My 2019 most anticipated reads – the YA fantasy, sci-fi edition

Happy Sunday, friends! I'm back today with part two of my most anticipated reads for 2019. As you all know, contemporary is and always will be my favorite genre, but there are just SO many good looking books in other genres coming soon, so….I couldn't NOT make a similar list now, could I?



Let’s be honest, I also live to make you add books to your TBR.

In case you missed it, part one with my most anticipated young adult contemporary books is right here!

We Set The Dark On Fire, Tehlor Kay Mejia

Why I want to read it 🔎 I already talked about this book before, but damn. It is MY most anticipated fantasy read of the year and it sounds INCREDIBLE. An original dystopia with incredibly kick-ass looking Latina MCs and f/f romance and I’m already a fan.

The Devouring Gray, Christine Lynn Hermann

Why I want to read it 🔎 I have been SO intrigued about this one for quite a little while now, because this sounds like it has such an incredible atmosphere and I am SO intrigued. Founding families and strange abilities and this gives me Raven-Boys vibes and atmosphere and hello I can’t wait.

Girl Gone Viral, Arvin Ahmadi

Why I want to read it 🔎 I really enjoyed Ahmadi’s contemporary debut, Down and Across and damn, that one sounds INCREDIBLY AWESOME? A missing dad, a seventeen years-old female code genius and I don’t know I’m digging this SO MUCH already somehow.

📖 Read my full review for Down and Across.

The Quiet At The End of The World, Lauren James

Why I want to read it 🔎 I LOVE everything Lauren James does and think everyone should try one of her books at some point, really. With this gorgeous-looking book, she gives us a story about two young survivors on earth and this is going to be as always, surprising and incredible and ahh here for it.

📖 Read my review of her latest release, The Loneliest Girl of The Universe.

The Similars, Rebecca Hanover

Why I want to read it 🔎 I’m always and forever digging boarding school settings and this one is prestigious and, brace yourself… there are clones. How strange is that, right? This sounds SO intriguing and I don’t know, I have a feeling I’d love this?

Spin The Dawn, Elizabeth Lim

Why I want to read it 🔎 This is promoted as Project Runaway meets Mulan and I have no idea if that’s true (because you know, blurbs sometimes aren’t that accurate) but if it it well WOW. From the synopsis, this sounds incredibly fascinating and magical and dreamy and I don’t know I want it.

The Gilded Wolves, Roshani Chokshi

Why I want to read it 🔎 I loved the author’s writing so much in The Star-Touched Queen and have been so eager to read more from her. That one somehow gives me National Treasure and quests vibe with an amazing cast of characters from what I hear and hell it’s set in France and I’m French and SO DAMN EXCITED OKAY.

Before I Disappear, Danielle Stinson

Why I want to read it 🔎 I don’t know why, but I’m always curious about books where people disappear? I love that premise so much, where an entire town disappears and a teenager gets into a quest to save her brother. That will be amazing.



The Fever King, Victoria Lee

Why I want to read it 🔎 I heard SO much about this book from fellow bloggers… I had to be curious and I feel like it’s a good thing I was because this sounds fantastic, with a mix of magic and politics and a diverse cast and forbidden romance and ugh that sounds so good.

The Beholder, Anna Bright

Why I want to read it 🔎 This feels like The Selection (but better) on a boat or something somehow and I’m ALL FOR THIS. This one sounds fascinating and with some travel and exploring vibes alongside the suitors and helloooooo great looking book I love you.



***

Some honorable mentions, a.k.a more books on my radar because someone help me I just can’t stop.



Enchantée, Gita Trelease : let’s face it. This book is set in France and my small little Frenchie-me is estatic about it. AND this sounds very very cool and I am so curious about it.

: let’s face it. This book is set in France and my small little Frenchie-me is estatic about it. AND this sounds very very cool and I am so curious about it. Children of Virtue and Vengeance, Tomi Adeyemi : Do I really need to share my reasons for that one?

: Do I really need to share my reasons for that one? Last of her Name, Jessica Khoury: The author’s book, The Forbidden Wish, is one of my favorites of all times and if I’m a little nervous about this being sci-fi, I’m going to NEED it anyway because, well… it’s Jessica Khoury.

Did you hear of any of these books before? Are you anticipating them as well for the new year?

What are some fantasy, sci-fi, dystopia books you’re eager to read? Whether they release in 2019 or are already released! Let me know all of your recommendations in comments!



