I’m co-hosting Shattering Stigmas 2018… and looking for you!

Hi everyone! I know today is not my usual posting day, but I am very excited about today’s post anyway, because…

I am going to be a co-host for the wonderful event that is Shattering Stigmas !

Despite reading, featuring and mentioning briefly, if you have read my reviews, about mental health, I haven’t really shared my personal thoughts and struggles when it comes to mental health. (Maybe I will through this event, look out for it!) It’s a topic that matters very dearly to me though and I know that this event has, can and will make a difference. It’s made to open eyes and hearts to mental health and stigmas surrounding them, it has been made to share battles, to share recommendations and overall, it is an event I really loved seeing around the blogosphere for a couple of years now and it is such an honor to be able to co-host it this year around!

WHAT IS SHATTERING STIGMAS?

Three years ago, Shannon @ It Starts at Midnight launched the first Shattering Stigmas, a blogging event dedicated to posts about mental illness to address and challenge the stigmas against it. Through book reviews, discussion posts and lists, Shattering Stigmas has continued conversations around mental illness for the past three years.

The Shattering Stigmas event will take place this year from October 6th to October 20th.

HOW CAN I PARTICIPATE?

For this wonderful event, I am incredibly humbled to be an official co-host. I am looking for guest bloggers to write blog posts that will be published on my blog, between the dates of the event, from October 6th to October 20th.

As the theme of the event suggests, guest posts will have to be related to mental illness. It can be book reviews and book recommendations, discussion posts, Q&A with authors and so on… here are some examples:

Book discussion around mental illness in books

Book recommendations featuring mental illness

Book review of a book featuring mental illness

Your own experiences, struggles, hopes etc. with mental illness

….

Your idea does not have to be fully fleshed out! If you would like to participate or talk about your ideas for this event a little further, feel free to ask me, I would love to help!

If you want to participate, here is the form where you can do so!

Reminder that your idea does not have to be written and finished by the time you submit this form, but it has to be finished and sent to me by OCTOBER 1st, 2018, in order for me to be able to plan out everything correctly.

QUESTIONS?

If you have an idea and want to contribute, but wish to talk more about it…

If you have any other kind of question…

Feel free to leave a comment or tweet me!

THANK YOU! For reading, for being here and I am very much looking forward to your contributions, ideas and to work with you on this fantastic and very important event.