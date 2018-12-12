My 2019 most anticipated reads – the YA contemporary edition

It’s that time of the year again, December, the last month of 2018. In a couple of weeks only, we’ll wave goodbye to that year and hello to 2019. We’ll cry about the books we swore we would read this year and scream in anticipation of all the books releasing soon that we’re excited to read.
Oh, the book blogger and book lover life. Fun times, am I right?
Ever since I started blogging, I’ve been aware of new releases WAY more. Therefore, my anticipated lists just grow and grow and grow until, well…. I’m crying because I won’t ever be able to read them all.
Let’s cry together, shall we? My current 2019 releases TBR on goodreads has, like, more than 60 books right now and I thought I’d divide this most anticipated and very very excited about it all blog post in two parts. Part one will be all about my eternal, favorite loves, young adult contemporaries. Part two, coming this Sunday, will be all about fantasy, sci-fi and other genres I enjoy.
Don’t worry. I’m leaving this list at 10 books even if I could go farther than that. THERE ARE TOO MANY BOOKS and I’m having an existential crisis about it all okay.
You can click on the covers to go to goodreads, if you want to make your TBR grow.
You Asked For Perfect, Laura Silverman
Why I want to read it 🔎 It’s not a secret that Girl Out of Water is one of my favorite books of all times, so I’ve been anticipating this one for quite a little while now. It deals with academic pressure and perfectionism and well, the author could as easily have said “Marie, this book is made for you” and it would have had the same result.
If I’m Being Honest, Emily Wibberley, Austin Siegemund-Broka
Why I want to read it 🔎 I have mentioned the authors’ debut, Always Never Yours, quite a few times now because I had such a GREAT time reading it. It made me smile and the main character is one of my favorites of all times, so I can’t WAIT to read more from the authors.
📖 Read my full review of Always Never Yours.
You’d Be Mine, Erin Hahn
Why I want to read it 🔎 Do you have these books that scream “hey, this is YOUR kind of book”? Well this one certainly did. This sounds like such an adorable, yet deep contemporary with country music, fame and romance and I just SO NEED TO READ THIS because I’m sure I would love it.
Just For Clicks, Kara McDowell
Why I want to read it 🔎 I might have mentioned that one already – but how can I not? It deals with sisters, social media fame and family ties and this sounds honestly just very very perfect for me.
Going Off Script, Jen Wilde
Why I want to read it 🔎 Jen Wilde’s Queens of Geek and The Brightsiders were such great reads for me, I feel like I have to read everything by the author now because I have this certainty that it all will be incredible. Going Off Script is on a TV set and will have a teen writer and f/f romance and media rep and I’m SO EXCITED.
📖 Read my full review of The Brightsiders – Queens of Geek.
Don’t Date Rosa Santos, Nina Moreno
Why I want to read it 🔎 Totally superficial thing to say but DID YOU SEE THAT COVER. I swear that’s not what I want to read it, but they did a fantastic job. This sounds like an incredible coming of age story with incredible and complicated family ties and romance and I NEED IT OKAY.
Opposite of Always, Justin A. Reynolds
Why I want to read it 🔎 I already mentioned this one, maybe, but that synopsis is breaking my heart into a million pieces already and I’m 200% here for this. I can predict a 5-stars read right here I swear. I hope I won’t be disappointed, but this sounds INCREDIBLE AHHH.
Small Town Hearts, Lillie Vale
Why I want to read it 🔎 If you just met me, hello, I’m Marie and sweet adorable contemporaries like that are totally my thing. My pie-lover self was attracted to that pie on the cover, yes, I’m not going to lie, but my bookworm heart is all for this adorable looking book with sweet romance.
The Paper Hearts Society, Lucy Powrie
Why I want to read it 🔎 I really love everything that Lucy Powrie does and I have for a couple of years now, so obviously I am ecstatic to see her getting a book deal and FOR WHAT A BOOK! A contemporary with a very relatable protagonist and a book club and oh, my heart has been looking for this.
How The Light Gets In, Katy Upperman
Why I want to read it 🔎 I discovered the author with The Impossibility of Us and ahhh I loved it SO much. This one sounds a bit heavier and more intense, too, but it has sisters and ghosts and this will break my heart into a million pieces. I can’t wait. I’m weird, am I.
