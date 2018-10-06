Shattering Stigmas – Mental Illness Book Recommendations

Happy Saturday everyone! I know this is not my usual posting day, but my schedule will be a little all over the place this October. In case you missed it, I have the incredible honor of being one of the hosts for the wonderful Shattering Stigmas, an event that will take place from October 6th to October 20th here on Drizzle & Hurricane Books.

Three years ago, Shannon @ It Starts at Midnight launched the first Shattering Stigmas, a blogging event dedicated to posts about mental illness to address and challenge the stigmas against it. Through book reviews, discussion posts and lists, Shattering Stigmas has continued conversations around mental illness for the past three years. This year, for the Shattering Stigmas 4.0, you will be able to find incredible guest posts on blogs from all four hosts of the event: Taylor, Ben, Madalyn, Kitty and Marie.

What does this mean? Well, it basically means that I’m going away. Now, before you panic (I hope you’re a bit sad? Is that selfish to think so? Oops. I just. I am panicking. Okay. Moving on), I’m not going away for good. I’m going to be lending my blog, my platform and my space to other bloggers’ voices for the length of the event. From October 6th, to October 20th, there will be blog posts from incredible bloggers sharing their stories and recommendations. I am so in love with everything they do and it’s an honor and I hope you’ll give them all a warm welcome, sweet comments, boosts and that overall you’ll enjoy them all.

Now that all these presentations are done… What do you say we get started right away?!

To start off this event, I am thrilled to welcome May, an incredible blogger I love, sharing her mental illness book recommendations! Please give her a warm welcome and, as always, feel free to comment your thoughts on her wonderful post below!

Mental illness is a fact of life for most of us. Recently there’s been an influx of dialogue on mental illness and that warms my heart so much. Its so amazing to see how our society is opening up to discussing and learning about what mental illness is and how it physically impacts some.

When i was compiling this list of books featuring mental illness, i was kind of overwhelmed with how many subdivisions there are. It really is so vast (and fluid. you’d be so surprised to see how many mental illnesses overlap and impact each other. it’s really fascinating and eye-opening) and I tried my best to understand and portray them correctly for what they are.

Please let me know if i made any mistakes or incorrectly labelled something, i’m still learning myself 🙈🙈

Depression

-Suicide:

The Memory of Light: this is the story of a girl who tries to commit suicide and fails. It’s the story of her healing and the profound realizations and growth she must come to terms with. One of the most compelling books i’ve read on the topic.

All the Bright Places: is a YA book that takes on a more quirky and lighthearted tone on the topic of suicide. It definitely is a thought provoking book and even with the humour, it still leaves you in pain when you turn the last page.

My Heart and Other Black Holes: takes on a much more dark turn of humour. Definitely not everyone’s cup of tea but this book leaves the reader with honest and hopeful sentiment.

Thanks for the Trouble: this book is really weird. It’s funny and real and charming and so easy to read and yet it deals with a heavy topic. I thought the author pulled it all off really well.

Forgive me, Leonard Peacock: is VERY dark with its humour. The main character is very real and his loneliness is felt so deeply from the pages. And its emotional. Guys, its SO EMOTIONAL.

-General Depression

Saving Francesca: this book goes into how the grief and depression of one person can impact so many. It deals with family and loss and friendship and forgiveness and its one of my favourites.

Mosquitoland: is about a girl looking for answers. She’s very snarky and sarcastic and I love her tone throughout the book. This book is like a dream that you don’t want to end.

Radio Silence: is a heavy book on self discovery and living for yourself rather than others. I found the depression representation to be very real and is an honest book that is a winner for most.

Nice Try, Jane Sinner: For a book dealing with depression, its really funny. The main character is quirky and edgy in a way that we all want to be, so much sass from her, and the storyline is really fun. Fantastic book.

Anxiety

-Social Anxiety

Eliza and Her Monsters: THIS BOOK IS SO SO SO SO SO SO GOOD. It has such a refreshing representation of anxiety, one that i could really connect with along with such a beautiful representation of online friendships and annoying, precious little brothers.

