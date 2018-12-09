Hello guys! How are you? Is December treating you well? Are you looking forward to a little break to celebrate the end of the year? Because I sure am, looking for a break I mean. Yeah yeah… you all are aware by now that this is not my favorite time of the year so I’ll just wait patiently for spring!

Anyway, I’m back today with a pretty interesting topic (Well, I think so…). Do you guys ever re-read your books? Or once the story is read, you put it on your shelf to never be opened again? I personally fit in that second scenario. Once I’ve read a book, I tend to never (and I mean NEVER) re-read it again. Let me tell you why.

1) There are SO MANY other books out there I’m dying to read.

I mean I’m working and I don’t have a lot of time to read. I much rather spend it discovering a whole new story than re-reading one I already know. My TBR is HUGE and I don’t know I just want to read as much as I can, be immerged in as many worlds as I can and connect with as many characters as possible. Does it make sense?

2) I don’t want to be disappointed if it’s not as good as the first read was.

It’s like when you’re a kid and you see the shed you built and it’s not as big or pretty as it seemed to be in your mind. I don’t want to re-read one of my favorite books and discover that it’s just not that good or I don’t like it that much. And it’s more than possible because I’ll have grown and I’m not going to be the same person I was or in the same mood.

3) I know how it ends, it spoils the read for me.

The biggest reason why I don’t re-read is that I know how it ends. It’s not as important for a contemporary but for a dystopia it kind of spoils the read. I like to be surprised, I enjoy the suspense. It’s just not as fun the second time around. Of course maybe you’ll discover new hints or something but yeah that’s it for me.

Even if I don’t re-read, I totally get why people like to go back to old stories. It’s the perfect thing to do when you’re lonely or homesick or even in a reading slump. I mean it makes you feel safe and comforted. And yeah it’s a totally different experience since you’re older and maybe wiser!

>> 5 books I would like to get back to one day

… because they are awesome and I’m totally in love with them!

Do you ever re-read a story? Tell me why!

What are the books you would like to get back to right now? What are the books you can’t help but re-read?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

