Bullet Point Reviews : How To Make A Wish, The Astonishing Color of After

As I am writing this, I have been feeling a little bit overwhelmed with the Shattering Stigmas event starting at the end of the week and everything I have to prepare. So, even if my heart is wanting to pour itself out into another long discussion, I don’t have the time nor the courage to do so, so, instead, I thought I would talk about books.

Since I’m going to be a bit absent and lending my platform and voice to other bloggers and writers for the Shattering Stigmas event, I wanted to take this time to shout about some of my latest reads I have loved.

How To Make A Wish, Ashley Herring Blake

Published by HMH Books For Young Readers, May 2nd, 2017.

I had been eagerly waiting to read How To Make A Wish for a long, long time. It sounded like the perfect sweet contemporary I would grow to love and I really did.

Thank you to the incredibly sweet and wonderful Marta @ The Cursed Books for sending me a copy of this book!

I ENJOYED…



💭

How To Make A Wish was a sweet read I got through in a matter of days. It was such a quick read, the writing style simple yet easily conveying all of the emotions.

I got through in a matter of days. It was such a quick read, the writing style simple yet easily conveying all of the emotions. At the heart of the story, we get a complex, emotionally abusive relationship between mother and daughter that was.. well, complicated to read but also interesting.

between mother and daughter that was.. well, complicated to read but also interesting. THE ROMANCE! Was easily my favorite part of the story. I loved how the relationship built up – you know me, I love slow-burning relationships -, I love the complex feelings they had to deal with, I loved how they communicated (well, almost all the time) and how they looked out after each other, too. Grace and Eva made my heart warm and happy and I LOVED THAT.

-, I love the complex feelings they had to deal with, I loved how they communicated (well, almost all the time) and how they looked out after each other, too. Grace and Eva made my heart warm and happy and I LOVED THAT. Moreover, I really loved seeing a bisexual main character in that book, too – and especially hearing the story of how she found out about her bisexuality, dealt with it and how she told her best friend just as well. It was so, I don’t know, I HAD FEELINGS, I thought it was wonderfully done .

. Talking about the best friend… Grace and Luca’s friendship was incredible. It’s a boy/girl friendship with NO ambiguity whatsoever and that feels so refreshing, plus they were so close and adorable together and I LOVED THEM OKAY.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



💭

I didn’t really like one of the side characters, Kimbeley… well, it’s not that I did not like her, it’s just I had a bit of a hard time with her. I feel like she was not properly developed, explored and resolved by the end of the story. Maybe that’s just me being annoying and, to be honest, it’s just a side-issue that didn’t bother me that much.

OVERALL



Adorable, had me smiling from page one, definitely would recommend to contemporary lovers.



Final rating: 4,5 drops!



Trigger warnings: parental neglect, emotional parental abuse.

The Astonishing Color of After, Emily X.R. Pan

Published by Little Brown Books for Young Readers, March 20th, 2018.

I had been WAITING and anticipating The Astonishing Color of After for SO long. I swear I never bothered my sister about “the book with the bird” for so long. Aerm. Now that I’ve read it, I can say that yes, I was right to bother her about it, because it was GREAT.

I ENJOYED…



💭

The Astonishing Color of After is a beautiful book. It really is. I absolutely loved the writing style, it was gorgeous, poetic, incredibly well-written and boy, I’m still thinking about some lines.

and boy, I’m still thinking about some lines. I absolutely fell in love with the way this book explored family and its themes. How it was about discovering yourself, parts of yourself, too. It was beautiful.

and its themes. How it was about discovering yourself, parts of yourself, too. It was beautiful. This story was told in one of my favorite ways: in between present and flashbacks , something that I appreciated and found very well-done.

, something that I appreciated and found very well-done. The magical realism was, just as well, really well incorporated into the story and, paired with the writing style, made this a really stunning read .

. The characters are diverse and amazing. Our main character is half Taïwanese, half Irish-American. Alex is a Filipino-Puerto Rican secondary character. We also have Caro, the main character’s friend, in an adorable f/f relationship. I loved everything about this.

and amazing. Our main character is half Taïwanese, half Irish-American. Alex is a Filipino-Puerto Rican secondary character. We also have Caro, the main character’s friend, in an adorable f/f relationship. I loved everything about this. The characters! their dynamics! the childhood friends romance ! ugh, my heart.

! ugh, my heart. When I finished the last page I just wanted to get back under my bed covers and sob, so… there’s that.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



💭

The only thing preventing me to turn this book into a 5-star read is the fact that the book is kind of slow. It really is a delight to read, but at times it feels a bit long. I didn’t mind too much at times, but some other times I wished it were a bit more fast-paced.

OVERALL



💭

I’m probably not making any sense, but friends, I wanted to sob by the end of it all, so read this. I can’t believe it’s a debut. It is a gem.



Final rating: 4,5 drops!



Trigger warnings: suicide, depression.

Okay so question: do you enjoy reading about more than one book at once with these kind of posts? Should I do this more often?

Did you read one of these books, all of them? What did you think? Do you want to read these? Let me know in comments!