Fangirl: a favourite for most, Fangirl, is about a girl with anxiety going to college and how terrifying the world seems (relatable). I loved her struggles and seeing how she grew and opened up, such a fantastic read.

-Selective Mutism

A Quiet Kind of Thunder: This book features a character that is selectively mute (due to anxiety) and another character that is deaf and its just as adorable as everyone says it is.

Thanks for the Trouble (yes again): i didn’t mention above but the main character is selectively mute.

Eliza and Her Monsters: ALSO THE LOVE INTEREST IS SELECTIVELY MUTE and hes such a soft and sweet boy.

-Agoraphobia

Where’d You Go Bernadette: is hilarious is an over-the-top way. While the mother of the main character suffers from agoraphobia, the book is witty and ridiculous and extravagant. But its charming in the way that most books on self-acceptance are.

Finding Audrey: This books is SO. CUTE. Gosh, audrey is a sweetie and her fears are so well explored. It’s a hilarious book on crazy dysfunctional families and extreme social anxiety and adorable gamer boys.

Psychotic Disorder

-Schizophrenia

Made You Up: I knew this was going to be a favourite from the moment I picked it up. It’s about a girl with schizophrenia and its addicting and heartwarming and overall such a refreshing read.

Words on Bathroom Walls: I read this book in a single day because it was so compelling and unique and really offered an insight into the life of a boy with schizophrenia. Very impressed with this one.

Eating Disorder

Paperweight: I have not read this one but from the reviews I’ve read, the expression of anorexia and her recovery was well written.

What I Lost: is the struggle of girl after she is admitted into a ward for eating disorders. It’s a story on recovery and self acceptance and is REALLY informative.

Wintergirls: once again, a book I havent read yet but very high up on my TBR. It’s said to be emotional and authentic.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Turtles All the Way Down: John Green is a really popular author when it comes to mental health books and in his newest book, he tackles the subject of OCD. It is mystical how well he’s able to create these characters, ones that feel so genuine and how they express their hardships and personal struggles.

Every Last Word: our main character, Sam, suffers from OCD and this book is here to bring light to what goes on in her head. Her deep, dark thoughts that consume her. It’s not a perfect book but it definitely has its charming aspects.

PTSD

Female of the Species: Definitely would warn you how dark and depressing this book can get. It’s gory and doesn’t spare the reader any ignorance but the lesson it left behind stayed with me for months.

The Art of Feeling: This book is funny. Funny in a way you wouldn’t think a book dealing with such heavy topics could be. But it’s able to pull it off and gosh you guys its such a tale on growth and acceptance and coming to terms after a really traumatic event.

Highly recommended.

-Sexual Abuse (trauma)

Perks of Being a Wallflower: I dont think I even need to convince you to read this one. Its a favourite for most and deserves all the credit for it.

All the Rage: This book is gripping, dark, and powerful. Courtney Summers knows how to inflict emotions on her readers and pushes it to the limit with this book. Such a hard book to read but so so so important.

Wrecked: I just finished this one recently and I found it physically hard to put down. It follows the story of girl raped in college and gosh it really shines a light on how people are so easy to pour blame onto the victim.

Some Boys: This book will rip you in half. This book was SO EMOTIONAL for me bc the author was able to portray the mc’s emotions so well. You feel her grief and anguish and despair and will shake you to your core.

You Against Me: is a courageous book that explores loyalty, selflessness, and family. Not much else I can say without spoiling but it’s complex and truly thought provoking.

Sadie: the love a sister has for her little sister and how deeply she feels her pain. This book is hard-hitting as the older sister, Sadie, goes to seek justice.

Boy Toy: This delves into a topic most of us are uncomfortable with, a teacher manipulating a minor into a relationship. It was physically nauseating to read some scenes and chapters but it really goes deep into how badly this boy’s life was impacted.

Charm & Strange: is a very lyrical book and builds a story for the reader, chapter by chapter. It’s not until the very end that the reader pieces together all the symbols and stories to uncover a heartbreaking realization, one that sat with me for a while.

I hope you guys benefited from this list. Please let me know if you have some fantastic mental health recommendations. Which ones from here are your favourite?

lots of love,

Find May on Goodreads – WordPress – Twitter – Tumblr.