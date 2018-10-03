Bullet Point Reviews : How To Make A Wish, The Astonishing Color of After

As I am writing this, I have been feeling a little bit overwhelmed with the Shattering Stigmas event starting at the end of the week and everything I have to prepare. So, even if my heart is wanting to pour itself out into another long discussion, I don’t have the time nor the courage to do so, so, instead, I thought I would talk about books.
Since I’m going to be a bit absent and lending my platform and voice to other bloggers and writers for the Shattering Stigmas event, I wanted to take this time to shout about some of my latest reads I have loved.
How To Make A Wish, Ashley Herring Blake
Published by HMH Books For Young Readers, May 2nd, 2017.
I had been eagerly waiting to read How To Make A Wish for a long, long time. It sounded like the perfect sweet contemporary I would grow to love and I really did.
Thank you to the incredibly sweet and wonderful Marta @ The Cursed Books for sending me a copy of this book!
I ENJOYED…
💭
- How To Make A Wish was a sweet read I got through in a matter of days. It was such a quick read, the writing style simple yet easily conveying all of the emotions.
- At the heart of the story, we get a complex, emotionally abusive relationship between mother and daughter that was.. well, complicated to read but also interesting.
- THE ROMANCE! Was easily my favorite part of the story. I loved how the relationship built up – you know me, I love slow-burning relationships -, I love the complex feelings they had to deal with, I loved how they communicated (well, almost all the time) and how they looked out after each other, too. Grace and Eva made my heart warm and happy and I LOVED THAT.
- Moreover, I really loved seeing a bisexual main character in that book, too – and especially hearing the story of how she found out about her bisexuality, dealt with it and how she told her best friend just as well. It was so, I don’t know, I HAD FEELINGS, I thought it was wonderfully done.
- Talking about the best friend… Grace and Luca’s friendship was incredible. It’s a boy/girl friendship with NO ambiguity whatsoever and that feels so refreshing, plus they were so close and adorable together and I LOVED THEM OKAY.
I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…
💭
- I didn’t really like one of the side characters, Kimbeley… well, it’s not that I did not like her, it’s just I had a bit of a hard time with her. I feel like she was not properly developed, explored and resolved by the end of the story. Maybe that’s just me being annoying and, to be honest, it’s just a side-issue that didn’t bother me that much.
OVERALL
Adorable, had me smiling from page one, definitely would recommend to contemporary lovers.
Final rating: 4,5 drops!
Trigger warnings: parental neglect, emotional parental abuse.
The Astonishing Color of After, Emily X.R. Pan
Published by Little Brown Books for Young Readers, March 20th, 2018.
I had been WAITING and anticipating The Astonishing Color of After for SO long. I swear I never bothered my sister about “the book with the bird” for so long. Aerm. Now that I’ve read it, I can say that yes, I was right to bother her about it, because it was GREAT.
I ENJOYED…
💭
- The Astonishing Color of After is a beautiful book. It really is. I absolutely loved the writing style, it was gorgeous, poetic, incredibly well-written and boy, I’m still thinking about some lines.
- I absolutely fell in love with the way this book explored family and its themes. How it was about discovering yourself, parts of yourself, too. It was beautiful.
- This story was told in one of my favorite ways: in between present and flashbacks, something that I appreciated and found very well-done.
- The magical realism was, just as well, really well incorporated into the story and, paired with the writing style, made this a really stunning read.
- The characters are diverse and amazing. Our main character is half Taïwanese, half Irish-American. Alex is a Filipino-Puerto Rican secondary character. We also have Caro, the main character’s friend, in an adorable f/f relationship. I loved everything about this.
- The characters! their dynamics! the childhood friends romance! ugh, my heart.
- When I finished the last page I just wanted to get back under my bed covers and sob, so… there’s that.
I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…
💭
- The only thing preventing me to turn this book into a 5-star read is the fact that the book is kind of slow. It really is a delight to read, but at times it feels a bit long. I didn’t mind too much at times, but some other times I wished it were a bit more fast-paced.
OVERALL
💭
I’m probably not making any sense, but friends, I wanted to sob by the end of it all, so read this. I can’t believe it’s a debut. It is a gem.
Final rating: 4,5 drops!
Trigger warnings: suicide, depression.
Okay so question: do you enjoy reading about more than one book at once with these kind of posts? Should I do this more often?
Did you read one of these books, all of them? What did you think? Do you want to read these? Let me know in comments!
2 thoughts on “Bullet Point Reviews : How To Make A Wish, The Astonishing Color of After”
Aww Marie, I’m sorry to hear that you were a bit overwhelmed with hosting and organizing the event – I really admire you so much for taking this on, and appreciate it a whole lot (and I’m sure so many others feel the same way)! ❤
This is such a wonderful post, and I really enjoy the way you talked about both of these books – I'm so, so happy you loved The Astonishing Color! I agree 100% with everything you said, and had it not been for how slow it was, I would have given it a higher rating as well.
I'm kind of afraid of reading How To Make A Wish, because it's such a beloved book, and I'll feel so bad, if I don't love it … I guess I'll put it off for a little while longer.
Anyway, sorry for rambling so much! I loved this post, as always, and I'm going to miss your posts for the duration of the Shattering Stigmas event. ❤ ❤
You’re too sweet Lily, I hope so. It takes much more time than I ever imagined, but I am honored to be able to feature so many important blog posts and I hope that people will really appreciate it ❤ ❤
Thank you so much!! I'm so happy you liked the astonishing color, it is a beautiful book, I loved it so, very much ❤
I understand that so much, the hype can be a bit scary – I hope you'll read it soon and will love it as much as I did!! ❤
Thank you so, so much, this means a lot ❤ ❤
