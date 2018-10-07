Blog Tour Review: What If It’s Us, Becky Albertalli & Adam Silvera (+ giveaway!)

There are no spoilers in this review.

What If It’s Us is the kind of adorable contemporary book I did not know I needed in my life until I read it. When everyone found out about Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera coming together to write a book, they screamed at the top of their lungs, because for most, it seemed like a dream coming true. Having read one book by both authors, I couldn’t really personally, use the word, “dream”, but honestly…. I could see this being really, really good. Knowing how much I enjoyed previous reads from them.

But boy, was I wrong. This was not good. This was AMAZING.

A million thank you to JM @ Book Freak Revelations & Harper Collins International for giving me the opportunity to be part of this blog tour, and sending me a digital review copy of this book. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating.

THESE MAIN CHARACTERS HAVE MY HEART



💭

Like in most contemporaries, where this book really delivers the most, is with its characters. We have an incredible cast of characters here, I completely fell in love with them from page one. They’re realistic, they are diverse, they are adorable and very relatable, too.

This story is told from two point of views: first, we get Arthur, the lovely New York tourist for the summer, interning at his mother’s law firm. He tends to be a bit dramatic and theatrical, he is the sweetest, most considerate character ever. He is Jewish, white, gay, and he has ADHD. Arthur was like my softest marshmallow ever. I just wanted to hug him all along. Second, we get Ben. Ben is Puerto-Rican, comes from a low-income catholic family, is gay and just another side of adorableness.

A GREAT, REALISTIC RELATIONSHIP



💭

What If It’s Us tells the story of these two kind of dreamers. If Arthur believes in the universe and in fate, Ben only believes in fantasies and daydreams in the stories he writes. When these two worlds collide, it creates such a fantastic dynamic and such a great relationship to follow, too. As the two boys meet, lose each other, try to find each other again, as their relationship goes from strangers to friendships to a little something more, I felt completely engrossed in their story, wanting, needing to see more happen, to see them meet again and most of it all, to see them happy. I felt so invested and I loved it.

What I think I loved the most about this relationship, though, is how it is portrayed. It does not shy away from showing the awkwardness, misunderstandings, missteps and mistakes from a first relationship for Arthur and for a second relationship after a first ruined one for Ben. Each of the characters had their expectations coming and crashing with harsh reality, sometimes, and even if it seemed fluffy, like, really, there were still ups and downs that made this a realistic romance. And realistic teenagers. Making mistakes. Apologizing. Do-overs.

A GREAT PLACE FOR FRIENDSHIPS AND FAMILY



💭

Despite what the synopsis might be telling you, What If It’s Us also gives a great place for friendships and family, something I deeply appreciated.

I loved seeing the growing friendships between Arthur and his colleagues, Namrata and Juliet – Juliet is, by the way, a side biromantic ace character! I also loved the distance-relationship with Arthur and his friends back home, Ethan and Jessie and its complexities. I appreciated the friendships on Ben’s side even more, because they were a bit more important to the story and developed, too. Dylan, Ben’s best friend (a side character with anxiety and a heart condition, more diverse rep!), was so endearing, adorable and never failed at making me smile and laugh. Ben’s dynamics with his friends were interesting to follow too, as his group of friends fell apart and tries to rebuild itself. I loved how we get to see about how friendships change after, during or because of romantic relationships interfering.

And the parents, oh, parents that are present and actually doing something in the story, too. Supportive parents, with their own issues and complex relationships, too, bringing cookies and cooking Puerto Rican food and sharing stories and I just love it when parents are there in contemporaries okay.

OVERALL



💭

Overall, What If It’s Us was an adorable, addictive kind of read. Even with over 400 pages, the book did not feel long, nor did it give me enough time with these adorable characters. I absolutely loved the romance, the realistic characters, the amazing diversity. It’s a book that made me dream of romance and of getting back to New York. Basically, I am a melted marshmallow in front of all this adorableness now.

Final rating: yeah, I loved it so a hurricane.



Trigger warnings: one homophobic scene (quickly done and challenged), panic attack.

Thanks to JM and Harper Collins’ International’s generosity, you have 3 chances of winning a copy of the amazing What If It’s Us!

The giveaways are taking place on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM, and on RAFFLECOPTER.

They are open internationally (with the exception of the UK, South Africa, Australia, and India, for rights issues, sorry!!)

(with the exception of the UK, South Africa, Australia, and India, for rights issues, sorry!!) All of the giveaways will end on October 19th.

Enter here for the TWITTER giveaway – Enter here for the INSTAGRAM giveaway – Enter here for the RAFFLECOPTER giveaway!

Best of luck, everyone!!

Becky Albertalli & Adam Silvera, What If It’s Us, Published by HarperTeen, October 9th, 2018.

Arthur is only in New York for the summer, but if Broadway has taught him anything, it’s that the universe can deliver a showstopping romance when you least expect it. Ben thinks the universe needs to mind its business. If the universe had his back, he wouldn’t be on his way to the post office carrying a box of his ex-boyfriend’s things. But when Arthur and Ben meet-cute at the post office, what exactly does the universe have in store for them?

Maybe nothing. After all, they get separated.

Maybe everything. After all, they get reunited.

But what if they can’t quite nail a first date . . . or a second first date . . . or a third?

What if Arthur tries too hard to make it work . . . and Ben doesn’t try hard enough?

What if life really isn’t like a Broadway play?

But what if it is?

Did you read What If It’s Us? Do you want to read it?

Are you a fan of Becky Albertalli, Adam Silvera, or both? Which books from them have you read and enjoyed? Let me know in comments!