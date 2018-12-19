Books & Cookies, a tag to make you all hungry

Happy Wednesday, friends! I hope you’re all having a lovely week so far.

I haven’t done a book tag in a little while and they’re always a lot of fun, so I thought that today I’d get back to it with this lovely book tag I found over at Tiffany’s blog and that she unofficially tagged me for. Let’s be honest, when there are cookies involved, I can’t resist, I have such a sweet tooth. I mean….

Okay, now that we’re all very hungry and craving cookies… let’s talk about books! (I’m cruel. sorry about that.)

Chocolate Chip | A Classic Book That You Love or Really Enjoyed

This question is a little tricky to answer, since I haven’t read a lot of classics. I’ve read some French classics when I was at school, some of them at university as well, but I never was such a huge fan of them somehow. I think I can mention Lord of the Flies, maybe, because it’s one book I kind of enjoyed despite the terrible things happening?

Thin Mints | A Fandom That You Really Want to ‘Join’ and/or a Hyped-Up Book You Want To Read

I want to mention, well… Evelyn Hugo. I know. Everyone has been loving and raving and screaming and crying about this book for months and years and I still haven’t read it. It is on my TBR though and I will be reading it in 2019, that’s a promise. I really can’t wait to discover what all the hype is about.

Shortbread | An Author You Can’t Get Enough Of

This is a TERRIBLE question okay, there are just SO many authors?! Alice Oseman, because she writes the best books and the best characters ever. Morgan Matson, because she feeds my contemporary lover every time. John Green, for obvious reasons that I love everything he does. Paula Stokes, because I started her books and need to read more from her as soon as possible. SO MANY AUTHORS.

Samoas | An Emotional Rollercoaster

I’ve read my share of emotional rollercoasters and, let’s be honest, these are also my favorite kind of books. I think I’m going to go with Our Year of Maybe, a book I got lucky enough to read that releases early January. It’s about friendship and love and it’s so, so, so beautiful and emotional and realistic and I loved it very, very much.

Oreos | A Book Whose Cover Was Better Than The Story OR Vice Versa, Where The Story Was Better Than Its Cover

I think I want to talk about Cruel Beauty for that one. I fell in love with the cover and the fact that this was a Beauty & The Beast retelling and was so, so eager to read it. If I overall liked it, I felt also a bit confused every now and then and this really lowered my enjoyment for it, unfortunately.

Tagalongs / Peanut Butter Patties | A Book That Wasn’t What You Expected

Yes I’m going to talk about This Mortal Coil, because… why not. I’ve read my share of dystopian stories and I have to admit that I didn’t expect very much from that one. I expected to enjoy it, sure, but I didn’t really expect to love it THAT much. It was brilliant, it was original, compelling, stressful to read and so, so good. I can’t wait to get the sequel.

Snickerdoodles | A Book You May Never Stop Rereading/ Loving

So…. I guess it’s that time where I mention my favorite books? I’m not going to mention the ones by authors I quoted above, so… I’m going to say:

Emergency Contact , because that book just is everything and relatable and my heart and I loved it so, so, so much.

, because hello I'm not coherent but I adore this book with all of my heart.

, because it's an Aladdin retelling with fierce, badass characters and the writing and I'm obsessed.

I’m tagging some amazing bloggers here, but feel free to skip it if you don’t feel like doing it! AND feel free to do it if you’re not tagged, but feel inspired by the questions, I’d love to see your answers!

As we say it here in France… Bon appétit!

Do you spot some of your favorite books here? How badly do I NEED to read Evelyn Hugo?

What’s a book that was an emotional rollercoaster for you? Feel free to let me know your recommendations in comments!

