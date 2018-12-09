Hello guys! How are you? Is December treating you well? Are you looking forward to a little break to celebrate the end of the year? Because I sure am, looking for a break I mean. Yeah yeah… you all are aware by now that this is not my favorite time of the year so I’ll just wait patiently for spring!
Anyway, I’m back today with a pretty interesting topic (Well, I think so…). Do you guys ever re-read your books? Or once the story is read, you put it on your shelf to never be opened again? I personally fit in that second scenario. Once I’ve read a book, I tend to never (and I mean NEVER) re-read it again. Let me tell you why.
1) There are SO MANY other books out there I’m dying to read.
I mean I’m working and I don’t have a lot of time to read. I much rather spend it discovering a whole new story than re-reading one I already know. My TBR is HUGE and I don’t know I just want to read as much as I can, be immerged in as many worlds as I can and connect with as many characters as possible. Does it make sense?
2) I don’t want to be disappointed if it’s not as good as the first read was.
It’s like when you’re a kid and you see the shed you built and it’s not as big or pretty as it seemed to be in your mind. I don’t want to re-read one of my favorite books and discover that it’s just not that good or I don’t like it that much. And it’s more than possible because I’ll have grown and I’m not going to be the same person I was or in the same mood.
3) I know how it ends, it spoils the read for me.
The biggest reason why I don’t re-read is that I know how it ends. It’s not as important for a contemporary but for a dystopia it kind of spoils the read. I like to be surprised, I enjoy the suspense. It’s just not as fun the second time around. Of course maybe you’ll discover new hints or something but yeah that’s it for me.
Even if I don’t re-read, I totally get why people like to go back to old stories. It’s the perfect thing to do when you’re lonely or homesick or even in a reading slump. I mean it makes you feel safe and comforted. And yeah it’s a totally different experience since you’re older and maybe wiser!
>> 5 books I would like to get back to one day
… because they are awesome and I’m totally in love with them!
Do you ever re-read a story? Tell me why!
What are the books you would like to get back to right now? What are the books you can’t help but re-read?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
33 thoughts on “Why I don’t re-read”
I’m personally a big fan of re-reading books, though I do get your points😂there are some books that i can read over and over again, even though I know everything that’s going to happen, just because they make me happy 😊My favourite book is I’ll give you the sun (I saw that you mentioned it) and I read it at least once a year. It’s just so damn good🙌🏻
Yeees, I totally get that! Re-reading a story you love is the perfect remedy to get into a good mood 😊 Yaaay, I LOVE I’ll Give You The Sun! I really really want to re-read it someday 😁 Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
I’m glad! And it was my pleasure ❤️
Hello! I tend to reread a lot of books especially those that I did not like but a lot of people did. I think that maybe in a different time, I could reread the book in a different perspective. That was the case for To Kill a Mockingbird for me. I hated it on my first read and loved it on my subsequent reads. I also reread to re-experience the feeling. You have no idea how much I’ve reread the Percy Jackson and the Olympian series just to revisit my childhood. Haha! Anyways, I really understand you… there’s tons of books to discover and I think it could be my 2019 goal.
I totally get it! I haven’t really thought about it but you’re so right. Sometimes you’re not in the mood or it just isn’t the right time for a certain book and you end up disliking it. Oh my… yes, I would LOVE to re-read Harry Potter again to feel like a child again 😍 It would be a great goal! 😊
I re-read only a handful of books – my absolute favorites – because each time I do, I pick up something more about them. But in general, I don’t re-read books. It’s a great topic because some people love to re-read books and other readers want to move on to the next one. I also get many books at the library or pass along books I’ve read, so I don’t accumulate a big collection. If I do keep books, it’s only the ones I want to re-read!
Yeah I get that, it’s never the same read! That’s a great strategy, that way you have all your favorites right there 😊
Totally agree. I dread not enjoying the book as much as the first time I read it… I mean people’s taste changes. But I do tend to re-read my favourite scenes of some books. Like I’ve re-read that one scene of Simon discovering the letter in Simon Vs. so much because it makes me feel all fluffy inside.
Yeees! That’s exactly it, I’m just so scared to be disappointed I guess. That’s awesome to re-read favorite scenes!! I haven’t thought of that, I should totally do it 😁
I reread! But not as much as I used to before I became a book blogger. Now my TBR pile is so big that I feel guilty when I reread. I always feel like I get more out of a book on my second read. There’s usually a small but important detail that I overlooked the first time. I reread the whole Harry Potter series every few years, and I’m always impressed by how much foreshadowing is in those books. I wouldn’t have picked up on that the first time I read them.
