Bullet Point-Review: A Torch Against The Night, Sabaa Tahir

Hi friends! I’m back today with a sequel I bought this summer and… yes, I only read it quite recently, though I think I have a good excuse for that. I was kind of terrified to do so. And, aerm… I was right. Still, i’s rare when a sequel is AS GOOD as the first book in a series and that was the case here.

There are no spoilers in this review.

📚 The book

Sabaa Tahir, A Torch Against The Night, Published by Harper Voyager, September 8th, 2016.

Elias and Laia are running for their lives. After the events of the Fourth Trial, Martial soldiers hunt the two fugitives as they flee the city of Serra and undertake a perilous journey through the heart of the Empire. Laia is determined to break into Kauf—the Empire’s most secure and dangerous prison—to save her brother, who is the key to the Scholars’ survival. And Elias is determined to help Laia succeed, even if it means giving up his last chance at freedom. But dark forces, human and otherworldly, work against Laia and Elias. The pair must fight every step of the way to outsmart their enemies: the bloodthirsty Emperor Marcus, the merciless Commandant, the sadistic Warden of Kauf, and, most heartbreaking of all, Helene—Elias’s former friend and the Empire’s newest Blood Shrike. Bound to Marcus’s will, Helene faces a torturous mission of her own—one that might destroy her: find the traitor Elias Veturius and the Scholar slave who helped him escape…and kill them both.

If you know me just a tiny little bit, you know I'm a marshmallow and this series seems a bit… harsh? Well, if that's true, there is a reason why I keep on going, it's because I absolutely LOVE the characters. A Torch Against The Night is told through 3 P.O.V, which allows us to know the characters deeply and I loved it. Laia is such an incredible character and her growth is absolutely stunning. She is fierce and determinate and I just LOVE her so, so much, she's one of my favorite badass awesome characters for sure. She's not flawless or fearless, she feels so real and that's why I love her. Elias, oh Elias. I love Elias so much and this book was torture. That's all. I didn't really care for the third POV, Helene, as much, but it was good to get to know her better and her struggles.

The world-building keeps on expanding and complexifying and it's SO interesting to see it. Also slightly terrifying, at times, but I love how fantastical elements are woven into the story and growing with importance, too. SO captivating.

THE TWISTS AND TURNS AND OH MY GOD I gasped out loud multiple times while reading this and I'm here for that kind of read okay.

This was REALLY INTENSE OKAY.

The thing that prevents me from rating this book – and the series as a whole, is, well…. let's be honest, I am a marshmallow and some scenes were particularily hard to read at times. That's completely personal though!

And…. to be completely honest, I didn't quite care for Helene as much as I did for Elias and Laia. Even if some moments made me really, really, really sad, I just… I don't know I didn't feel as compelled to read her parts.

With this kind of jaw-dropping sequel, A Torch Against The Night follows in its predecessor’s footsteps, An Ember in the Ashes. Amazing world-building, characters you grow to love and see develop more and more and oh-my-what-is-happening moments, it’s definitely a series I’d recommend for fantasy fans.

As for me… yes. I’ll read A Reaper At The Gates, but my emotions need a break first.

Trigger warnings: murder, death, violence, genocide, torture, PTSD.



