❤️
LikeLike
As the person with a blog called Books & Munches I feel like it would be totally LAME if I’d skip on this tag, haha! It’ll be a hard nut to crack though [pun! nut. munches. y’know.] since.. I can’t really come up with answers immediately? No clue when I’ll be doing it since I pretty much have the entirety of January planned out already post-wise.. Eventually though!
Also.. I should read Evelyn Hugo as well. Especially since people who know I don’t like his fic keep recommending the book to me and I now own a copy? Emergency Contact is on my wish list so.. fingers crossed. I’ve been hearing good things about that one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s why I thought of you immediately for this tag hahaha 😛 but I can’t believe you already have JANUARY planned out. You’re just, wow you’re my planning role model honestly haha. And of course, take your time!! ❤️
Here’s to hoping we will love Evelyn Hugo! And YES EMERGENCY CONTACT AHH, I hope you’ll read it soon, it is incredible ❤️
Thank you so, so much Kathy ❤️
LikeLike
I can’t get enough of John green and Morgan Matson eitherrrrrr ❤❤❤ great Answers Marie 😍 happy holiday to youuu ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahh yay I’m so glad you love them as well ❤️ thank you so much, happy holidays to you too! 🙂
LikeLike
I really want to join the Evelyn Hugo “family” too 😀 heard so many nice things about it. Also planning to read it next year 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope we will love it once we finally read it! 🙂 Thank you so much!! ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love cookies! They’re one of my favorite foods. I need to read Evelyn Hugo, too. Everybody is obsessed with it, and I feel left out. They synopsis sounds amazing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh same here, I love cookies SO much haha 🙂
I feel very much left out of the whole evelyn hugo hype as well. I’m so curious to see why everyone loves it so much, here’s to hoping we will love it too 🙂
thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤️
LikeLike
OOF That cookie gif is soooo satisfying 😍and Yay! I’m so happy that you’re doing this tag! The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is also a book I really want to read. I’ve heard so many great things about it (where people were even changing their Twitter names because they loved it 😂 that I definitely think I’m missing out on a great read) I have been absolutely loving John Green and Morgan Matson books, so I’ll check out Alice Oseman and Paula Stokes sometime *adds to overflowing TBR*
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, cookies… I couldn’t resist doing this tag 😂❤️ thank you for unofficially tagging me haha 🙂
I hope we’ll get to read Evelyn Hugo soon, I can’t wait to see what all the hype is about. And I hope you’ll read Alice Oseman and Paula Stokes’ books, all the ones I’ve read, I’ve loved so far 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤️
LikeLike
That gif made me hungry! Lmaoooo! Thank you so much for the tag, love! Amazing answers (like always!) I hope you’re having happy holidays filled with happy reading, my love! 💖xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re so welcome, I hope you’ll have fun with it if you decide to do it! 🙂
Thank you so much Mel, I hope you’ll have lovely holidays!! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loved your answers! I’m totally with you on the Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo! I haven’t read it yet but I’m planning to pick it up in 2019! I haven’t read the Cruel Beauty but I really liked the other book named Crimson Bound. I totally agree with you on The Mortal Coil! I can’t wait to read This Cruel Design! I loved The Forbidden Wish! The characters and the story was amazing! I really wish there was a sequel to it! I haven’t read The Emergency Contact yet but I have it on my TBR list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much Raven! 🙂
I hope we’ll get to read Evelyn Hugo next year, I can’t wait to see what all the hype is about 🙂
I wish we could get more of The Forbidden Wish as well, but… it really was a perfect standalone, too. I loved it 😀
Thank you so much!! ❤
LikeLike
I’m so sorry you didn’t love Cruel Beauty! I actually thought the cover and story were quite up to pair in this case 🙂
I really want to try Morgan Matson as I a) read so few contemporaries and b) she sounds like she writes the sweetest stories! I also want to read The Forbidden Wish – it’s been on my TBR since forever.
