Powerful YA books endings and beginnings

Books are a powerful, powerful thing. With a couple words only, they manage to take us away in a whole other world, sometimes right from the start. It’s been known to happen: some days, I open a book, read the first sentence and before I know it, I’ve been swallowed whole by the pages and won’t ever come back until I’m in the end of it all.

Some other days, it’s the ending that got me. The book has been a great ride, sometimes an okay right, but by the end of it all, the last pages, the last couple of sentences, I’m left open-mouthed and out of breath, feeling like I just ran a marathon, while I just read.a.damn.book. Who said reading wasn’t exhausting? I never did.

Today, I thought I’d share some of my favorite book endings and beginnings. The ones that hooked me, the ones I haven’t been quite able to forget, the ones I just really, really enjoyed. Obviously that’s a non-exhaustive list, I mean… I’m certain you’d all still be there tomorrow if I started talking about all the books??

📚 Some of my favorite YA books beginnings (spoiler alert: that means me = obsessed already)



The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer, Michelle Hodkin

Fantasy – Paranormal romance

“My name is not Mara Dyer, but my lawyer told me I had to choose something.”

The Mara Dyer series has been one of my favorite series of all times, for so long. I remember when I picked up the first book, how slowly but surely, I became obsessed with it all. And that first line, that beginning, just got me hooked to the story right away. Everything was a mess and I ended up loving this to pieces.

Final rating for the book (and the trilogy, too) :



The Beauty That Remains, Ashley Woodfolk

Contemporary

Jan. 14, 10:48 A.M I just saw you yesterday. There’s no way this is real. It can’t be. I keep waiting for you to call.

Ashley Woodfolk’s debut is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful books I’ve read, but also one of the rawest, when it comes to talking about grief. I cried within the first few pages and these first lines did nothing to help. It was beautiful and heartbreaking. Definitely recommend.

Final rating for the book :

Nothing Left To Burn, Heather Ezell

Contemporary

“The Sunday morning after I lose my virginity, I wake to knocking.”

Will I ever NOT mention Nothing Left To Burn? Oops, probably not. I’m not even sorry, this book was too incredible for words. That first sentence sets the mood right in and made me wonder about everything already and boy, that did not disappoint.

Final rating for the book:

To Kill A Kingdom, Alexandra Christo

Fantasy – Retellings

“I have a heart for every year I’ve been alive.”

I was so, very nervous to read Alexandra Christo’s debut – it seemed a little bit out of my comfort zone, but boy, was I wrong about that. That first line just made me want to know more right away.

Final rating for the book :

Solitaire, Alice Oseman

Contemporary

“I am aware as I step into the common room that the majority of people here are almost dead, including me.”

Alice Oseman perfectly sets the tone and overall atmosphere in her debut’s first lines and I already loved her for that. I feel like Solitaire deserves all the praise, because it wonderfully, right from that first sentence, describes teenagers’ years, depression and so so much more,so wonderfully and in such a real way.

Final rating for the book:

Other book beginnings I’m thinking of right now:

📚 Some of my favorite YA books endings (spoiler alert: they almost all made me cry)

Delirium, Lauren Oliver

Dystopia

I will always remember vividly the moment I finished reading Delirium for the first time, because I was sitting on my couch ignoring the world and my heart burst into a million pieces as I started crying. Delirium’s ending will forever be one of the most powerful, and one of my favorite endings of all times. I re-read the book multiple times and never not cried.

Final rating for the book :

The Hunger Games series – okay, so Mockingjay, Suzanne Collins

Dystopia

Apparently, the end of that popular book is not that popular with everyone, but I personally loved it so much. After crying my eyes out with everything happening in Mockingjay, that ending with Peeta and the dialogue and everything so raw and sensible and ugh. My feelings hurt.

Final rating for the book :

The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

Contemporary

This book is probably one of the most hyped books ever, but for a good reason. Powerful from beginning to end, it’s really the last couple of sentences that really got to me, strong, fearless and powerful in such a way it made me want to shout out about the book on the top of my roof or something.

Final rating for the book :

Under Rose-Tainted Skies, Louise Gornall

Contemporary

I don’t know why this book isn’t more popular, it deserves all the praise in the world, because it deals with anxiety, agoraphobia and OCD in such a real, raw, incredible way. The ending of this book was also one of my favorites, because it’s both realistic and holding on to hope, too, and I loved it.

Final rating for the book :

More Than This, Patrick Ness

Dystopia

I have no idea why I’m putting this book up here. I think it might be because it’s one of the endings that stuck with me the most because it’s terrible and wonderful at the same time. No spoilers, I swear, just… this book was an incredible rollercoaster from beginning, to that last line.

Final rating for the book :

Other books endings I’m thinking of right now:



What are some of your favorite book beginnings? What about endings? Is there an ending that made you gasp, like WHAT THE? (that was me, when I finished reading Children of Blood and Bone, by the way….)



Did you read any of these books and did you enjoy them? Let me know all of your thoughts in comments, I would love to hear from you!