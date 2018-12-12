My 2019 most anticipated reads – the YA contemporary edition

It’s that time of the year again, December, the last month of 2018. In a couple of weeks only, we’ll wave goodbye to that year and hello to 2019. We’ll cry about the books we swore we would read this year and scream in anticipation of all the books releasing soon that we’re excited to read.

Oh, the book blogger and book lover life. Fun times, am I right?

Ever since I started blogging, I’ve been aware of new releases WAY more. Therefore, my anticipated lists just grow and grow and grow until, well…. I’m crying because I won’t ever be able to read them all.

Let’s cry together, shall we? My current 2019 releases TBR on goodreads has, like, more than 60 books right now and I thought I’d divide this most anticipated and very very excited about it all blog post in two parts. Part one will be all about my eternal, favorite loves, young adult contemporaries. Part two, coming this Sunday, will be all about fantasy, sci-fi and other genres I enjoy.

Don’t worry. I’m leaving this list at 10 books even if I could go farther than that. THERE ARE TOO MANY BOOKS and I’m having an existential crisis about it all okay.

You can click on the covers to go to goodreads, if you want to make your TBR grow.

You Asked For Perfect, Laura Silverman

Why I want to read it 🔎 It’s not a secret that Girl Out of Water is one of my favorite books of all times, so I’ve been anticipating this one for quite a little while now. It deals with academic pressure and perfectionism and well, the author could as easily have said “Marie, this book is made for you” and it would have had the same result.

If I’m Being Honest, Emily Wibberley, Austin Siegemund-Broka

Why I want to read it 🔎 I have mentioned the authors’ debut, Always Never Yours, quite a few times now because I had such a GREAT time reading it. It made me smile and the main character is one of my favorites of all times, so I can’t WAIT to read more from the authors.

📖 Read my full review of Always Never Yours.

You’d Be Mine, Erin Hahn

Why I want to read it 🔎 Do you have these books that scream “hey, this is YOUR kind of book”? Well this one certainly did. This sounds like such an adorable, yet deep contemporary with country music, fame and romance and I just SO NEED TO READ THIS because I’m sure I would love it.

Just For Clicks, Kara McDowell

Why I want to read it 🔎 I might have mentioned that one already – but how can I not? It deals with sisters, social media fame and family ties and this sounds honestly just very very perfect for me.

Going Off Script, Jen Wilde

Why I want to read it 🔎 Jen Wilde’s Queens of Geek and The Brightsiders were such great reads for me, I feel like I have to read everything by the author now because I have this certainty that it all will be incredible. Going Off Script is on a TV set and will have a teen writer and f/f romance and media rep and I’m SO EXCITED.

📖 Read my full review of The Brightsiders – Queens of Geek.

Don’t Date Rosa Santos, Nina Moreno

Why I want to read it 🔎 Totally superficial thing to say but DID YOU SEE THAT COVER. I swear that’s not what I want to read it, but they did a fantastic job. This sounds like an incredible coming of age story with incredible and complicated family ties and romance and I NEED IT OKAY.

Opposite of Always, Justin A. Reynolds

Why I want to read it 🔎 I already mentioned this one, maybe, but that synopsis is breaking my heart into a million pieces already and I’m 200% here for this. I can predict a 5-stars read right here I swear. I hope I won’t be disappointed, but this sounds INCREDIBLE AHHH.



Small Town Hearts, Lillie Vale

Why I want to read it 🔎 If you just met me, hello, I’m Marie and sweet adorable contemporaries like that are totally my thing. My pie-lover self was attracted to that pie on the cover, yes, I’m not going to lie, but my bookworm heart is all for this adorable looking book with sweet romance.



The Paper Hearts Society, Lucy Powrie

Why I want to read it 🔎 I really love everything that Lucy Powrie does and I have for a couple of years now, so obviously I am ecstatic to see her getting a book deal and FOR WHAT A BOOK! A contemporary with a very relatable protagonist and a book club and oh, my heart has been looking for this.

How The Light Gets In, Katy Upperman

Why I want to read it 🔎 I discovered the author with The Impossibility of Us and ahhh I loved it SO much. This one sounds a bit heavier and more intense, too, but it has sisters and ghosts and this will break my heart into a million pieces. I can’t wait. I’m weird, am I.



📖 Read my full review of The Impossibility of Us

***

Some honorable mentions, because let’s face it, ten books is not enough.



I Wanna Be Where You Are, Kristina Forest: ADORABLE looking contemporary with a road trip and romance and I am loving it already.

and romance and I am loving it already. Tinfoil Crowns, Erin Jones: this is about social media fame and complex family relationships and so here for this.

relationships and so here for this. When you were everything, Ashley Woodfolk: We know nothing about this except that it’s about friendships and I loved Ashley’s debut and I’m so excited for this.

Did you hear of any of these books before? Are you anticipating them as well for the new year?

What are some contemporary books you’re eager to read? Whether they release in 2019 or are already released! Let me know all of your recommendations in comments!