Thanks so much for sharing, Marie, and great choices ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh well I’m glad you enjoyed it Sophie! 🙂
I hope you’ll give Morgan Matson’s books a try, she writes THE sweetest stories, I love them SO much ❤ and YES YES please read The Forbidden Wish, it was INCREDIBLE ❤
Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Just the title of this post made me hungry, but then you add that cookie picture…I need a cookie now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahahah oops… well I hope you can get cookies soon, I’m definitely craving them, too 😛
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooooh thank you for the tag! ♥ There are so many books you named here that I want to read. I just need more hours in a day. 😂 And now I’m hungry for cookies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re so welcome! 🙂 I know right, we do need more hours every day, there are WAY too many books to read 😂
LikeLike
Hello, Marieeeee! Oh God, I don’t even know if you remember me at this point, but it’s Lais here and I’m finally back to the book-blogging world. I was so happy to read your posts again, since it’s been such a long while I last did blog-hopping too! I did a total makeover on my blog, and finally migrated to WordPress, which is proving to be a much more practical platform than Tumblr – though it hurts my soul that there’s so little you can personalize in your Theme without a premium package. Maybe in the future i’ll upgrade, and have a blog as gorgeous as yours!
Anyways, about your post: you chose the best and most torturous gifs ever, right? Hahah. I’m not really the biggest fan of cookies, and after reading this tag, I realize that I really need to step up my game, because I have never heard of most of these, like Samoas and Tagalongs. I’m more of a chocolate-chip, very basic kind of girl, hahah.
I’m happy to be back and I plan on catching up in some of your posts as well, so please don’t mind me if I leave a comment in a two-month old post, heheh.
Hope you have a lovely week! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH MY GOD LAIS AHHHH ❤ ❤ ❤ I screamed when I saw this comment in my notifications ahh ❤ I’m so happy to hear from you and so happy you’re back to blogging, too, welcome back love! ❤ I hope you’ve been well!
OH I get that, I’m more of a chocolate chip kind of person too, I just… well, chocolate, I just need that to be happy haha 🙂
Thank you SO much for stopping by ahh this just made my night, I’m so happy ❤
LikeLike
COOKIES!! I honestly love them so much – it’s a very unhealthy obsession, but oh well! I love all your answers, Marie! ❤️ I still need to read Evelyn Hugo as well, and I just adore anything by Morgan Matson! Our Year Of Maybe has been on my tbr for a while, and I definitely need to check it out soon!
Thank you SO MUCH for tagging me! 💕 I actually did this one a long while back, but here’s the link to my post if you want to see my answers! ☺️
https://justanotherbookinthewall.wordpress.com/2018/05/15/the-cookie-book-tag/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahah I get that, I love them way too much as well 🙂
I hope you’ll get to read Our Year of Maybe soon, that book… it just broke me, it was so good and THE EMOTIONS ahh ❤
Oh you’re so welcome, I’m sorry I missed that, thank you for the link! 😀
LikeLike
I’m glad to see Lord of the Flies on here! I did enjoy it, but.. boy was it a very cruel look at kids/humanity. And maaaaaan, those gifs make me drooooool! 😛
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahahah yes, it was a bit cruel, I agree 😛
I’m craving cookies a whole lot now haha 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Marie!
I enjoyed reading your answers for this tag! You definitely made me crave cookies haha 🙂
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is a book that I’ve been wanting to read for the longest time ahaha, so it is absolutely on my TBR for next year. Emergency Contact is an extraordinary book, and definitely one of my YA contemporary favs 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww well mission accomplished, I’m glad haha 🙂
I hope we’ll both get to read Evelyn Hugo next year, I’m so curious to see what all the hype is about!
Thank you so much! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not fair with all of these cookie gifs! Yummm. I do love John Green novels, and I’ll read anything by J.K. Rowling (no matter what name she writes under). I love the book series by M.J. Arlidge. And I agree with not fully loving Cruel Beauty, but lovely cover just the same.
-Lauren
http://www.shootingstarsmag.net
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just couldn’t help it ahah, cookies, I love theeeeem ❤
I’m glad that you agree about Cruel Beauty! Such a shame, I love that cover so much, I wish I had loved the inside just as well.
Thank you so much Lauren! ❤
LikeLike