Oh yes, I totally get the guilt! I have this HUGE TBR pile and… I don’t know it wouldn’t feel right to get back to re-reading an old book…that’s kinda weird haha! 🙈 I bet!! I really really want to re-read Harry Potter one day, I’m pretty sure I’m going to love it just as much as I did the first time around and like you said I’ll discover SO many things I missed! 😊
I don’t reread very often but just this week I had two very frustrating ARCs and just did not want to move onto another for fear of running into another lemon so I picked up an old book as a comfort read. 😊
That’s an awesome strategy! When you’re like blocked on your reading, there’s nothing better than picking up an old favorite 😊
I rarely re-read. When i do, it’s usually a Stephen King book i read 20 years ago 😀
Or a book i really enjoyed, but only read the translated version and i want to read the original as well.
Glad I’m not the only one out there who don’t re-read! 😊 Yeees, I get that! When I was younger I read more in French so sometimes I’ll pick up the original version (if it’s in English of course because I can’t read other languages haha 🙈 ).
I’m the same! I almost never re-read, mainly because of lack of time but also because of all the other reasons listed… I’d like to, though. There are a few I make an exception to, like Wuthering Heights which I read once a year 🙂
Great post, Marie!
It’s Nyx over here but thank you! I’m so happy you enjoyed my post and that I’m not the only one who don’t re-read haha 🙈 I guess we should take the time someday, it may be good 😊
I thought I was the only one! I reread Harry Potter occasionally and if a sequel is coming out, I’ll want to refresh my memory. But if something’s good enough to remember, I remember too much, and it feels like a waste of reading time when I have a ginormous TBR.
Yeees, I’m not the only one! HIgh five 😉 Harry Potter is a must, I totally agree! 😍 And you’re right about the sequels, sometimes you just don’t remember everything! Right?! There are SO much awesome books out there, I just want to try to read as much of them as possible haha 🙈
As I mostly read mysteries and psychological thrillers, there isn’t much point in me re-reading, as like you I already know the ending. However, my one exception is Agatha Christie. I love going back and rereading when I’m in a slump – there’s something comforting about going back to them.
Yeah…it really spoils the read! You’re right, that’s a great thing to do when you’re in a reading slump, to get back to something confortable 😊
I feel the same way! I actually made a post a looong time ago about why I don’t like reading books after watching their movies. It all boiled down to the fact that I already know the story and its ending, so why would I read the book? The same rationale pretty much applies to why I don’t like re-reading books. There’s so many books out there (and I’m a slow reader 😂) so I don’t feel the need to re-visit a story I’m familiar with. The only books I’ve reread multiple times is Heir Apparent by Vivian Vande Velde and Mistborn by Brian Sanderson. They’re different to me because I discover something new every time I reread them 😁.
Yaay, glad I’m not alone out there on this topic! Yees, that’s exactly it. I know how it ends so it just not as fun! 😞 That’s awesome! Re-discovering things you missed on your first read, it’s like the story is getting more complete or something 😊
Nope, I don’t re-read nor do I re-watch movies and for many of the same reasons as you listed. Life is too short and there are so many interesting books to read. That is also why I am a huge fan of the library. 😉
Yaaay, high five haha 😉 I tend to re-watch more movies that re-read books, that’s actually really weird now that I think about it 😅 Yeaah, the library is awesome! I wish there were more choice in English books, sometimes it’s just not awesome living in France ughh!
Oh I definitely feel your second reason as that happened to me with one of my favourite series from my childhood 😫 I reread the entire series, even though it was already obvious during book 1 that it was not as good as I remembered. Worse even, it turned out to be pretty sexist and the main ship is very problematic?? But most of the time rereading is a good experience haha. I recently reread Percy Jackson and am STILL filled with warm feelings because I missed it so much ❤️
Oh my…that actually sound like a terrible re-read! 😩 Aww, yeees! I think we need to choose the books we re-read very carefully 😉 Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
Ooh interesting! I love to read books (like Harry Potter ✨) again and again not only because I find it quite comforting but also because I understand something new about the story each time I read it.
Harry Potter is a must, if there is only one book I’d like to re-read it would be it (the whole saga of course). 😁😍 You’re so right, it feels like re-discovering the whole story 😊
I’m definitely a re-reader! I do understand your points, though. Especially the first one! There are so many books out there I want to read! Sometimes it’s a comfort to re-read a favorite book and sometimes I do it when I start to feel like I’m not so much in a reading mood.
Yeah, I get it. Sometimes when you’re in a reading slump it feels good to get back to something familiar! 😊 Thanks for stopping by 😘
I’m split on this. There are some books I LOVED and would probably never re-read, and ones that I love and consistently re-read!
Though sometimes my re-reads include skipping sections I found annoying the first time around, or skipping entire books in a series if I’m re-reading a series.
I’ll also sometimes re-read something with a physical book if I listened to it via audiobook the first time around. Sometimes I miss things while listening because I get distracted, or I think I’ll like it better reading than I did listening 😂
I totally get your point of view! Like I’m torn between “oh my god, I loved this book so much, I need to re-read it again to feel that way again” and “I’m not going to love it as much, it will totally spoils the read for me”. 😕 I think I would like to re-read like my favorites scenes or something 😊 Oh my…I couldn’t listen to a book, I would be too easily distracted so yeah I get why you’d like to read it a second time 😊