📖 Read my full review of The Impossibility of Us
***
Some honorable mentions, because let’s face it, ten books is not enough.
- I Wanna Be Where You Are, Kristina Forest: ADORABLE looking contemporary with a road trip and romance and I am loving it already.
- Tinfoil Crowns, Erin Jones: this is about social media fame and complex family relationships and so here for this.
- When you were everything, Ashley Woodfolk: We know nothing about this except that it’s about friendships and I loved Ashley’s debut and I’m so excited for this.
Did you hear of any of these books before? Are you anticipating them as well for the new year?
What are some contemporary books you’re eager to read? Whether they release in 2019 or are already released! Let me know all of your recommendations in comments!
14 thoughts on “My 2019 most anticipated reads – the YA contemporary edition”
All these SOUND SO GOOD. I’m reallly excited. I didn’t see the title at first and I thought it was like a general most anticipated reads of 2019 and I went through the list and my heart broke a little when I didn’t see DEFY ME In there 😂😂😂😂 and then I read the title and I was like OH RIGHTTT 😂😂🌸🌼
Hahaha don’t worry, there’s a part two coming up soon. There are just TOO many books, I couldn’t fit them all in 😂 and even there I made sacrifices 😂
I hope you’ll want to add some of these to your TBR and that you’ll love them 🙂
Thank you!! ❤
I am also really excited for The Opposite of Always. It sounds incredible!
I know right? It sounds SO good and so emotional and heartbreaking. I can’t wait! ❤
Thank you so much Kristin! 🙂
I’m a bad blogger who hasn’t looked at any 2019 books yet. I have no idea what’s coming out. I have seen Opposite of Always on Twitter. Probably because the cover is tweet-worthy :). I hope you love all these!
Oh no you’re not a bad blogger AT ALL! I’ve been scrolling down twitter and book lists and 2019 releases lists way too ofen lately while there are SO many books released that I haven’t read yet 😂
Thank you!! I hope you’ll find some books you’d like to read there! 🙂
I’m not as much of a fan of the YA contemporary genre as you are (which is why I’ll be looking forwards to part two of this post) but some of these are going to be my most anticipated releases of 2019 as well! 🙂 I didn’t know Jen Wilde had another book coming out, granted I still need to read The Brightsiders but I’m going to have to add Going off Script to my TBR list too. Also I saw You Asked for Perfect on someone else’s post on 2019 releases and I can’t wait for that one either (it sounds like a book made for me too!)
Great post, and I hope you enjoy all these books when they’re finally released and you can get around to them. 🙂 ❤️
Ahh well part two will come this weekend, I hope you’ll enjoy it 🙂 and I hope this post gave you some ideas to get into contemporaries more! 🙂
I found out about Jen Wilde’s book recently and immediately added it to my TBR, it sounds SO amazing, I can’t wait 🙂
and yes, You Asked For Perfect will be brilliant ❤
Thank you!! ❤
I have 12 of those on my TBR. There are way too many fantastic contemporaries coming out in 2019 (I know, I said this about 2018 too, but it’s always true). I will definitely be reading 5 of them, because I have ARCs, and will hope to get my hands on the others.
AHHH yay, we are anticipating the same books that’s so great!
I know right? I had such a hard time narrowing it down, there are so many incredible looking books. I can’t wait to read them 🙂
I hope you’ll love them 🙂 thank you!!
I didn’t know Ashley Woodfolk was coming out with a new book!! I’m so excited!! 🙂
I found out about it a little while ago and, despite the lack of information, I just CAN’T wait. I loved her debut and that one about friendship sounds incredible 😀
Thank you so much!! ❤
Ooo there are definitely books I need to check out! I’m so so excited for If I’m Being Honest because ya girl is your resident Always Never Yours stan! I’m seeing so many 2019 posts and I’m just trying to understand where the year went? Also, these covers are so pretty I kind of want to cry! Happy reading, Marie!
YAY ahh I’m so happy you love Always Never Yours, I loved this debut SO much and am so excited about their next book 😀
Same here, no idea where 2018 went and… all the books I was supposed to read, either 😂
thank you so, so much! ❤
